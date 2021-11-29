Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 8 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported eight new coronavirus cases, one down from Sunday and two more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, one down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 43, unchanged from Sunday.

Good news. Lets keep up the good numbers.

Good! Good, go Japan!

Why isn't the world media shining a light on this to get the reason behind this miracle?

High vaccine rate, almost universal mask usage, not politicized and a culture where social distancing is the norm. No visiting friends or neighbors, no talking to strangers or on public transport. Japan was made for virus prevention!

Yeah...go Japan etc etc blah blah blah.

