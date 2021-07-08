Tokyo reports 896 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,246

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 896 new coronavirus cases, down 24 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 663.6.

People in their 20s (259 cases), their 30s (193) and their 40s (161) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,246. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (322), Chiba (200), Saitama (155), Osaka (125), Hokkaido (62), Hyogo (50), Aichi (49), Fukuoka (41), Okinawa (35) and Shizuoka (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 17.

