Tokyo reports 830 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,386

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 830 new coronavirus cases, up 328 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 790.6.

People in their 20s (257 cases), their 30s (175) and their 40s (114) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 424, down eight from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,386. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (308), Osaka (225), Chiba (180), Saitama (179), Hyogo (80), Aichi (70), Okinawa (65), Hokkaido (60), Fukuoka (50), Shizuoka (44), Ibaraki (36) and Miyagi (30).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 18.

