Tokyo reports 879 new coronavirus cases; 1,057 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 879 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Saturday.
Osaka recorded 1,057 new cases, surpassing 1,000 for the sixth straight day.
People in their 20s (233 cases), their 30s (162) and their 40s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 114 were aged 19 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,050, up 30 from Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 1,043 on Jan 26.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
Derek Grebe
Let's not forget these are the numbers from Thursday - a national holiday.
It will be interesting to see how many tests led to this figure.
Still close to 40% higher than a week ago.
Jimizo
This is a concern.
Figures showing where the highest numbers of hospitalizations are occurring would be convenient.
Zoroto
For the record, it's up 38% from last Sunday.
Michael Machida
These are the official numbers. Not the real numbers.
Zoroto
Japan is 21st in the world for this metric. Certainly not "doing better than most other countries".
Zoroto
As of yesterday, 353 of the 1020 were in Osaka prefecture. So very likely that's the highest.
Gwylly
Any one day drop is nice to see, of course, but it’s still a large number of people with a new problem in their lives.
635 new cases reported last week, but 879 today — an almost 40% increase. And I think we’re still over a month away from seeing this wave’s peak. (Not hoping, of course, just predicting.)
Despite the daily bleak news, I hope everyone here is relaxing, staying well and enjoying their GW.
snowymountainhell
Thanks you for the cross referencing & comparisons @Zoroto 5:04pm.
It’s all very eye-opening.
Zoroto
326 cases in Hokkaido, the highest ever
290 cases in Saitama, the highest since the 2nd SOE.
And this is on a Sunday, historically the day of the week with the second lowest number.