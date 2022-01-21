Tokyo reports 9,699 new cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 9,699 new coronavirus cases, up 1,061 from Thursday and up 5,641 from last Friday.

By age group, 2,973 cases were in their 20s, 1,835 in their 30s and 1,333 in their 40s, while 1,078 were aged between 10 and 19, and 880 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 11, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to 414, up 117 from Thursday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,187), Hiroshima (1,532), Okinawa (1,236 plus 211 cases among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (645), Gifu (577), Okayama (549), Miyazaki (339), Mie (325), Yamaguchi (307), Oita (287), Ehime (260), Ishikawa (229), Shimane (190), Kagawa (171) and Fukushima (116).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

