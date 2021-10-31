Tokyo reports 9 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 86

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases, 13 down from Sunday and eight down from last Monday.

It is the first time since May 2020 that the number of infections in the capital has been below 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 122, down two from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 86. The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

