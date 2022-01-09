Tokyo reports 871 new coronavirus cases; 779 in Okinawa

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 871 new coronavirus cases, down 352 from Sunday and 768 more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, unchanged from Sunday.

The Okinawan prefectural government reported 779 new coronavirus cases, down 754 from Sunday. A further 391 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today