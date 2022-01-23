Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man receives a booster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 9,468 new coronavirus cases

28 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,468 new coronavirus cases, down 1,759 from Saturday and up 5,296 from last Sunday.

By age group, 2,411 cases were in their 20s, 1,694 in their 30s and 1,362 in their 40s, while 1,141 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,155 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 430, up six from Saturday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,050), Hyogo (2,686), Hokkaido (1,591), Okinawa (956 plus a further 187 among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (627), Okayama (572), Mie (422), Kagoshima (407), Niigata (406), Oita (319), Miyazaki (318), Ishikawa (226), Ehime (203), Kagawa (185), Fukushima (150) and Shimane (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

28 Comments
Login to comment

How big is the true number if Japan actually tested like China or some Western Modern country? Unfortunately, the world will never know?

11 ( +19 / -8 )

More than double the amount compared with last week,

Of course another weekend count.

And the severe cases are slowly increasing, despite people claiming this virus is nothing but the flu.

Wonder what the case numbers will look like on Wednesday or Thursday.

6 ( +13 / -7 )

Yes, the vaccines do slow transmission and reduce symptoms.

No, no expert told you differently.

Yes, you should stop listening to Bob on Facebook and the talking heads.

11 ( +15 / -4 )

That's a lot for Sunday, normally the 2nd lowest number of the week.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

Folks take BOOSTER.

Also, try to take PCR tests regularly to see if you are infected so you won't be spreading the virus.

Stay home, stay safe!

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Yes, you should stop listening to Bob on Facebook and the talking heads.

Same Bob who also frequents this forum?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

A man receives a booster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Tokyo on Sunday.

A lucky 1 percenter who got boosted. Or is it 1.5 percent now?

5 ( +8 / -3 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13.

Run for the hills!

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

And the severe cases are slowly increasing, despite people claiming this virus is nothing but the flu.

"Nothing but the flu"

"The pandemic is over, now it's endemic"

"Learn to live with the virus"

etc.

The issue is, nature doesn't listen to political statements. See Australia as a prime example. Even when they suddenly made all these proclamations, people still don't go out and act normal. So nothing changed, with the exception that they no longer support businesses financially.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Pandemic was over in October. No one is getting seriously ill from Omicron.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

青息吐息! NOT!

It will all be over in 5 weeks!

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

ZorotoToday  05:04 pm JST

> Same Bob who also frequents this forum?

Could be.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Nice, numbers going down ! The quasi state of emergency is working well. Rest assured this will be over soon!

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

TokyoJoeToday  05:08 pm JST

> Run for the hills!

The hills outside of Tokyo with its population of 55 million, as you asserted yesterday?

3 ( +7 / -4 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 430, up six from Saturday.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

No one is getting seriously ill from Omicron.

Only 1 more seriously I'll since yesterday, the other 9,467 cases have a runny nose, sore throat and have gone to bed early with a cup of cocoa. But let's not stop the hysteria train.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

"Good"

"It will all be over in 5 weeks and 3 days."

Please don't forget to continue your count-down, just so we can remind you of what you said!

This will not be over in 5 weeks and 3 days (or according to you 5 weeks).

It will continue and the only thing we can hope for is with less impacting effects!

0 ( +5 / -5 )

The hills outside of Tokyo with its population of 55 million, as you asserted yesterday?

Still hung up about that? , unsurprising as you still can't get trump out of your head.

Mods can you delete this gentleman's 'off topic' ramblings.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

The virus is done so I had a great time out on the town last night-4 different venues and plenty of catching up with friends was had.

All those that are concerned should stay home and wait to be told when to come out.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

See Australia as a prime example. Even when they suddenly made all these proclamations, people still don't go out and act normal.

Australians are not very switched on, as a population, and are easily influenced by the media, hence the hysteria over acquiring RATs. Nobody should ever use Australia as a prime example of anything positive.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

The only number that even matters anymore is severe symptoms in hospital. It could be 1 million per day, if virtually no one is in hospital dying then about time we declare a win and call it over.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Cue the comments declaring the peak over and numbers going down.

It's actually impressive the government managed to test enough to produce such a weekend high. Imagine what kinds of numbers would be coming out if testing was being carried out in the hundreds of thousands or even in excess of 1.5 million like many developed countries.

I'm torn between if Japan will eventually "allow" the numbers to break 50,000 per day or if testing will be as low as possible to ensure real numbers are never known. I agree infections don't matter, only hospitalizations, but you'd still like to think statistical data has importance if not now, than in the future to prevent further incompetence.

Having a better picture of the real numbers might actually stop the astonishing number of people under 30 that can be seen flooding Tokyo. It actually seems to be getting more crowded as case numbers have increased, likely by the selfish young people who think they're entitled to go outside since most others are staying in.

I literally passed two different Starbucks this afternoon with huge lines in them, every seat full, and no social distancing whatsoever. Everyone looked to be under 25. A friend sent me a couple of videos taken today in Akihabara and it was more packed that I've seen it since the pandemic began, including in between waves. Once again, everyone looked to be under 40..

These people really don't care at all anymore. Maybe if there were 800,000 cases a day in Tokyo they might pay attention.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

The “I don’t care I’m just living my life” brigade is out early today to come and tell everyone just how much they don’t care. Lmao.

High number for a Sunday, we will see an uptick again in numbers next week.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Yes, the vaccines do slow transmission and reduce symptoms.

THIS IS A LIE.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

The fearmongering and end of the world paranoid Mob is out again.

Exactly around 5pm.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

We were told:

"Stop the Spread - Get Vaccinated"

80% got vaccinated, way about the 70% "herd immunity" figure.

Yet the spread has never been higher or faster.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

We were told:

"Stop the Spread - Get Vaccinated"

80% got vaccinated, way about the 70% "herd immunity" figure.

Yet the spread has never been higher or faster.

They also said stop gathering is small places with poor ventilation.

Continue to wear mask at all times.

Allow the general public to get regularly tested!

That is not happening equals more infections!

3 ( +5 / -2 )

People with concerns should stay home and walk to work.

I walked into town and got a taxi back home to avoid the crowds.

In Japan, I do the social distancing thing where millions don’t …

2 ( +3 / -1 )

TokyoJoe...

Only 1 more seriously I'll since yesterday, the other 9,467 cases have a runny nose, sore throat and have gone to bed early with a cup of cocoa. But let's not stop the hysteria train.

Most people especially the young and healthy will not be bothered by Covid, especially the Omicron variant.

Public health experts predict that the young are getting infected first, the age group will then move to older people more likely to have more than "a runny nose etc". Any of those 9,467 testing positive today who do get seriously ill (admittedly probably few) will not be doing so for about two weeks. If Omicron follows similar patterns to other countries, we are just starting out, expecting a peak in early March. At present 35% of ICU beds available are full. So you can see how very quickly hospital services could be damaged. No ICU for routine operations, accident victims, heart attacks etc Japan's ICU capacity is lower than most comparable developed countries.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's actually impressive the government managed to test enough to produce such a weekend high.

Actually the number of tests according to that link above is around 20,000 more or less recently so we have almost 50% positive. There are social and cultural reasons why more may not want to get tested: if your kid is infected the kid may not be able to attend tests for high school or college; if you test positive you may have to stay home and take unpaid leave as companies cannot deal with this situation; if you test positive your coworkers may assume that you are irresponsible, etc.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hey mods, is it time to shut down the comments yet? You guys are so awesome at your jobs!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

In Japan, I do the social distancing thing where millions don’t …

lol, wasting your time. You will inevitably get Omicron anyway.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo