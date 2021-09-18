Tokyo reports 862 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 862 new coronavirus cases, up 80 from Friday and 411 down from last Saturday. It is the 27th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 887.

People in their 20s (248 cases) and their 30s (163) accounted for the highest numbers, while 164 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 177, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,559, down 56 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

