Tokyo reports 9,164 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 9,164 new coronavirus cases, up 700 from Friday and down 1,642 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,448 cases were in their 20s, 1,572 in their 30s and 1,578 in their 40s, while 1,303 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,742 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, up four from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 1,204, down 48 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,701), Kyoto (1,165), Okinawa (679), Gifu (529), Mie (433), Kagawa (431), Fukushima (430), Fukui (392), Nagano (389), Ishikawa (358), Ehime (302), Yamagata (273), Oita (264), Iwate (253), Miyazaki (245), Tokushima (231) and Kochi (164).

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

