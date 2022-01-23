Tokyo reports 9,468 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,468 new coronavirus cases, down 1,759 from Saturday and up 5,296 from last Sunday.
By age group, 2,411 cases were in their 20s, 1,694 in their 30s and 1,362 in their 40s, while 1,141 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,155 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 430, up six from Saturday.
Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,050), Hyogo (2,686), Hokkaido (1,591), Okinawa (956 plus a further 187 among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (627), Okayama (572), Mie (422), Kagoshima (407), Niigata (406), Oita (319), Miyazaki (318), Ishikawa (226), Ehime (203), Kagawa (185), Fukushima (150) and Shimane (150).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Numan
How big is the true number if Japan actually tested like China or some Western Modern country? Unfortunately, the world will never know?
klausdorth
More than double the amount compared with last week,
Of course another weekend count.
And the severe cases are slowly increasing, despite people claiming this virus is nothing but the flu.
Wonder what the case numbers will look like on Wednesday or Thursday.
P. Smith
Yes, the vaccines do slow transmission and reduce symptoms.
No, no expert told you differently.
Yes, you should stop listening to Bob on Facebook and the talking heads.
Zoroto
That's a lot for Sunday, normally the 2nd lowest number of the week.
CanonFolder
Folks take BOOSTER.
Also, try to take PCR tests regularly to see if you are infected so you won't be spreading the virus.
Stay home, stay safe!
Zoroto
Same Bob who also frequents this forum?
Zoroto
A lucky 1 percenter who got boosted. Or is it 1.5 percent now?
TokyoJoe
Run for the hills!
Zoroto
"Nothing but the flu"
"The pandemic is over, now it's endemic"
"Learn to live with the virus"
etc.
The issue is, nature doesn't listen to political statements. See Australia as a prime example. Even when they suddenly made all these proclamations, people still don't go out and act normal. So nothing changed, with the exception that they no longer support businesses financially.
Happy Day
Pandemic was over in October. No one is getting seriously ill from Omicron.
Good
青息吐息! NOT!
It will all be over in 5 weeks!
P. Smith
ZorotoToday 05:04 pm JST
Could be.
impudicus
Nice, numbers going down ! The quasi state of emergency is working well. Rest assured this will be over soon!
P. Smith
TokyoJoeToday 05:08 pm JST
The hills outside of Tokyo with its population of 55 million, as you asserted yesterday?
diagonalslip
TokyoJoe
Only 1 more seriously I'll since yesterday, the other 9,467 cases have a runny nose, sore throat and have gone to bed early with a cup of cocoa. But let's not stop the hysteria train.
klausdorth
"Good"
"It will all be over in 5 weeks and 3 days."
Please don't forget to continue your count-down, just so we can remind you of what you said!
This will not be over in 5 weeks and 3 days (or according to you 5 weeks).
It will continue and the only thing we can hope for is with less impacting effects!
TokyoJoe
Still hung up about that? , unsurprising as you still can't get trump out of your head.
Mods can you delete this gentleman's 'off topic' ramblings.
kurisupisu
The virus is done so I had a great time out on the town last night-4 different venues and plenty of catching up with friends was had.
All those that are concerned should stay home and wait to be told when to come out.
Rob Nads
Australians are not very switched on, as a population, and are easily influenced by the media, hence the hysteria over acquiring RATs. Nobody should ever use Australia as a prime example of anything positive.
fish10
The only number that even matters anymore is severe symptoms in hospital. It could be 1 million per day, if virtually no one is in hospital dying then about time we declare a win and call it over.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Cue the comments declaring the peak over and numbers going down.
It's actually impressive the government managed to test enough to produce such a weekend high. Imagine what kinds of numbers would be coming out if testing was being carried out in the hundreds of thousands or even in excess of 1.5 million like many developed countries.
I'm torn between if Japan will eventually "allow" the numbers to break 50,000 per day or if testing will be as low as possible to ensure real numbers are never known. I agree infections don't matter, only hospitalizations, but you'd still like to think statistical data has importance if not now, than in the future to prevent further incompetence.
Having a better picture of the real numbers might actually stop the astonishing number of people under 30 that can be seen flooding Tokyo. It actually seems to be getting more crowded as case numbers have increased, likely by the selfish young people who think they're entitled to go outside since most others are staying in.
I literally passed two different Starbucks this afternoon with huge lines in them, every seat full, and no social distancing whatsoever. Everyone looked to be under 25. A friend sent me a couple of videos taken today in Akihabara and it was more packed that I've seen it since the pandemic began, including in between waves. Once again, everyone looked to be under 40..
These people really don't care at all anymore. Maybe if there were 800,000 cases a day in Tokyo they might pay attention.
jkctlr89
The “I don’t care I’m just living my life” brigade is out early today to come and tell everyone just how much they don’t care. Lmao.
High number for a Sunday, we will see an uptick again in numbers next week.
Rob
Yes, the vaccines do slow transmission and reduce symptoms.
THIS IS A LIE.
Monty
The fearmongering and end of the world paranoid Mob is out again.
Exactly around 5pm.
Bronco
We were told:
"Stop the Spread - Get Vaccinated"
80% got vaccinated, way about the 70% "herd immunity" figure.
Yet the spread has never been higher or faster.
Numan
They also said stop gathering is small places with poor ventilation.
Continue to wear mask at all times.
Allow the general public to get regularly tested!
That is not happening equals more infections!
kurisupisu
People with concerns should stay home and walk to work.
I walked into town and got a taxi back home to avoid the crowds.
In Japan, I do the social distancing thing where millions don’t …
Mr Kipling
TokyoJoe...
Most people especially the young and healthy will not be bothered by Covid, especially the Omicron variant.
Public health experts predict that the young are getting infected first, the age group will then move to older people more likely to have more than "a runny nose etc". Any of those 9,467 testing positive today who do get seriously ill (admittedly probably few) will not be doing so for about two weeks. If Omicron follows similar patterns to other countries, we are just starting out, expecting a peak in early March. At present 35% of ICU beds available are full. So you can see how very quickly hospital services could be damaged. No ICU for routine operations, accident victims, heart attacks etc Japan's ICU capacity is lower than most comparable developed countries.
Reckless
Actually the number of tests according to that link above is around 20,000 more or less recently so we have almost 50% positive. There are social and cultural reasons why more may not want to get tested: if your kid is infected the kid may not be able to attend tests for high school or college; if you test positive you may have to stay home and take unpaid leave as companies cannot deal with this situation; if you test positive your coworkers may assume that you are irresponsible, etc.
mph-1212
Hey mods, is it time to shut down the comments yet? You guys are so awesome at your jobs!
Rob Nads
lol, wasting your time. You will inevitably get Omicron anyway.