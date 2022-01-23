Tokyo reports 9,468 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,468 new coronavirus cases, down 1,759 from Saturday and up 5,296 from last Sunday.

By age group, 2,411 cases were in their 20s, 1,694 in their 30s and 1,362 in their 40s, while 1,141 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,155 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 430, up six from Saturday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,050), Hyogo (2,686), Hokkaido (1,591), Okinawa (956 plus a further 187 among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (627), Okayama (572), Mie (422), Kagoshima (407), Niigata (406), Oita (319), Miyazaki (318), Ishikawa (226), Ehime (203), Kagawa (185), Fukushima (150) and Shimane (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

