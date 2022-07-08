Tokyo reports 9,716 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 9,716 new coronavirus cases, up 939 from Friday and up 6,100 from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 74, up three from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,518), Hyogo (2,139), Shizuoka (1,282), Kyoto (1,198), Hokkaido (911), Shimane (766), Ehime (654), Oita (641), Mie (599), Gifu (587), Gunma (502), Nara (482), Okayama (420), Nagano (414), Shiga (352), Ishikawa (333), Yamaguchi (304), Iwate (304), Tochigi (297), Tottori (289), Fukui (284), Fukushima (281), Toyama (259), Kagawa (241), Kochi (221)
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
2 Comments
Alex
Here we go again... - sigh -
Reckless
I went all across Tokyo today. Trains are packed. Ikebukuro FULL of beautiful young ladies. Getting back to normal.
Wobot
For the sake of completeness
Like before, at least about 2/3 have been vaccinated twice.
Elvis is here
And? Your point being? How many have been vaxed 3 or 4 times? For the sake of completeness.