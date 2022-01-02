Tokyo reports 84 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 554

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, up five from Saturday and 41 more than last Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 53, up two from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 479. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hiroshima (58), Osaka (57), Okinawa (51), Aichi (22) and Kanagawa (21).
Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.
klausdorth
If it's really 84 new cases for Tokyo, then that's another 100% increase compared with last week.
But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!
Anyways, for a Sunday that's quite something .....
Sven Asai
No, they are not out but an important part of the totalitarian control.
Newgirlintown
“If it's really 84 new cases for Tokyo, then that's another 100% increase compared with last week.
But how come the nationwide count is 53? I just don't get it!”
The article’s just not written very clearly.
ClippetyClop
Read the article again. Slowly
Reckless
Getting on Shinkansen at Shin-Osaka now. Absolutely packed with people. If Omicron is not being found it is because noone is looking.
dan
Who cares anymore?!!
Larr Flint
Just one... I don't understand why people still wear masks.
therougou
People wearing masks and getting vaccinated is the reason this number is only one.
Sanjinosebleed
1 person in hospital…
time to move on. Omicron is the natural vaccination to surpass the 3 monthly jabs that don’t work…
hattorikun
“Just one... I don't understand why people still wear masks.”
Otherwise it would be like in the US or Europe. got it?
hattorikun
“The article’s just not written very clearly.”
There shouldn’t be problem reading and understanding the article if you have read it carefully or followed this series of article over the last 2 years.
falseflagsteve
Therougou
The numbers are low due to mask wearing, vaccines don’t make much difference
Barto
Another nobel price, that knows how the pandemic works ...
People wear masks everywhere, but everywhere else there is also 200x more tests comparatively to the number of population ... Also using excel the local way is very local, don't think that's a worldwide standard.
Raw Beer
I suspect the numbers are low simply because Omicron produces very mild symptoms, so few people get tested.
Exactly, Omicron seems to be a great live attenuated virus vaccine. Symptoms seem to be generally comparable to those of the vaccination, but is expected to confer robust broad long lasting immunity, and it's free!
Rob Nads
Exactly. Surely it is ripping through the population as we speak. It will be the way out of the pandemic.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
Wear masks is still important thing to do in Japan.
virusrex
Provide data to prove it, the actual experts refer to the full set of measures as important, pretending vaccination has no role is antiscientific.
Since this suspicion is based on zero evidence it is not useful in the least, specially because low numbers were present long before Omicron even appeared.
Not at all, it is not only much more dangerous than the vaccines, the immunity it produces has not been characterized and as expected from the cases of other variants with minor to no symptoms the length of it is likely to be much reduced. It is also perfectly possible that immunity against Omicron do not crossneutralize other variants judging from the increase of reinfections.
So, it would be a vaccine with much higher risks than the available actual vaccines, and with much less benefits, that is the opposite of great.
Blattamexiguus
Does the "Nationwide tally" include the almost 250 tested positive among US forces personnel based in Okinawa?
kaimycahl
Happy New Year as I have posted before many times you can’t kill a virus. This monster isn’t going anywhere we are going to have to live with it
Sanjinosebleed
So studies out of sth Africa show omicron produces a 14 fold increase in natural immunity against reinfection with omicron and a 4.4 fold increase in natural immunity against delta and the pharma shills are still trying to sell “the vaccines are the only way” mantra??
beggars belief literally!