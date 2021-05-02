Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 879 new coronavirus cases; 1,057 in Osaka

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 879 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Saturday.

Osaka recorded 1,057 new cases, surpassing 1,000 for the sixth straight day.

People in their 20s (233 cases), their 30s (162) and their 40s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 114 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,050, up 30 from Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 1,043 on Jan 26.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

10 Comments
Let's not forget these are the numbers from Thursday - a national holiday.

It will be interesting to see how many tests led to this figure.

Still close to 40% higher than a week ago.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

This is a concern.

This is a concern.

Figures showing where the highest numbers of hospitalizations are occurring would be convenient.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

For the record, it's up 38% from last Sunday.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

These are the official numbers. Not the real numbers.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Japan is 21st in the world for this metric. Certainly not "doing better than most other countries".

Japan is 21st in the world for this metric. Certainly not "doing better than most other countries".

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Figures showing where the highest numbers of hospitalizations are occurring would be convenient.

As of yesterday, 353 of the 1020 were in Osaka prefecture. So very likely that's the highest.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Any one day drop is nice to see, of course, but it’s still a large number of people with a new problem in their lives.

635 new cases reported last week, but 879 today — an almost 40% increase. And I think we’re still over a month away from seeing this wave’s peak. (Not hoping, of course, just predicting.)

Despite the daily bleak news, I hope everyone here is relaxing, staying well and enjoying their GW.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Thanks you for the cross referencing & comparisons @Zoroto 5:04pm.

“As of yesterday, 353 of the 1020 were in Osaka prefecture. So very likely that's the highest. umbrella 05:08 pm Hmmm, my post comparing today's number to last Sunday's was deleted as "off topic". Very strange mate, the moderators here delete everything they don't personally agree with. Hmm, how can you disagree with a FACT that's relevant with an article. I didn't give an opinion. Very puzzling.” -

It’s all very eye-opening.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

326 cases in Hokkaido, the highest ever

290 cases in Saitama, the highest since the 2nd SOE.

And this is on a Sunday, historically the day of the week with the second lowest number.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

