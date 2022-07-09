Tokyo reports 9,482 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,482 new coronavirus cases, down 234 from Saturday and up 5.694 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,458), Hyogo (2,385), Kyoto (1,321), Kagoshima (860), Hokkaido (859), Oita (668), Hiroshima (664), Gifu (645), Mie (632), Shimane (620), Nara (590), Miyazaki (573), Ehime (498), Gunma (437), Okayama (425), Wakayama (414), Ishikawa (377), Tochigi (367), Nagano (365), Niigata (359), Kagawa (316), Tottori (297), Fukui (297), Yamaguchi (294), Iwate (257), Fukushima (248), Toyama (231) and Kochi (200).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

