Tokyo reports 822 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 822 new coronavirus cases, down 74 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 686.7.

People in their 20s (270 cases), their 30s (157) and their 40s (147) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 441, down 23 from Thursday.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today