Tokyo reports 84 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, up five from Saturday and 41 more than last Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 53, up two from Saturday.
klausdorth
If it's really 84 new cases for Tokyo, then that's another 100% increase compared with last week.
But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!
Anyways, for a Sunday that's quite something .....
Rob
treble4punk
53 people hospitalized with severe symptoms.
Sven Asai
Newgirlintown
“If it's really 84 new cases for Tokyo, then that's another 100% increase compared with last week.
But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!”
The article’s just not written very clearly.
ClippetyClop
Read the article again. Slowly
NipponGlory
Very low. This makes me confident Japanese Mindo has, once again, proven to kaigai how to handle this insidious virus.
hattorikun
“The article’s just not written very clearly”
some of you here, I believe are frequent readers and commenters of the series, have trouble understanding simple writing.