Tokyo reports 896 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,246

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 896 new coronavirus cases, down 24 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 663.6.
People in their 20s (259 cases), their 30s (193) and their 40s (161) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464, down 16 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,246. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (322), Chiba (200), Saitama (155), Osaka (125), Hokkaido (62), Hyogo (50), Aichi (49), Fukuoka (41), Okinawa (35) and Shizuoka (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 17.
FrankBurns
Good news!
Antiquesaving
Wait for the death toll to rejoice.
If is is as the past few days most of the down is from people dying.
marcelito
Good to have you back steve.
Jim
This is 223 more than prior week number
Good welcome message to Lord Bach
klausdorth
Double the amount we had 4 weeks ago! Nothing to cheer about! As always, number of tests?
nonu6976
delta is taking hold...
Antiquesaving
On the 6th they tested 11,000 and got a high number of cases so on the 7th they tested only 7,900 and shock the numbers went up to 920 cases, so I am very curious how low they went today,
If the standard practice is used will will see around 5,000 to 6,000
spinningplates
A friends cafe/wedding venue vaccinated Full time staff, but not Part time staff.
People just have no idea what they are doing. Delta and the inevitable Tokyo Olympic strain are going to tear Japan a new one.
Tell_me_bout_it
Still waiting for that miracle of "low number of cases till the Olympics start" that JP gov promised.
Gorramcowboy
Can we start getting daily vaccination numbers posted along side this nonsense? Fearmongering at its best.
We're going through the checks and balances regarding daily infected so how about performing the same due diligence and reporting vaccinations?
Great post, well thought out points.
Severe cases fall again nationwide, think that’s a daily fall for over a month now. The vaccines are doing the trick and protecting the elderly. We won’t see full hospitals or high deaths now, the worst is well over.
hatsufred
@chikatilo there have been no lockdowns in Japan. Lots to say about nothing
Tokyoite
This is a very good point. A good start will be to compare where we were this time last month:
JUNE:
4th June = 86 deaths
5th June = 64 deaths
6th June = 50 deaths
7th June = 75 deaths
8th June = 99 deaths
9th June = 96 deaths
JULY:
4th July = 6 deaths
5th July = 19 deaths
6th July = 22 deaths
7th July = 14 deaths
8th July = ?
9th July = ?
Antiquesaving
We keep hearing about deaths going down,
But those same people do their best to ignore the fact that within all age groups 25% have long term health issues, many severe.
Imagine if we were talking about Polio the vast majority big Polio deaths occurred in poor countries without any way of providing mechanical breathing during the paralysis.
In developed countries 98% recovered but of those a large portion remained with varying disabilities.
Covid is far far more contagious and yes with proper medical intervention 99% will recover but 25% will have long term problems and 10% severe long term problems.
This applies to children all the way up to the very elderly.
Nothing I have written is speculation.
You can look it all up there are well over 50 papers on long haul covid including several that have been peer reviewed despite someone here saying there weren't any.
So yes chances of you dying if you are younger and healthy is low but if you think you will just walk away from it if you catch it well 25% chance of having long term health issues is quite high.