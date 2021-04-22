Tokyo reports 861 coronavirus cases; 1,167 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 861 new cases of the coronavirus, up 18 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 11,894 tests.

Osaka Prefecture once again topped the nation's tally with 1,167 cases,

In Tokyo, by age group, people in their 20s (261 cases) and their 30s (134) accounted for the highest numbers, while 144 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 805, up 14 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,459. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (547), Kanagawa (318), Aichi (294), Fukuoka (268), Saitama (233), Hokkaido (153), Kyoto (148), Chiba (141), Nara (125), Okinawa (120), Ibaraki (87), Miyagi (78), Mie (68), Nagano (55), Wakayama (45), Okayama (45), Nagasaki (45), Gifu (43), Oita (42), Shiga (41), Hiroshima (40), Kumamoto (40), Fukui (38) and Tokushima (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide as of 7:30 p.m. was 40.

