Tokyo reports 8 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported eight new coronavirus cases, one down from Sunday and two more than last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, one down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 43, unchanged from Sunday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
TomandJerry
Good news. Lets keep up the good numbers.
Iron Lad
Good! Good, go Japan!
GenHXZ
Why isn't the world media shining a light on this to get the reason behind this miracle?
Mr Kipling
High vaccine rate, almost universal mask usage, not politicized and a culture where social distancing is the norm. No visiting friends or neighbors, no talking to strangers or on public transport. Japan was made for virus prevention!
John Noun
Yeah...go Japan etc etc blah blah blah.