Tokyo reports 9,632 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 9,632 new coronavirus cases, down 689 from Sunday and up 827 from last Monday.
By age group, 1,399 cases were in their 20s, 1,586 in their 30s, 1,532 in their 40s and 885 in their 50s, while 1,306 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,845 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down six from Sunday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high. numbers were Hokkaido (1,605), Kyoto (1,094), Gifu (495), Okinawa (422), Okayama (392), Ishikawa (357), Gunma (294), Fukui (275), Oita (264), Nagano (245), Kagawa (233), Tokushima (223), Yamaguchi (193), Ehime (183), Fukushima (174), Miyazaki (140) and Yamagata (127).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Ah_so
While we have reached a probable peak, it is not “over” as some were confidently predicting. More a half-way point.
Nobnaga
wow i thought japan would have less cases didnt see that coming
Elvis is here
Mr Omi predicted a slow stop a while ago.
