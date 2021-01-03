Tokyo reports 816 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,149

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 816 new cases of the coronavirus, two more than Saturday.
The number is the result of 2,828 tests conducted on Dec 31.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 62,590.
By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (214), followed by 182 in their 30s, 123 in their 50s and 116 in their 40s. Fifty-nine cases were younger than 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 101, up seven from Saturday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of cases was 3,149. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (365), Osaka (253), Chiba (225), Saitama (205), Aichi (185), Fukuoka (105), Hyogo (98), Kyoto (89), Tochigi (72), Hiroshima (72), Hokkaido (68), Gifu (58), Ibaraki (52), Nara (32) and Miyazaki (30).
Forty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
14 Comments
Callie Towers
They don't post the number of tests anymore. Why?
Moderator
We do but the number has been coming in later during the year-end holidays.
Zoroto
I guess they stopped reporting the # of tests. Very likely it's 1000-2000 range, since it's the New Years holidays.
All I know is that I wake up with the ambulances' sirens blasting, and go to bed with them. And I live in a business area with very few actual residents, so I can just imagine what it's like in a residential neighborhood.
SandyBeachHeaven
From the 31st.
On a ten kilometer walk on January 1st I walked pass many clinics and many were open. Doctors were even outside in the parking lots checking patients as I eves dropped.
Did not see quite the same number open on the 31st.
Only heard one ambulance today in my 8.5 kilometer walk. Pretty quiet out there but mall parking lots full.
Be careful people. Wash those hands
Zoroto
How long was your walk again? 10km or 8.5km?
Jimizo
Yes, I was always told to wash your hands after touching the mail. It’s very grubby. Getting some sun is also important.
thelonius
Would really like to know the age breakdown of the number of people with severe symptoms.
blvtzpk
@ Zotoro:
The user walked 10km on January 1, and 8.5km today, January 3.
Walking is an underrated pleasure. I love it!
Reckless
January 1, 2021: 783 new cases of the coronavirus, the result of 6,363 tests conducted on Dec 29.
January 2, 2021: 814 new cases of the coronavirus, the result of 3,816 tests on Dec 30.
January 3, 2021: 816 new cases of the coronavirus, the result of 2,828 tests conducted on Dec 31.
I am no statistician but these figures seem all over the place. One would expect if there was consistent screening that the day to day percentage of positive to number of tests would be similar.
SandyBeachHeaven
My numbers were estimates: Exact Follows!
A. 12/31 9.05 Kilometers
B. 01/01 8.52
C. 01/02 8.30
D. 01/03 8.94
Just to post a few. Last December I walked. marathon. That is brain tiring.
I would like to know information on those tested for Corona but were negative. What did they have that warranted a Corona test?
Any of you know a link?
Zoroto
bob
Just 101 people in Tokyo with severe symptoms, yet the hospitals are overrun with Covid cases?
Id like to know the average bed occupancy for dec-jan year on year.
lovelytime
