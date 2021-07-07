Tokyo reports 920 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,191

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 920 new coronavirus cases, up 327 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 631.7.
People in their 20s (265 cases), their 30s (191) and their 40s (181) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 480, down one from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,191. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (250), Saitama (157), Osaka (151), Chiba (139), Aichi (85), Hokkaido (67), Okinawa (58), Fukuoka (43), Hyogo (36) and Shizuoka (33).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.
Fighto!
Extremely troubling numbers. Clearly the Tokyo govt has lost control of the situation.
Cancel the trainwreck Olympics!
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Where on earth is the TMG obtaining the information from???
Zoroto
Yokoso, Baron Von Ripper-off. Please explains us again how the safe and secure Olympics is about humanity's defeat of the virus (but please ignore the situation in Tokyo).
nonu6976
wow!
Jim
this is crazy - 206 more than week prior
closing fast at magic 1000/day number
Tomorrow King Bach is arriving in Japan - so I guess our PM has to consult and get his permission before announcing spectators to attend Olyimpics
As Coates said - still there is no Armageddon - so its a go for Olympics...
Does not matter if this number is 920 or 1500 or 2000...
GdTokyo
And the Delta variant is out and loose. This is going to be a train wreck when the unvaccinated volunteers mingle with the infected athletes and then take the public transportation home.
Zoroto
I thought they were given a face mask and a small bottle of hand sanitizer. That should surely prevent any danger of infection /s
bokuda
Are we on stage 4 yet?
Akula
@GdTokyo The volunteers I know have all been vaccinated. It's pretty much part of the deal.
920 is a bad number, but the bad numbers seem to be confined to Kanto. Ehime now 5 days in a row with no cases for example. Vaccinations now over 50 million doses.
spinningplates
Government doesn't have any idea, at all, what they are doing or trying to achieve here.
Stage 4, the Japan's highest level:
"Theoretically, it's the period when a state of emergency should be declared,"-Omi.
Well, acording the Government we were under Stage 4 conditions when they REDUCED the semi-SOE to a Quasi SOE, and lots of other Mambo-Jumbo.
Please. Get out and vote at the upcoming election. We simply must remove the leech Suga, who was not voted into office.
Zoroto
Sure, next you will tell us they all got both shots already and 2 weeks will have passed after their second shot. If not, they are NOT vaccinated.
Commodore Perry
Any chance the trains, subways, and workplaces might be contributing to the spread as opposed to lawless zones in Kabukicho?
Zoroto
Since day 1, they have been changed the criteria for their bogus "SOE" as they see it fit. In addition on how they count hospitalization rates for example (this was document all over, so it's not a hearsay).
Suga is a puppet, it doesn't matter who delivers the lines. It's who is really pulling the strings behind the wall.
Reckless
WTF?!!! I almost spit out my coffee! Numbers skyrocketing!
Pukey2
Quick, stop the testing. It wasn't supposed to be like this.
Sven Asai
Yes, in general you are of course right, commodore. But…in your specific example it’s slightly different and even influencing each other. They wear it to the girls and bring or distribute it from them into commuting and workplaces.
Antiquesaving
Most here with half a brain saw this coming weeks ago.
I am not even fazed in the slightest.
What is more disturbing is our ward opened vaccination to those over 30 on Monday, it is out of Pfizer was offering only Moderna and as if today they are out of both!
So it seems no more appointments can be booked until they know if or when they will be receiving more vaccine.
This is really going to be a party of the smelly kind.
Rocket Lees
Whew! That's a relief1 Thank goodness the Olympics are being held in Ehime and not in the Kanto area.
Reckless
Both Pfizer and Moderna show around 50% efficacy two weeks after the first shot. After the second shot the efficacy rises above 90% in each case.
Sven Asai
Bach and Coates
Your number floats
So take advice
And finalize
Zoroto
Not against the Delta variant, they don't. Please update your info.
Gwylly
@Antiquesaving
Yes, the sitch is disturbing. And, as usual, I agree with you — a lot of us here predicted it without too much mental exertion. I saw this coming at the beginning of June (posts of June 2 & June 4) and unfortunately I may be right. I hope not.
sf2k
Either they accidentally tested more people, or it was even fewer people and it didn't matter. The latter is even worse
livvy
Am going straight home and staying there!
anon99999
”the numbers confined to Kanto”
Japan is not Australia with locked down travel across the nation, and there is frequent travel of people from Tokyo to all corners of the country. When Tokyo numbers go up the rest of the country follows, particularly when the Olympics and the summer holidays will see more movement of people nationwide. No cases in Ehime for 5 days does not mean the virus is eradicated. They only do a handful of tests if any, so the number of asymptomatic is unknown, and even if it was really eradicated, it will not be long before someone from Tokyo or wherever brings it back- business man on trip , Olympic athlete after the games, student visiting hometown and so on.
theResident
Number of people with Serious Symptoms. Stable.
England vs Denmark tonight. 4am - Whose going out, and where to watch?
Do the hustle
That’s a major increase!
it’s odd that the Japanese news (thus site) does not mention the two Olympic village workers who were diagnosed with Covid.
Tora
@TheResident
On the net over a mug of sake. That's what I am doing. Work tomorrow or not be damned!
To keep this on topic: the numbers are appalling! (Don't care anymore).
livvy
@Zoroto: my infirmation is that only some of the volunteers were offered a special chance to go ahead of their age group for the vaccine. There are a very large number if volunteers. Only those who will be working in the same space with the athletes have been provided special early access to both doses -- I guess with the assumption that there is no community infection risk in Japan (ludicrous!). It has also been reported that many temp workers have been hired to assist the Olympics volunteers. (through Heizo Takanaka firm Pasona, at great cost to taxpayers). I've seen no reporting about their special access to vaccination, and will assume none as a consequence. What could possibly go wrong with these preparations in a pandemic?
theResident
@Tora - I am of course (for a change), joking. Home too. Come on England!
Reckless
I actually went to Shimbashi today to get the cheap saliva test for coronavirus before traveling to Oita. Compared to last November when I went to Shimbashi, the activity is multiples higher and people are eating out pretty much business as usual. On the other hand the line for the saliva test was meager compared to last November when it was quite long. It is shaping up to be a long month with another peak on the way.
klausdorth
No big surprise!
Now where is the test count?
Less than 5.000?
theResident
The volunteers I know (4) if will be getting their second doses on Thursday and Friday - therefore as per @Zorotos accurate information they will be vaccinated in time.
theResident
...sorry to disappoint you Zoroto.
Meiyouwenti
Testing positive for the PCR test doesn’t automatically mean you are infected with COVID-19. It simply means you tested positive for a test with dismal accuracy records.
Tom
I anticipate a stagnation in the numbers now while the positive percentage will sky rocket. That's how it went the last 3 times.
diobrando
Preparing pop corn to watch the "welcome" party for bach tomorrow. Kisha club, branch of government, will underestimate the number of infection saying all is safe and under control..
Tristis Quepe
Yokoso, Baron Von Ripper-off. Please explains us again how the safe and secure Olympics is about humanity's defeat of the virus (but please ignore the situation in Tokyo).
While I would prefer not to see numbers reaching a thousand a day, there would be a certain poetic irony to it if cases hit that number tomorrow when he’s due to arrive.
kurisupisu
The Pandemic Olympics-it will go down in history...
tamanegi
As earlier posters have mentioned the anticipation of IOC President Bach's arrival in Tokyo will be a great influence in the smoothness of the Olympic and Covid19 numbers.
Zoroto
Exactly. Osaka is up to 150 today which is a 100% increase from a couple of weeks ago.
Yohan
It was always mentioned by 'experts' that the virus will die out during summer time as it is very vulnerable against hot and humid weather. However I am not sure if this is true.
Antiquesaving
Well if we follow the pattern, the 5th (Monday) was just over 10,000 same as most weeks and from that point they start doing between 10% and 15% fewer working there way to about 2,000 on Sunday.
So expect it to be between 8,000 and 9,000 which would be consistent with the 10% infection rates we have been seeing this past week.
2 Year Old
wow! Crazy numbers!
Are there protests planned for when Bach arrives? I would presume so.
Jim
One fallout of increasing numbers in Tokyo - in latest news Vanuatu now pulls out of Paralympics due to concern of increasing numbers - link below
https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/sports-games/1640300-paralympics-vanuatu-pull-out-of-tokyo-paralympics-due-to-concerns-over-covid-19
Antiquesaving
Which is hilarious considering one of the favourite Japanese experts the anti vaxxers love to use ( unfortunately misrepresenting what he said), publicly came out saying that hot/warm weather will not affect covid and it will not be seasonal in the same way influenza is and we will see surges year round.
Antiquesaving
I previously mentioned that my daughter's friend works for one of the private labs doing covid testing.
She was told that because of the Olympics the lab will be reducing testing the public because the Government has contracted them to do some of the daily testing needed for the Olympic Athletes and the rest.
This was what I was predicting.
Tokyo with all public and private labs has barely been able to test over 10,000 a day, so how were they planning on testing 15,000 Athletes daily plus the rest at least every 3 days?
