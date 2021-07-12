Tokyo reports 830 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,386

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 830 new coronavirus cases, up 328 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 790.6.
People in their 20s (257 cases), their 30s (175) and their 40s (114) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 424, down eight from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,386. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (308), Osaka (225), Chiba (180), Saitama (179), Hyogo (80), Aichi (70), Okinawa (65), Hokkaido (60), Fukuoka (50), Shizuoka (44), Ibaraki (36) and Miyagi (30).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 18.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
18 Comments
Login to comment
Jim
The increase in positive trend continues unabated - this is 237 more than last week....
Fighto!
Very troubling numbers - both the extremely low testing and the super high positive rates.
drlucifer
Good Job, keep the number below the dreaded 4 digits.
Nobnaga
what is going on over there?
umbrella
Hopeless, even under these government controlled figures.
Antiquesaving
Let me guess, somewhere between 9,000 and 10,000 tests.
Oh, I'm joking it's not a guess it is just how the week regularly goes.
It is amazing to see the beautiful testing chart on Tokyo's covid website, a perfect carbon copy each week of Monday 9,000 to 11,000 then the slow drop in a near perfect step then the 2,000 to 3,000 on Sunday and rise repeat the next week.
It is amazing how the Japanese get sick exactly in line each week and very few on Sunday.
Zoroto
178 was the Delta variant. I wonder how many they sequenced. 178?
Akula
The conspiracy theorists will be out again no doubt. By the end of the month nearly all over 65s will have been vaccinated, surely time then just to get on with life.
Zoroto
A bunch of inept paper shufflers from Kasumgaseki got infected, because they didn't follow the priority measures.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210713/k10013137451000.html
You really can't make this up.
klausdorth
Ehime plus 3 today. Very slow but steady increase. Don't know how many tests were done. It looked so good 2 weeks ago. Besides, I expect the Tokyo numbers to be 4 digits soon.
Rocket Lees
It's not just Tokyo that saw significant increases today. Infections are up in nearly every prefecture. Some that have been reporting 0s and 1s for the past several days hit double-digits. And Hyogo soared from 17 yesterday to 80 today.
Seesaw7
830? What ..... xxx xxxx?
JGhetto
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210713/k10013137451000.html
Above is a good article showing how government tax office workers all got the virus because they did not follow the rules. In Japanese but you can use google translate if necessary.
Antiquesaving
Wow!
Osaka posted on their website today's numbers 225 cases up 120!
Bob Fosse
Ffs? The people need some cheering up.
Let your famous optimism and magic do its work.
NipponGlory
very low numbers still.
Waywardnihon
My opinion: Predictably, the virus is continuing to behave as it has for the entire pandemic. Unfortunately, the vaccination effort has emboldened those calling for the abandonment of the already meagre mitigation efforts already in place. As was pointed out here previously, vaccination is not a magical silver bullet. It will impact the viruses spread slowly over time, however simultaneously variants will result in setbacks. The failure to launch a comprehensive and effective set of practices to mitigate the virus and distribute vaccines mean Japan has many months if not more than a year of work ahead.
Finally, while vaccines will help, they are not magical barriers and we still require other mitigation, as the below article illustrates:
https://www.businessinsider.com/fully-vaccinated-people-got-covid-after-an-outdoor-wedding-2021-7
bokuda
You like this numbers?! You will love the ones in North Korea.