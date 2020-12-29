Tokyo reports 856 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,571

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 856 new cases of the coronavirus, up 375 from Monday. The number is the result of 5,545 tests conducted on Dec 26.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 57,896.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (220), followed by 169 in their 30s, 129 in their 50s, 125 in their 40s, 64 in their 60s and 48 in their 60s. Fifty-four cases were under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, up three from Monday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reportd cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,400. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (395), Osaka (302), Saitama (300), Aichi (235), Chiba (216), Hyogo (193), Fukuoka (151), Hokkaido (87), Kyoto (84), Tochigi (83), Gifu (74), Hiroshima (72), Kumamoto (43), Ibaraki (43), Okinawa (40) and Miyagi (39).
Forty-four coronavirusm-related deaths were reported.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
37 Comments
Login to comment
Zoroto
Highest by a mile for a Tuesday. Previous high was 563.
8T
Well, we told you so Suga. I don't think closing the pubs 2 hrs earlier will make any difference. The virus is here and is mutating rapidly. Stay healthy people.
SandyBeachHeaven
Not bad for last Saturday's results. Japan is doing everything right.
8T
Comedy?
onedragon
I disagree, I think Japan is going about it all wrong. Waiting to see what happens is not a plan, being forced to act is not a plan.
Fighto!
Tokyo back to an unmanageable positive rate - 16%. MORE tests are needed to show the extent of the spread, even if most carriers are unsymptomatic.
Tokyo should be doing a minimum of 10-20 times todays testing and putting alerts out for venues (eg izakaya) where the infected have been.
Akula
The trend is a little worrying, but 36000 active cases in a population of 120 odd million means Japan has it largely under control. Better decisions could have been made though.
George Townes
From NHK：曜日ごとの最多を更新するのは15日連続です。
In other words:
This marks 15 straight days where a new record has been reached for that particular day of the week.
Martini
@Akula
Looking at the hard data is shows significant increase in cases and also weekly increases in positive rates and deaths. How is this under control? If any, the testing is low. Also, your active cases arguments doesn’t work; hospitals are already getting full by these “low numbers”, making it difficult and already impossible for doctors to diagnose and treat not only corona but all other diseases.
Oxycodin
Every day is a repeat, nothing changes for the good and the numbers are still low in comparison. I start to ponder covid and do not want to go in the direction of a Covid is fake/ denier. But I only see the news and where is all the true evidence? Do you see a pandemic and do you see ambulances all day long rushing the covid patient to ER? Not sure what is real anymore
Zoroto
I live on the 26th floor, so I can't see them, but I can definitely hear them all day long.
tamanegi
Any chance we could have the contact tracing information regarding where these newly infected people have frequented in the days prior to being confirmed positive? God only knows how many additional cases are in Tokyo without further self isolation and prompt testing.
Zoroto
With 800+ cases, it's impossible to contact trace. I think just assume anywhere and everywhere.
Do the hustle
This seems like a very high number from only 5.5 thousand tests.
Wobot
This is the more important number. In a population of 14,000,000 as well it's absolutely nothing! If anything, the total humber of cases going up but the number of serious patients nowhere near showing the same pattern shows how weak the virus actually is.
Stop watching the news like it's a horror movie... it would be far more productive to do something, well, productive with your life, no?
George Townes
Do you see a pandemic and do you see ambulances all day long rushing the covid patient to ER?
People who test positive don't need an ambulance. They go to the hospitals on their own. There, at the hospital, they will hopefully recover.
kokontozai
It is ironic that total death toll in 2020 is less than that in 2019 because of the Covid-19.
Jan.-Oct.2020 : 1,133 k
Jan.-Oct.2019 : 1,147 k
(so: vital statistics)
Especially, death from pneumonia decreased drastically. The experts analyze the main reason comes from measures against the Covid-19. (wearing masks and washing hands)
However, death from the Covid-19 will increase from now on.
Ashley Shiba
I have been writing and warning a friend of mine who works in the government they are prepared for numbers over a thousand and soon from what I have been told. In fact, according to this person the government may not be releasing all the numbers due to having people in a panic and not wanting to close everything down again.
No one, and I mean no one can count on this government, full-stop. Take pro-active steps for yourself, your family, friends and neighbors stay indoors and or far away from people as much as possible, do your shopping if possible during off peak hours and stay away from restaurants and malls until this pandemic is over and or under control.
Vinke
@Akula
It was just in the news today, that the hospital capacity in Tokyo is at 97%, and over 70 elderly covid-19 positive patients have been had to turn away from hospitals, as there is no more space nor staff to take care of them. You still think it sounds like the situation is "under control"?
@Oxycodin
Yes, I do. I hear sirens and see ambulances rushing by my house all day long and every single day this year, recently in an increased pace. And that's what I'll remember 2020 for - the sirens.
@George Townes
To my understanding people who test positive but are not deemed as serious cases actually quarantine at designated hotels, where they're being monitored, and where they're served a meal 3 times a day. They don't go there on their own, but by designated taxis, that come and pick you up. No talking on the way - just get on, get off, and get your key from the lobby.
