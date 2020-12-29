Tokyo reports 856 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,571

People check in at the domestic terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 856 new cases of the coronavirus, up 375 from Monday. The number is the result of 5,545 tests conducted on Dec 26.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 57,896.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (220), followed by 169 in their 30s, 129 in their 50s, 125 in their 40s, 64 in their 60s and 48 in their 60s. Fifty-four cases were under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, up three from Monday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reportd cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,400. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (395), Osaka (302), Saitama (300), Aichi (235), Chiba (216), Hyogo (193), Fukuoka (151), Hokkaido (87), Kyoto (84), Tochigi (83), Gifu (74), Hiroshima (72), Kumamoto (43), Ibaraki (43), Okinawa (40) and Miyagi (39).

Forty-four coronavirusm-related deaths were reported.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today