Tokyo reports 9,880 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 9,880 new coronavirus cases, down 5,954 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 628, up one from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,712), Hiroshima (3,527), Okayama (2,260), Niigata (1,931) and Okinawa (1,584).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

