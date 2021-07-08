Tokyo reports 822 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,278

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 822 new coronavirus cases, down 74 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 686.7.
People in their 20s (270 cases), their 30s (157) and their 40s (147) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 441, down 23 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,278. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (355), Chiba (180), Chiba (150), Osaka (143), Aichi (66), Fukuoka (60), Okinawa (55), Hokkaido (50), Shizuoka (43), Hyogo (38), Ibaraki (35) and Kyoto (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 19.
5 Comments
nonu6976
Oh well, another summer down the toilet - at least I'll be fully vaccinated by Aug 12, not that it matters as I still can't go anywhere or even just grab a beer, yet again.
Actually I just realized this summer will be way worse than last years, as there will be the insufferable Olympics TV coverage to deal with....
Commodore Perry
As usual high positivity rate.
Low number of tests.
Real numbers in the thousands across the country.
Jim
Another 162 more than previous week - 21 days in running higher number than previous week number
We have another full on emergency declared to last till 22 Aug - mainly to stop/avoid Tokyo & Okinawa residents to venture out during obon holidays in Aug month under the guise of controlling the spread
At the same more than 80,000 foreigner are welcome from over 200 countries world over - that too with waiver of quarantine requirements
Talk about double standards - what can go wrong - of course we have our standard slogan of "SAFE & SECURE" undokai....
Monty
@nonu
I 100% agree!
I will be fully vaccined from July 30th, but these idiots damaged our well deserved summer vaccation.
Ok, July 30th plus 2 weeks, but anyway...
At least we have the Olympics...damned!
Mark
Less than 15% of the public fully vaccinated in 7 months, and we are about to start the Olympics. while this leadership moved at the pace of a sick snail to bring this pandemic under control.
klausdorth
Great! My comments were deleted again! So be it.
Once again: increases week by week.
But the Olympics must be held!
Reckless
The sky is not falling. Relax. Wear a mask, social distance and get your vaccine.
falseflagsteve
Nationwide severe cases fall again, this time by a large amount. Also we see Tokyo case numbers fall which is good news.
More vulnerable are being vaccinated every day meaning the severe cases and deaths from Covid will fall dramatically. Covid as a danger is on the way out.
If you are in good health and non senior, going out and enjoying yourself is practically zero risk
klausdorth
ffs,
please make me smart and enlighten me.
Where are cases falling in Tokyo? Where compared to the results of the same day last week, 2 weeks ago and so on? Maybe you still got the secret connection providing you with all that great information?