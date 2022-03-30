Tokyo reports 9,520 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 9,520 new coronavirus cases, up 1,674 from Tuesday and up 3,090 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,831 cases were in their 20s, 1,577 in their 30s and 1,540 in their 40s, while 1,393 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,790 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, down one from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,156), Hokkaido (1,979), Okinawa (1,058), Kagoshima (776), Gunma (748), Niigata (695), Mie (660), Okayama (651), Nagano (581), Gifu (520), Fukushima (492), Kagawa (404), Oita (398), Yamaguchi (318), Nagasaki (297), Ehime (264), Yamagata (240), Iwate (211), Fukui (182) and Kochi (174),

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

