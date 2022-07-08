Tokyo reports 9,716 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 9,716 new coronavirus cases, up 939 from Friday and up 6,100 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 74, up three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,518), Hyogo (2,139), Shizuoka (1,282), Kyoto (1,198), Hokkaido (911), Shimane (766), Ehime (654), Oita (641), Mie (599), Gifu (587), Gunma (502), Nara (482), Okayama (420), Nagano (414), Shiga (352), Ishikawa (333), Yamaguchi (304), Iwate (304), Tochigi (297), Tottori (289), Fukui (284), Fukushima (281), Toyama (259), Kagawa (241), Kochi (221)

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

