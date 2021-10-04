Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 87 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 87 new coronavirus cases, down 74 from Sunday and 67 down from last Monday.

It is the first time since last November that the daily figure has been below 100.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 77, 11 down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 693, down three from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

It is the first time since last November that the daily figure has been below 100.

It's been a while. Only symbolic it is, but a two-digit number is relieving.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Soon it's 0 cases.

We really need to find out how the virus was defeated in Japan with literally no effort. It's important for the entire humanity as everybody else is doing it wrong.

I might sound sarcastic, but really I am not.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

All because of the upcoming election! The virus has miraculously mellowed down as a sign of approval to the new government!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog