Tokyo reports 8.855 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 8,855 new coronavirus cases, up 3,201 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 412, unchanged from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gifu (2,344), Kagoshima (1,932) and Gunma (1,613).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Huge numbers compared to one year ago! :O

And even huger numbers compared to two years ago! :O

But it's a completely different variant. Much milder. Especially when factoring in that most have been infected already or vaccinated.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Keep up the reporting and fear factor. Must get as many of the new vaccines into arms as possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Must get as many of the new vaccines into arms as possible

Yeah, that's very true. China is going to step it's game up soon hopefully. Can't keep the dropped "vaccine program" ball on the floor for ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

