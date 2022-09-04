Tokyo reports 9,635 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases, down 2,926 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, up three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 523, up 17 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,795), Hiroshima (3,270), Kyoto (2,726) and Niigata (2,205).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

