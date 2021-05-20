Tokyo reports 843 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,721

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 843 new coronavirus cases, up 77 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 704.

People in their 20s (268 cases) and their 30s (152) accounted for the highest numbers, while 131 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,288, down five from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,721. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (681), Aichi (633), Osaka (501), Fukuoka (399), Kanagawa (308), Saitama (228), Hiroshima (212), Hyogo (209), Okinawa (198), Kyoto (127), Okayama (123), Chiba (114), Gifu (108), Kumamoto (80), Aomori (66), Ibaraki (62), Gunma (61), Shizuoka (59), Shiga (54), Yamaguchi (47), Oita (44), Kagoshima (39) and Nara (39).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 106.