So the testing resources will shift from the Japanese people to the Olympics.
There really isn't any other option.
Hakman
I don't understand how such an increase can be happening -- indeed, I can't understand why there's still a COVID virus at all. That's because everyone and their brother is wearing masks. Aren't masks supposed to be the way to slow, if not prevent, the virus?
When will we realize that covering your mouth and nose with a thin cloth face-diaper doesn't work?
And with the average age of death from COVID being around 80, this means that every single one of those people is highly, highly likely to recover. And there will few if any who experience any severe symptoms. The vast majority of these people's immune systems will basically shrug this virus off.
But let's not allow that high probability to get in the way of a "it bleeds, it leads" hyperventilating media sensationalist approach to this issue. Nah, can't have that.
So, while actual cases are up, they predominantly involve people at extremely low risk of dying -- and the number of severe cases is dropping.
Wouldn't know that from the alarmist, COVID-neurotic headline that (of course) plays up the doom-and-gloom angle.
ClippetyClop
Fall back and retrench, wise move.
When they do rise, and they will, just play the ‘underlying conditions’ card. But you need to time it right.
But since Japan has already beaten the virus {again), why are cases rising (again)?
falseflagsteve
Hakman
Excellent points, well made. It’s obviously what’s happening if common sense is used looking at the numbers.However the majority that post here believe we are in a first situation, in fact the opposite is true.
Fuzzy
If you can still say this in 3 weeks I'd say things are looking good. Until then, I think you're trying to call victory too early.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
OLYMPICS must stop.
Antiquesaving
Now look up "long haul covid"!
This affects all age groups with about 25% suffering mid to long term effects, ranging from something as minimal as loss of smell to servere pain in their limbs and lung damage.
This is even affecting healthy teens.
Sometimes death isn't the only thing and as we know vaccines haven't reached a large portion of society yet and won't for some time now with a shortage of vaccine available at this time.
Tim Sullivan
The useless Nishimura and Tamura should have been fired months ago -- they are totally out of their depth.
Slayer
Common sense says the propaganda machine that is the media is trying to keep everybody confused and afraid.
Tristis Quepe
When will we realize that covering your mouth and nose with a thin cloth face-diaper doesn't work?
Not defending the flip-flopping by the government (and the brilliant move of running out of vaccine), but look at numbers in the “mah FREEDOMS and mah RIGHTS” countries, where a mask is seen as some kind of socialist muzzle. Then look at Japan (and other Asian countries, which have done better than Japan) and tell us with a straight face that masks don’t work.
didou
There is no transmission when commuting otherwise it would be thousands everyday.
People do not interact with each others. The workplace is dangerous as we tend to trust people we know.
gakinotsukai
Delta & Lambda variants will change that
cleo
The more cases there are, severe or not, the greater chance of a mutation giving birth to a stronger, more dangerous variant.
And yes, 'long covid' can wreak havoc with the lives of people who initially had mild symptoms.
Oxycodin
OMG! We are going to get infected at this rate it’s a matter of when. Stay safe
mstaana64
Meanwhile, I'm still waiting for my vaccine.
Cameron
Woo hoo! This is the most exciting roller coaster ride I have been on in my entire life! Up, down, up, down, uuuuuuup!
Tristis Quepe
There is no transmission when commuting
”No” transmission might be pushing it, but in my experience at least, the vast majority of people on the subway a) wear a mask and b) don’t talk much if at all. This has the secondary effect of making it very clear who is not following this unspoken (as it were) protocol - even in a place like Japan you’re going to get the dregs who insist on trying to ruin it for everyone else. Fortunately they are hugely outnumbered.
Nibek32
It’s always convenient to blame numbers on things like Olympics and foreigners.
However, I see tons of Japanese all bunched together in smoking rooms and izakaya,. They are unmasked smoking, drinking and chatting away. There is your problem.
divinda
--
New data from Israel puts the effectiveness of Pfizer at about 64% against the Delta variant
(but its over 90% in preventing severe Covid illness... then again, its also over 90% for unvaccinated people to not have severe Covid illness)
Tokyoite
Just FYI, deaths this week compared to last week:
28th June = 38 deaths
29th June = 30 deaths
5th July = 19 deaths
6th July = 22 deaths
kurisupisu
Cases might be up but deaths and hospitalization are not.
The Delta variant is not that deadly it seems
However, why are cases up in Tokyo?
The virus is taking advantage of the lower temperatures enjoyed by Tokyoites with their ubiquitous air con-there you go!
