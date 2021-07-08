Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 896 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,246

14 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 896 new coronavirus cases, down 24 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 663.6.

People in their 20s (259 cases), their 30s (193) and their 40s (161) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,246. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (322), Chiba (200), Saitama (155), Osaka (125), Hokkaido (62), Hyogo (50), Aichi (49), Fukuoka (41), Okinawa (35) and Shizuoka (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 17.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

14 Comments
Login to comment

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.

Good news!

-30 ( +4 / -34 )

The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.

Good news!

Wait for the death toll to rejoice.

If is is as the past few days most of the down is from people dying.

9 ( +16 / -7 )

*60, down two from** Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday. Good news!*

Good to have you back steve.

15 ( +18 / -3 )

This is 223 more than prior week number

Good welcome message to Lord Bach

23 ( +25 / -2 )

Double the amount we had 4 weeks ago! Nothing to cheer about! As always, number of tests?

12 ( +14 / -2 )

Double the amount we had 4 weeks ago!

delta is taking hold...

9 ( +11 / -2 )

On the 6th they tested 11,000 and got a high number of cases so on the 7th they tested only 7,900 and shock the numbers went up to 920 cases, so I am very curious how low they went today,

If the standard practice is used will will see around 5,000 to 6,000

6 ( +11 / -5 )

A friends cafe/wedding venue vaccinated Full time staff, but not Part time staff.

People just have no idea what they are doing. Delta and the inevitable Tokyo Olympic strain are going to tear Japan a new one.

9 ( +13 / -4 )

Still waiting for that miracle of "low number of cases till the Olympics start" that JP gov promised.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Can we start getting daily vaccination numbers posted along side this nonsense? Fearmongering at its best.

We're going through the checks and balances regarding daily infected so how about performing the same due diligence and reporting vaccinations?

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Chikatilo

Great post, well thought out points.

Severe cases fall again nationwide, think that’s a daily fall for over a month now. The vaccines are doing the trick and protecting the elderly. We won’t see full hospitals or high deaths now, the worst is well over.

-14 ( +3 / -17 )

@chikatilo there have been no lockdowns in Japan. Lots to say about nothing

2 ( +4 / -2 )

AntiquesavingToday  04:59 pm JST

*The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.*

Good news!

Wait for the death toll to rejoice.

If is is as the past few days most of the down is from people dying.

This is a very good point. A good start will be to compare where we were this time last month:

JUNE:

4th June = 86 deaths

5th June = 64 deaths

6th June = 50 deaths

7th June = 75 deaths

8th June = 99 deaths

9th June = 96 deaths

JULY:

4th July = 6 deaths

5th July = 19 deaths

6th July = 22 deaths

7th July = 14 deaths

8th July = ?

9th July = ?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

We keep hearing about deaths going down,

But those same people do their best to ignore the fact that within all age groups 25% have long term health issues, many severe.

Imagine if we were talking about Polio the vast majority big Polio deaths occurred in poor countries without any way of providing mechanical breathing during the paralysis.

In developed countries 98% recovered but of those a large portion remained with varying disabilities.

Covid is far far more contagious and yes with proper medical intervention 99% will recover but 25% will have long term problems and 10% severe long term problems.

This applies to children all the way up to the very elderly.

Nothing I have written is speculation.

You can look it all up there are well over 50 papers on long haul covid including several that have been peer reviewed despite someone here saying there weren't any.

So yes chances of you dying if you are younger and healthy is low but if you think you will just walk away from it if you catch it well 25% chance of having long term health issues is quite high.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo