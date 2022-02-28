Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk across an intersection in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 9,632 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 9,632 new coronavirus cases, down 689 from Sunday and up 827 from last Monday.

By age group, 1,399 cases were in their 20s, 1,586 in their 30s, 1,532 in their 40s and 885 in their 50s, while 1,306 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,845 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down six from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high. numbers were Hokkaido (1,605), Kyoto (1,094), Gifu (495), Okinawa (422), Okayama (392), Ishikawa (357), Gunma (294), Fukui (275), Oita (264), Nagano (245), Kagawa (233), Tokushima (223), Yamaguchi (193), Ehime (183), Fukushima (174), Miyazaki (140) and Yamagata (127).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
While we have reached a probable peak, it is not “over” as some were confidently predicting. More a half-way point.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

wow i thought japan would have less cases didnt see that coming

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Mr Omi predicted a slow stop a while ago.

Daily new infections in Japan may remain high after peak: top gov't COVID adviser

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220209/p2a/00m/0na/011000c

0 ( +0 / -0 )

