Tokyo reports 9 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 86

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases, 13 down from Sunday and eight down from last Monday.
It is the first time since May 2020 that the number of infections in the capital has been below 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 122, down two from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 86. The number of coronavirus-related deaths was seven.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
16 Comments
Jordi Puentealto
9 cases in Tokyo. Seriously!
Reckless
Single digits. Zero coming soon.
ian
It took a while but there's your single
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Should do more testing
ShinkansenCaboose
Once we hit zero we will not need zeros to monitor.
Zoroto
How do 9 people get infected when the Delta variant is extremely infectious? Are all 9 related, or were all 9 detected at the airport? Otherwise this doesn't make any sense scientifically.
nakanoguy01
Unless they were purposefully trying to spread misinformation
serendipitous1
4,500 unreported cases over 6 months is still only an extra 25 per day. Things are still looking surprisingly good!
nakanoguy01
Same people doubting the official figures. Why do you persist??
Raw Beer
False positives?
prionking
Soon we’ll be hitting negative positives.
Numan
And the charade continues!
Minticecream
By the way, the election is over, should not numbers be going back up according to the posters on this site?
What happened? What happened to Super spreader event AKA Tokyo 2020? Would you like a cup of coffee with the big crow you are eating???
kwatt
Japan is really good. Wearing face mask seems the best prevention and also covid-19 vaccination as well if u look at UK and Japan. In Japan most people voluntarily wear mask whatever but in UK most people don't. Both countries are above 70% of vaccination.
CommodoreFlag
They should eat their crow with a big fat slice of humble pie for fueling panic all summer.
But if they haven't apologized before now they probably won't - probably too busy forecasting the next doomsday event.
Reckless
Abe/Suga/Kono/Kishida - love them or hate them they body slammed coronavirus Yamato style.