Vinke
P.S. Referring to the image on this article - where's the social distancing again? At least every second or every third of those checking-in machines should be off limits now. I also don't see a single disinfectant bottle in the vicinity of those machines.
Zoroto
I can confirm the first part of this at the Tokyu Rei Hotel in Toronomon. The special vans (not really taxis) come with heavy security, and the patients are greeted by full Hazmat wearing staff. That's all I could see as the windows are blacked out, so I don't know what happens once they enter the lobby inside.
Frankly, it looks like something out of the movie.
Cricky
Not sure why people are dismise about a virus, might not be as virilant as nuroviris or the flu, but people are dying? It's not a conspiracy. It's really about just simply being safe.
Luddite
@Vinke. Bang on. Zero social distancing in this country. The crowds in the shops were shocking today. I do not know why shops do not control the number of customers in the shop to enable distancing.
Cricky
Safety means telework, not going to resturants, mauls, not life as normal. Or throw caution to the wind...be a statistic. All for personal choice so you choose?
qazwsx
Forget about total positive numbers and how that is a fraction of the total population. What’s important is the test positivity percent. This is getting higher and higher. Dr. Fauci said anything over 3-4% is worrying. 16% positivity means they are missing a whole heck of a lot of people.
smithinjapan
Akula: "The trend is a little worrying, but 36000 active cases in a population of 120 odd million means Japan has it largely under control."
It's this mentality that is part of the problem in terms of actually getting things under control. You cannot look at the number of infect and say, "Wow... only 36,000 in a country of 120 + million!" You have to look at it as the number of positive cases per people tested, and not even close to Japan's 120 million have been tested. In other words, you have to look at the positivity rate, which is disgraceful.
robert maes
It is out of control. The virus that is. The only thing this administration is trying to control is the negative impact of the real situation.
Still no approval of 2 vaccines the rest of the world is already administering to their populations because Japanese Pharma is lobbying and pressurising government.
All we can do is to stay home by ourselves. As a Belgian I can not count on my Embassy, they only care about themselves and I am sure my diplomats already have been or soon will be inoculated and once again betray the citizens.
I see all these politicians wanting to @ give the right example” but actually rushing to just get the vaccine.
I would like to hear JUST ONE politician say “ I will be the last to take the vaccine after all my compatriots have been taken care off “. Then, I will believe a politician again.
Yotomaya
That doesn't surprise me the least. My humble prediction is that it'll happen by the end of this week. The government might not be as incompetent as it looks, it's just indifferent. I wouldn't be surprised to see today's stock market news presented as proof that everything is under control. After all, 'the economy' is the only thing that matters, along international prestige.
The 'we didn't want people to panic' line is a typical excuse when defending questionable past decisions. Trump used it, among others. Countries like Taiwan or New Zealand didn't need to downplay the threat to deal with the virus.
Alex
There is no social distancing at all in any of the shopping centres and people are not using the sanitizer stations . I’m not touching anything unless I will buy . Complacency has started at the same time as the numbers have started to go up. I try to reassure that the numbers are still small for the population but I don’t think we are getting the full story . I am
starting to be concerned more than ever.
SandyBeachHeaven
I still think the Japanese are doing a fabulous job. There were at least twenty people outside of Aeon Mall today in Tsuruma donating blood. Best way to get a free PCR test.
I walk for exercise because it is fun to explore areas at least three hours a day. See one ambulance and at most two. They are usually picking up very old people.
Japan knows what it is doing.
Zoroto
Trump only downplayed the seriousness, but not the numbers. At least not that I am not aware of.
Except if they are not forthcoming with the situation, they can really kiss the Olympics goodbye. Not even the most greasy-palmed, hostess-loving IOC official would want to come, If the situation appears to be out of hand.
stickman1760
More testing would be nice. Whatever happened to 60,000 a day? And the vaccine, any chance of rolling that out sometime soon. As somebody said earlier, taking a ‘wait and see what happens’ approach is not going to get us out of this.
Vinke
SandyBeachHeaven
Tsuruma, as in Tsuruma in Nagoya?
Come to Tokyo and think again. You can put a 0 after that 2.
Derek Grebe
Lucky the hospitals and clinics will be closing for O-shogatsu, or we'd be well on track for 1000+ by the end of the week.
But if you don't test, you can't report, and if you don't report, it doesn't exist. Let's Heartful Olympic!
Kim Jong-Un would be happy with a journalistic system like we get in this burg.
smartacus
The downward trend in Osaka and Hokkaido is encouraging. I wish Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama could lower their numbers. It's obvious Tokyo will be the last to get infected numbers down. Fukuoka and Aichi are proving to be problem areas, too.
I'm hoping people stay home over New Year (though the above photo at Haneda airport isn't encouraging) and not go to shrines. With businesses closed for four days, it might help lower infections in Tokyo..
Zoroto
Did you see today's Osaka numbers?
smartacus
Oops, I was looking at early figures on NHK, But Hokkaido's numbers do seem to be going down.