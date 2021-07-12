Tokyo reports 830 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 830 new coronavirus cases, up 328 from Monday.
People in their 20s (257 cases), their 30s (175) and their 40s (114) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 424, down eight from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
Jim
The increase in positive trend continues unabated - this is 237 more than last week....
Fighto!
Very troubling numbers - both the extremely low testing and the super high positive rates.
drlucifer
Good Job, keep the number below the dreaded 4 digits.
Nobnaga
what is going on over there?
umbrella
Hopeless, even under these government controlled figures.
Antiquesaving
Let me guess, somewhere between 9,000 and 10,000 tests.
Oh, I'm joking it's not a guess it is just how the week regularly goes.
It is amazing to see the beautiful testing chart on Tokyo's covid website, a perfect carbon copy each week of Monday 9,000 to 11,000 then the slow drop in a near perfect step then the 2,000 to 3,000 on Sunday and rise repeat the next week.
It is amazing how the Japanese get sick exactly in line each week and very few on Sunday.
Zoroto
178 was the Delta variant. I wonder how many they sequenced. 178?
Akula
The conspiracy theorists will be out again no doubt. By the end of the month nearly all over 65s will have been vaccinated, surely time then just to get on with life.
Zoroto
What's the situation in Ehime, Akula? Your favorite prefecture?
Zoroto
A bunch of inept paper shufflers from Kasumgaseki got infected, because they didn't follow the priority measures.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210713/k10013137451000.html
You really can't make this up.