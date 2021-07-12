Tokyo reports 830 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 830 new coronavirus cases, up 328 from Monday.

People in their 20s (257 cases), their 30s (175) and their 40s (114) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 424, down eight from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