Tokyoite
3.5 million people pass through Shinjuku station everyday on average.
What's your theory based upon? Delta Variant not able to buy a Pasmo?
carpslidy
Ah well, hopefully this will prove vaccinations keep hospital admissions and deaths down. And we can get on with life
Nibek32
Canada and UK studies have Pfizer at 87-88% effective against delta variant.
These studies are not completely controlled and accurate. I definitely do not trust Israel for most matters regarding the truth though.
Reckless
The peculiar shape of the Japanese nasal passage and the shorter gut make it resistant to the Delta variant.
vendingmachinemusic
Might be due the fact 69% of those over 65 have had their first shot.
Israel data is based on quite small numbers, compared to UK or USA. In addition, Israel contact traces like crazy, so their testing is probably more accurate in real world, but does not necessarily mean you will get more sick or die. It just means you can pass it on, and your PCR test is positive.
Well 1 more year of masks I guess.
Antiquesaving
14 died severe cases only dropped by 1.
So that means 13 new server cases!
as_the_crow_flies
That's not correct.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/13/sport/japan-covid-tokyo-olympics-100-days-dst-intl-hnk/index.html
Since then, the organisers flip flopped in the face of protests, and announced
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/covid-19-tokyo-to-vaccinate-olympics-workers-volunteers-18000-14993784
But the problem is not just 'contaminated foreigners'. The problem is the massive increase in intermixing of people, ie community spread, so the majority of the volunteers are at risk of participating in the spread, getting infected and infecting. Remember that the government doesn't even include the so -called "Olympic family" in their calculations of spectators. This could be 10,000 at the opening and closing ceremonies.
Antiquesaving
Testing numbers posted for Tokyo
7,900 that makes nearly 12% infection rate
Hervé L'Eisa
My elderly neighbor (~97) passed away over the weekend (a week after the 2nd vaccine shot) after developing a fever. He had heart failure, but the doctor claimed that it was Covid-19 even though he had a negative PCR test.
Nadrew
Aren’t the number of beds for the seriously ill limited, and the number of patients admitted regulated? My understanding is people are told to go home and wait it out if they are not deathly ill, and hope they don’t become a statistic.
gakinotsukai
Also that 70% of the bed are in the private medical sector and, like for tests, the government can only recommend to report the numbers, not force ...
Antiquesaving
Those going on about deaths down, etc...
Look up Long haul covid.
Read these 2 articles
It may open your eyes
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1271296
And
https://beta.ctvnews.ca/national/coronavirus/2021/6/27/1_5487808.html
Older and Yong
Richard Gallagher
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective against the delta variant. A study published this month in Nature found that Pfizer's vaccine was able to neutralize variants including delta.
Pfizer's shot demonstrated 95 percent efficacy in clinical trials, Moderna's was 94 percent effective.
Variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the B.1.1.7 and the 501Y.V2, do not alter the effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine.
A Japanese study involving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found evidence it is 90% effective against variants. The study was carried out at Yokohama City University.
Tokyoite
Sorry to hear that.
I am surprised that a doctor can override a PCR test result.
menov
@Nibek32
Actually the Israeli data is that the Pfizer vaccination is 64% effective against contracting the virus, BUT 90% effective against severe illness.
And aside from weird bigotry there is no reason to prefer the UK or Canadian data.
Mark
The DELTA Effect I say.
Jtsnose
Continue public awareness and communication to the public that social distancing, mask wearing, and vaccination are still important to reducing the Covid-19 threat . . . .
Ed Rowe
It kind of what is expected...the vaccine rate is low...and is taking time...the numbers are going to stay relatively high until the vaccine rate hits about 30%....I can't believe people are surprised...
The Olympics are like 2 weeks away...a lot of the athletes are here and coming every day...
it's too late to cancel them. that's idiotic
livvy
According to the JT of June 11, far fewer than 18,000 volunteers out of a total 70,000 volunteers will have received both vaccinations by two weeks before the start of the Olympics, with some volunteers starting to work already on July 1 (airports). Only volunteers who would have duties that placed them in frequent, close contact with athletes were invited to be vaccinated at the special venue. Sooner or later, these volunteers are going to become vectors of transmission. Heaven forbid they come down with symptoms and show up for work anyway, as many are used to doing ....
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/06/11/national/olympic-worker-vaccinations/
N.M.
That is very far from the truth. As a volunteer, I can tell you that vaccinations specifically for volunteers started last week (June 28th). The vaccination site for the volunteers is at the old Tsukiji market.
