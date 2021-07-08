Tokyo reports 896 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 896 new coronavirus cases, down 24 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (259 cases), their 30s (193) and their 40s (161) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

