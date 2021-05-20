Tokyo reports 843 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,721

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 843 new coronavirus cases, up 77 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 704.
People in their 20s (268 cases) and their 30s (152) accounted for the highest numbers, while 131 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,288, down five from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,721. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (681), Aichi (633), Osaka (501), Fukuoka (399), Kanagawa (308), Saitama (228), Hiroshima (212), Hyogo (209), Okinawa (198), Kyoto (127), Okayama (123), Chiba (114), Gifu (108), Kumamoto (80), Aomori (66), Ibaraki (62), Gunma (61), Shizuoka (59), Shiga (54), Yamaguchi (47), Oita (44), Kagoshima (39) and Nara (39).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 106.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
32 Comments
Login to comment
Aly Rustom
Tip of the iceberg
klausdorth
Well, let me see.
It's now roughly 2 weeks after Golden Week.
The "numbers" look like this:
today 843
13 May ........... 1.010
6 May .............. 591
29 April 1.171
That adds up to 3.615 new cases within 4 weeks or an average of roughly 900 cases per week.
It's way too many and probably even more if the government performed some tracing and real testing!
klausdorth
And by the way, a steady increase for Tokyo during the past 5 days again!
Blacklabel
It’s almost like these restrictions are increasing the number of cases.
fewer trains, fewer hours open, more people packed into less space and less time. We were doing better when people were drinking alcohol than now.
Scarce
It is ok! The Virus will subside conviently just in time for the olympics!
gakinotsukai
back to 1k soon
Antiquesaving
And a correlated steady increase in tests. With the same 10~15% positive rate.
Just under 4,000 tests got around 400 positive
Just over 7,000 tests got just over 700 positive.
Just over 10,000 test got just over 1,000 positive.
This has been very consistent.
Which gives us and idea what the numbers would be if Tokyo/Japan tested at the levels big other developed countries if Tokyo tested 10,000 and got 1,000 positive
7,000 and got 7,00 positive
We can expect that testing
50,000 will return 5,000 positive
Antiquesaving
Maybe if they test 10,000 tomorrow.
Then back down to 300~500 on Saturday and Sunday when they reduce testing down to 3,000~4,000 as usual.
gintonic
Japan,s superior model has beaten the coronavirus - Shinzo Abe, May 2020. Many from overseas are asking me how Japanese mindo defeated coronavirus - Taro Aso
Anymore LDP bigwigs wanna educate the world about Japan,s superior response?
Vreth
@Antiquesaving
Somethings gonna come out after all of this. Something like for every 1000 tests they only have enough space on the page to record 100 positives so they fill that up and just don't worry about the rest. And then they'll justify it by saying, 'It was difficult because that's how big the pages are', like they couldn't change that.
Total conspiracy theory here, but yeah it's all too smooth.
Sven Asai
Nice number juggling. Must remain at all means under 1000 , for the games, but must also be still high enough as a reason for the SOE and must be rising because of the new Indian variants and usually high Thursday values. They should become stage performers with that circus.
Gooch
Interesting that this kind of conspiracy theory is acceptable on this forum (and reasonably so, given the government's behavior), but anything that questions the motivations of other organizations that are making a pretty penny and have an obvious vested interest in the fear mongering to continue is labelled as a little off the reservation...
Antiquesaving
Please let us know which great power has a vested interest in your view.
The government? No it wants it's Olympic Games, it wants business back to normal and collect it's taxes.
Business? Nope they want to open up make money.
The hospitals/doctors? No they want time off, they want to go back to their homes but live in isolation like many are, they want to go back to the far less business times.
Nearly every prefecture now under SOE resisted doing so because it hurts business and taxes. So give a reason they finally had to?
Yesterday someone claimed the numbers are to high because the Japanese government is using a flawed testing system.
Seriously? If the Japanese government could find a way to lower the numbers just by changing the testing type, it would jump at it so it can hold its precious Olympics.
theResident
Really? People STILL bleating about mass testing 15 months into this?
obladi
I get the feeling when talking with Japanese colleagues that they are resigned to the fact that the government is not going to help them. Not angry, just quietly depressed. It's uncanny.
Zarathustra
@obladi
I am resigned to the fact also. I've continued to commute to and from work everyday as usual throughout this pandemic. The only difference is I wear a mask and try not to touch my face until I have washed my hands. I don't think there is anything else we can do.
Akula
Looks like we'll have a 3rd day of recoveries exceeding new cases, which is a positive thing, as is the ramping up of the vaccination program.
Better times are ahead my friends.
stickman1760
I heard Koike today called the vaccines a “game changer”
do ya think!?!?
you can’t make this stuff up.
klausdorth
*"Ramping up the vaccinations"?*
Where, when, who? Really don't see a difference with still less than 4% of the population having gotten their shots. As it was stated in another article: even health care workers haven't reached 100% inoculation yet!
hatsufred
Hey JT how about some ‘investigative journalism’ what are the real numbers in Tokyo?
or perhaps a piece about the Olympics playbook. That would be interesting
Pukey2
gintonic:
Yes, that Aso sure is quiet now.
Gorramcowboy
These SOEs are completely pointless. Said it before, I'll say it again.
Maybe the J-govt needs to put together a committee to research and mull over it to finally come to that conclusion in the few months.
Mark
Digest this people, NBC reports over 159,000,000 million people are vaccinated in less than 6 month, and we are still vaccinating our medical staff after 3 and half months with less than 4% of the population vaccinated.
Do the hustle
That’s still over 40,000 new cases per week nationally. The government has done all it can do under Japanese law. It is the idiots who disregard the SOE who are to blame for the increased numbers.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Please be serious and save lives.
knittyelf
Yesterday’s article:
Today’s article:
How does the average go DOWN (728 — 704) when the daily count went UP (766 — 843)? How on earth are they calculating it???
Pukey2
The government has done diddly-squat. Talk is cheap.
Bamboozler
With the Games acting as the Titanic
No prefecture is reporting figures over 1000, so that's all right then. The Jsoft Faxcalc program (version 1.0) can handle huge volumes up to 1024 rows, more than any prefecture will ever need. In case of overflow, extra records could be curtailed so that the results are acceptable /S/.
ahar
It's because the oldest daily figure used to calculate yesterday's 7-day average was 1010 from May 13th and it dropped out of the calculation today.
knittyelf
@ahar Ah, that makes sense! Thank you for the explanation.
Pukey2
91 deaths in Japan today
(for reference, 3 in UK yesterday).
William Round
Too bad they dont publish total number of tests anymore, that makes the numbers mostly meaningless.