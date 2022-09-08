Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 9,240 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 9,240 new coronavirus cases, down 1,400 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 461, down 10 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,746), Hokkaido (4,450), Hiroshima (2,662) and Okayama (1,945).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Down 24% from a week ago

Okinawa looking good

Soon there, lads

