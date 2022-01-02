Tokyo reports 84 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 554

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, up five from Saturday and 41 more than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 53, up two from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 479. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hiroshima (58), Osaka (57), Okinawa (51), Aichi (22) and Kanagawa (21).

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

