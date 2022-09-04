Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 9,635 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases, down 2,926 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, up three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 523, up 17 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,795), Hiroshima (3,270), Kyoto (2,726) and Niigata (2,205).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Nice! Back to reality soon!

open up m ove on!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Case number's in an Omicron world are irrelevant. The Japanese media and certain sectors of society seem obsessed with them. Reminds me of what little old New Zealand was like a few months ago, everyone on the edge of their chair hanging out for the 1pm case number update. It's over Japan, move on like the rest of the world!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo