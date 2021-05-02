Tokyo reports 879 new coronavirus cases; 1,057 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 879 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Saturday.

Osaka recorded 1,057 new cases, surpassing 1,000 for the sixth straight day.

People in their 20s (233 cases), their 30s (162) and their 40s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 114 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,050, up 30 from Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 1,043 on Jan 26.

