Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 9,716 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 9,716 new coronavirus cases, up 939 from Friday and up 6,100 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 74, up three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,518), Hyogo (2,139), Shizuoka (1,282), Kyoto (1,198), Hokkaido (911), Shimane (766), Ehime (654), Oita (641), Mie (599), Gifu (587), Gunma (502), Nara (482), Okayama (420), Nagano (414), Shiga (352), Ishikawa (333), Yamaguchi (304), Iwate (304), Tochigi (297), Tottori (289), Fukui (284), Fukushima (281), Toyama (259), Kagawa (241), Kochi (221)

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Here we go again... - sigh -

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I went all across Tokyo today. Trains are packed. Ikebukuro FULL of beautiful young ladies. Getting back to normal.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

For the sake of completeness

2回接種 5,745 人

1回接種 66 人

接種なし 1,595 人

不明 1,371 人

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

Like before, at least about 2/3 have been vaccinated twice.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

And? Your point being? How many have been vaxed 3 or 4 times? For the sake of completeness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo