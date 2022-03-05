Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 9,289 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,289 new coronavirus cases, down 1,517 from Saturday and down 1,032 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,407 cases were in their 20s, 1,540 in their 30s, 1,571 in their 40s and 875 in their 50s, while 1,253 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,744 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 1,362, down 37 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (3,134), Hiroshima (680), Mie (556), Okinawa (536), Gunma (532), Okayama (485), Ishikawa (403), Gifu (349), Fukushima (345), Fukui (339), Nagano (335), Kagawa (333), Kagoshima (309), Yamaguchi (285), Oita (264), Niigata (261), Nagasaki (260), Ehime (244), Iwate (225), Tokushima (225), Kochi (169), Miyazaki (168) and Yamagata (160).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


