national

Tokyo reports 9 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported nine new coronavirus cases, down seven from Saturday and down 11 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 43, down seven from Saturday.


5 Comments
First

It's over. Enjoy your omicron.

This shouldn't be front (top?) page news anymore

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven

This should be the headline. Amazing!

Trying to make sense of contradictory government pandemic announcements in this country, my country, your country, is like navigating yourself back out of a black hole. They can’t be trusted and they have all failed for not having any kind of unilateral approach. Itterly hopeless. It’s all on you.

Excellent! Was just at Kawasaki mall today and it is absolutely packed. The vaccines jabbed into my arm are holding fast.

