national

Tokyo reports 84 new coronavirus cases

9 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, up five from Saturday and 41 more than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 53, up two from Saturday.

If it's really 84 new cases for Tokyo, then that's another 100% increase compared with last week.

But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!

Anyways, for a Sunday that's quite something .....

The moderators on Japan Today are out of control.

But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!

53 people hospitalized with severe symptoms.

No, they are not out but an important part of the totalitarian control.

The moderators are having a horrible 2022!

“If it's really 84 new cases for Tokyo, then that's another 100% increase compared with last week.

But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!”

The article’s just not written very clearly.

But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!”

Read the article again. Slowly

Very low. This makes me confident Japanese Mindo has, once again, proven to kaigai how to handle this insidious virus.

“The article’s just not written very clearly”

some of you here, I believe are frequent readers and commenters of the series, have trouble understanding simple writing.

