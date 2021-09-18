Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 862 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 862 new coronavirus cases, up 80 from Friday and 411 down from last Saturday. It is the 27th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 887.

People in their 20s (248 cases) and their 30s (163) accounted for the highest numbers, while 164 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 177, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,559, down 56 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

7 Comments
Good. Nothing bad can be taken from this.

Keep jabbing! Light at the end of the tunnel for normality to return.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Good news.

Japan is defying the predictions of the anti-vaxxers and their hysterics and that is the best way to get back to something approaching normal life.

Let’s see the death figures over the next few weeks.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Agreed @theResident 4:52pm.Cautiously Optimistic”. So then, let’s give it ALL a rest till about 2 weeks after the holidays, ey?

*- @4:52pm: “Nothing bad can be taken from this. Keep jabbing! Light at the end of the tunnel for normality to return.” -*

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Long weekend again. People traveling around. And besides another increase maybe not just in our area. Let's wait what it will look like mid next week. Still hoping for even lower numbers, but who really knows.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Seems fair enough @Jimizo 5:24pm: Let’s see the death figures over the next few weeks.” Japan… defying hysterics and that is the best way to get back to something approaching normal life.” - The weather was lovely today in Kyoto yet, on a ‘mysterious’ note, all Pocky was ‘sold out’ at, AND around the station.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The number of comments is falling faster than the number of cases! I was at the mall today and felt refreshing to dip my hand back into society. A very pleasant young lady introduced me to some nice t-shirts and I bought one. Small victory in getting out of the house.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

RecklessToday 05:52 pm JST

The number of comments is falling faster than the number of cases!

I think that's due to the censorship and post editing that took place here. who cares about words put in people's mouths?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

