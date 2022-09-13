Tokyo reports 8.855 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 8,855 new coronavirus cases, up 3,201 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 412, unchanged from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gifu (2,344), Kagoshima (1,932) and Gunma (1,613).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

