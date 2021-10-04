Tokyo reports 87 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 87 new coronavirus cases, down 74 from Sunday and 67 down from last Monday.

It is the first time since last November that the daily figure has been below 100.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 77, 11 down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 693, down three from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

