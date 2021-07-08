Tokyo reports 822 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 822 new coronavirus cases, down 74 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 686.7.
People in their 20s (270 cases), their 30s (157) and their 40s (147) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 441, down 23 from Thursday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
0 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
Oh well, another summer down the toilet - at least I'll be fully vaccinated by Aug 12, not that it matters as I still can't go anywhere or even just grab a beer, yet again.
Actually I just realized this summer will be way worse than last years, as there will be the insufferable Olympics TV coverage to deal with....
Commodore Perry
As usual high positivity rate.
Low number of tests.
Real numbers in the thousands across the country.
Jim
Another 162 more than previous week - 21 days in running higher number than previous week number
We have another full on emergency declared to last till 22 Aug - mainly to stop/avoid Tokyo & Okinawa residents to venture out during obon holidays in Aug month under the guise of controlling the spread
At the same more than 80,000 foreigner are welcome from over 200 countries world over - that too with waiver of quarantine requirements
Talk about double standards - what can go wrong - of course we have our standard slogan of "SAFE & SECURE" undokai....
klausdorth
21 days increases!
2 weeks until those Olympigs.
And no way to cancel them now.
Failure, failure, failure, one after the other.
If those government wannabes and IOC bigshots were regular employees they would've been fired a long time ago!