Tokyo reports 9,520 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 9,520 new coronavirus cases, up 1,674 from Tuesday and up 3,090 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 1,831 cases were in their 20s, 1,577 in their 30s and 1,540 in their 40s, while 1,393 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,790 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, down one from Tuesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,156), Hokkaido (1,979), Okinawa (1,058), Kagoshima (776), Gunma (748), Niigata (695), Mie (660), Okayama (651), Nagano (581), Gifu (520), Fukushima (492), Kagawa (404), Oita (398), Yamaguchi (318), Nagasaki (297), Ehime (264), Yamagata (240), Iwate (211), Fukui (182) and Kochi (174),
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Algernon LaCroix
And...?
justasking
Are you telling me that quasi SOE is actually working? So when there's no SOE, people just don't care about basic hygiene - stop wearing masks, close windows in the office, start indiscriminate coughing without covering their mouths again...
Algernon LaCroix
There's no need to panic. The only numbers that matter are people who are seriously ill and those who have passed away, and distinguishing between people in those conditions directly due to covid or who just happen to have tested positive. Simple case counting is pointless and inaccurate anyway.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Where would we be without the posters who daily tell us there is no need to panic?
In a just world the LDP government would take the consequences toward the populace of COVID, not just their business owners, seriously.
Alex
@ justasking
Unfortunately, I think that is actually the case. It seems that there are people out there who believe that if a State of Emergency comes to an end - even when there hasn't been any news of the actual end of COVID - people feel that they can stop taking many precautions, most certainly including all of the ones you listed in your comment. It's truly a shame. (Where has common sense gone?) I hope we will not see the numbers continue to increase and end up right back where we started. Taking basic everyday precautions is such an easy thing to do.