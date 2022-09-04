Tokyo reports 9,635 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases, down 2,926 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 35, up three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 523, up 17 from Saturday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,795), Hiroshima (3,270), Kyoto (2,726) and Niigata (2,205).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
Sanjinosebleed
Nice! Back to reality soon!
open up m ove on!
Gareth Joyce
Case number's in an Omicron world are irrelevant. The Japanese media and certain sectors of society seem obsessed with them. Reminds me of what little old New Zealand was like a few months ago, everyone on the edge of their chair hanging out for the 1pm case number update. It's over Japan, move on like the rest of the world!