Given that it takes 4 weeks between the two injections and 2 more weeks before the vaccine is fully effective (so 6 weeks total), no a single volunteer will be fully vaccinated before the start of the Olympics, under that scheme (if they were vaccinated with their respective local municipality, it might be different).
In my case, I am only volunteering for the Paralympics so I will be fully vaccinated at that time.
With that said, the vaccination is volontary and not compulsory. Which means a lot of volunteers won't have any kind of immunity, which is worrying.
Chico3
Ouch! You can’t make this stuff up.
HBJ
Based on the facts that it’s possible to be asymptomatic; not all symptomatic people will go see a doctor for fear of losing their jobs or being stigmatised; and a percentage of people will be misdiagnosed as having something other than COVID - just imagine what the numbers would be if Japan tested say 50,000 people a day.
ie the numbers are, have always been, X times lower than in reality.
Why does this matter? Where are all the bodies? etc etc.
The more people who are infected, the more the virus spreads, and the more chance there is for mutations. The more the virus spreads, the more people get it (duh). Eventually some people with weaker immune systems, or preexisting conditions, will become infected and suffer / possibly die.
These people needn’t catch the virus at all if Japan were taking things seriously, testing adequate numbers of people to catch the asymptomatics and prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus more.
But Olympic greed and ignorance has trumped the well-being of Japan’s own citizens and all of us who live here.
it’s a disgrace that things are still going on like this.
drlucifer
Let me guess, they are Japanese it would run counter to the narrative that it is the incoming aliens who are heavily infected and need to be tested daily and their movement restricted.
John Noun
It's not surprising in the least. The behaviour of people outside is shocking at times. Who thinks it's ok to go out for dinner and drinks during a pandemic?
N.M.
@livvy Right I forgot a few might have been given early shots from June 18th. But that's still too late, since it takes 6 weeks from the first vaccination to be fully vaccinated. And June 18th + 6 weeks gives July 30th which is one week the start of the competition.
OGTallyWacker
Right-wing Americans would say, "At least you had your freedom!"
timeon
It was decided on emergency situation for Tokyo until late August.
Slayer
obviously by your post, you have no idea what freedom means. Left-wing Americans love freedom too.
therougou
FYI, a quick google search shows Japan is averaging 55,000 tests per day.
drlucifer
The athletes will have a hard time staying uninfected and if they are comparing Japan's numbers with their country's it would be a grave mistake,Anyway it will be difficult to assess the situation here with tests numbers conveniently left out of all reporting. Of the two worries, doping and the virus, the virus will be the most difficult for the athletes and I forecast there will be lots of testing related controversies.
OGTallyWacker
@slayer Obviously. Please don't count yourself among us!
OGTallyWacker
Many 'patriotic' 'Mericans on here, for sure. Hopefully, most of you don't live in Japan...
Jim
Breaking news - Suga announced Tokyo and Okinawa to be under full on emergency till 22 Aug
saitama, chiba, kanagawa and Osaka under manbo/quasi soe till 22 Aug
this will go down in history and am sure books will be written and remembered for a long long time - only country which had the host city under emergency, during pandemic times to bring in more than 200 country athletes, media and VIPs of more than 70,000 people, get them into Tokyo without any quarantine
What can go wrong? This is what Japan mindo and model is to deliver a safe and secure olympics to the world - making a laughing stock of yourself!!!!
drlucifer
You seem to be assuming the number of tests carried out daily are running into the tens of thousands.if you didn't know the number of infections is relative to the number of tests, Have you ever thought what it would be like if Tokyo performed about 90-100 thousand tests a day a number which is befitting of Tokyos population and congestion.
falseflagsteve
John
Well I’ve been to two cafes and a bar today and had a jolly good time thank you. It’s called being normal, because that is what normal people do.At Umeda most of the day, packed out everywhere. Plenty of normal people going about their business and living life. Didn’t see any people collapsing our paramedics everywhere despite the fear mongering types who keep posting here.
Here’s a nice link from the BBC about how life is an go on as normal now we have
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57678942
vaccinations. The time for fear mongering is over, let’s get life to normal for all. If people, are afraid to go out then maybe they need psychiatric help, as going out is safe enough.
The facts are easy to see from the data, vaccines substantially reduce serious symptoms and people are being vaccinated on mass.
This is good news but we get it twisted by the negative people, even talking about Long Covid to distract from the numbers.
Antiquesaving
Yes true.
But Japan is a country of 126 million.
Tokyo alone should be doing 50,000 a day. Canada at 37 million people is doing 4 times the number of tests than Japan. South Korea at 51 million is doing roughly the same number of tests as Japan.
Makes it pretty clear Japan is really on the low end of the testing.