Tokyo reports 861 coronavirus cases; 1,167 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 861 new cases of the coronavirus, up 18 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 11,894 tests.
Osaka Prefecture once again topped the nation's tally with 1,167 cases,
In Tokyo, by age group, people in their 20s (261 cases) and their 30s (134) accounted for the highest numbers, while 144 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 805, up 14 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,459. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (547), Kanagawa (318), Aichi (294), Fukuoka (268), Saitama (233), Hokkaido (153), Kyoto (148), Chiba (141), Nara (125), Okinawa (120), Ibaraki (87), Miyagi (78), Mie (68), Nagano (55), Wakayama (45), Okayama (45), Nagasaki (45), Gifu (43), Oita (42), Shiga (41), Hiroshima (40), Kumamoto (40), Fukui (38) and Tokushima (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide as of 7:30 p.m. was 40.
37 Comments
Christopher Glen
"The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48"
This should be the headline
Chabbawanga
Movin' on up, nothin' can stop me!
klausdorth
Again 10% positive!
The "numbers" keep on increasing!
Those "semi" or "demi" lock-downs won't be enough at all.
Besides, the situation is getting worse day by day:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/04/22/national/osaka-patients-dying-home/
Christopher Glen
"The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 861 new cases"
If this disease was as serious as it was made to be by the unrelenting media fear-wagon, this would be the actual number of deaths.
Rivera
No more money to be given out to the people of Japan it’s already been used for the Olympics
theResident
Agree with C.Glen - Deaths per day far more relevant.
gakinotsukai
Tell that to people suffering from strong long lasting effects of covid (short breath, daily migraine, daily cough ...)
theResident
sorry @gakinotsukai, Missing your point.
Derek Grebe
And once again, no mention of the number of tests carried out.
Come on, JT - what's the reason you've stopped reporting this figure? It's very significant. 861/15,000 is worrying, but nothing to lose sleep over. 861/2,000 is another kettle of fish entirely.
Why are test numbers a secret suddenly?
Private Internet Access
Numbers are increasing..this is not good...not good at all.
Bob Loblaw
maybe the Tokyo govt has stopped releasing the test numbers. scary thought
Elvis is here
Just keep wearing your mask Mr Glen and you'll be fine.
Kaerimashita
SHUT. IT. ALL. DOWN. That will show the virus.
Christopher Glen
“Tell that to people suffering from strong long lasting effects of covid (short breath, daily migraine, daily cough ...)”
Depends on your news source, hope it’s not the BBC.
I personally know of no one suffering what you describe. I HAVE known a number who’ve lost their business due to lockdowns/ fear mongering by the media
Christopher Glen
“Just keep wearing your mask Mr Glen and you'll be fine.”
Keeping good health is what makes the difference
klausdorth
As for me I do know some friends who still suffer from side effects after having been infected with that virus! Coughing and short breath are minor ones. A young girl in the States having organ failures and other problems is one of the more serious cases! So don't anyone tell me it's fear mongering!
ClippetyClop
So what, who cares about that? Research has shown that long covid has significant consequences for organ operation, neuroligical condition and general well-being. Your minimal circle of aquaintances has no relevance.
Apparently so. Which bit do you need help with?
Jimizo
Publish a paper.
falseflagsteve
@klausdorth
All the victims you know regarding covid may be true or in your head, it’s not for me to say. However the numbers in Japan speak for themselves, deaths and serious cases are incredibly low. I only know two people in Japan who have ah Covid, my wife and myself, quick and full recoveries.
klausdorth
I know them personally, so not just in my head! And they didn't have any pre-conditions either. Besides you already said it . . . Incredible! Who really knows. Good to hear that you and your wife fully recovered!
Jimizo
There are reports from medical professionals on this.
I know it doesn’t suit your narrative. Not a good way to look at things. It’s a problem.
Ditch the narrative.
falseflagsteve
@Jimizo
The deaths in Japan and those affected long term in Japan are negligible. Anyone dying or suffering is a bad thing but we must view the whole picture. The threat of this virus is overblown as we see in Japan. No lockdowns, no distancing etc and minutes deaths compared to most of the West.
Its a big picture that many don’t want to see and believe the media hype. The main danger for non seniors is obesity
William77
And who is so naive in believing in such numbers thrown at us?
I think it’s way worse and so their narrative is not credible.
Skipp
@klausdorth @ClippetyClop
Thanks for speaking up. I'm someone else with the long-term symptoms. In my twenties, perfectly good health, got sick, now over a year later still move and breathe like a sick elderly person. Severe digestive problems that don't seem to respond well to medicine. Inflammation all throughout the body even now. And yes, the neurological problems, such as brain fog. It's really like what I imagine dementia must feel like. You just can't remember anything. It's deeply depressing.
It's become my new "normal", but there isn't a single day I wonder what I could have done to avoid ending up like this. Long hauler survivors also have to be extra careful with the knowledge that this stupid thing damaged our bodies badly enough that if we catch any of these special variants going around, it likely will be deadly the second time around.
And remember, one-third of survivors become long-haulers.
Like @Zoroto said, I think we should just ignore these naysayers. The truth is, they're busy living in their delusions because deep down they're afraid - both of the reality of this virus and of losing their freedom. Better to be afraid and realistic, than afraid and foolish, though.
nonu6976
@skipp, get well soon mate, hopefully after a little time they will figure out how to get folks like you back to 100%
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Immediate shut down necessary. Money or your life???
Skipp
@nonu6976
Thank you, that means a lot. I sure hope so!
By the way, if anyone's curious what the long-haulers are going through, there is a public group called "Survivor Corps" on Facebook, which was created explicitly to help the tons and tons of long-haulers out there. It's now appeared on Western television thanks to it being one of the first sources of long-haulers to find each other and help each other through, and has also contributed a great deal to the current research on long-haulers. You can see just a taste of what everyone's going through on a daily basis. It certainly paints a vivid picture of the reality - people of all ages, and many formerly healthy...
Warning, it's quite sad, though.
Take care and stay safe, all.
hatsufred
As usual too much considering and too slow with soe
Alfie Noakes
Negligible? There's nearly 10,000 dead from coronavirus in Japan, a number that's doubled since January. What kind of person thinks 10,000 dead and their grieving families are negligible?
Tell_me_bout_it
"Death of one person is tragedy. Death of millions is statistics." - So said the great "humanitarian" Iosif Dyugashvilli (Stalin).
I think the saying really matches with our current situation.
blackflag
It seems like at least for Osaka we have reached a plateau. The last days since 04/13 the number kept hovering around 1200 people per day. Before, it was constantly rising. Let’s see what happens next week.
Zoroto
Or more likely that the testing reached a plateau. The infection won't stop spreading without measures and there have been none.
blackflag
Actually the number of tests has increased during the last week. Also new hospital admission are flattening out. You can check it yourself:
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/
blackflag
^Correction: Indeed the tests have been reduced a bit, I only compared it to the week before.
Vinke
blackflag
Yeapp, sure, the hospital admissions are flattening out, because: https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/04/22/national/osaka-patients-dying-home/
No more space.
Zoroto
So why would you expect the positive cases to rise?
Zoroto
I can predict with 99% accuracy what will happen next week. The SOE will be announced, and the positive cases will immediately drop. Of course, this will be a result of reduced testing only (or some other fudging of numbers), since there would be no possibility of any effect for at least the 5-7 day incubation period. But this is exactly what happened in January.
Wobot
Osaka's numbers were lower, may have hit a peak:
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pages/article/covid19osaka
Thomas Goodtime
So the real number is over 8000. Scary.
Zoroto
Correct. Officially at 100% capacity
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/