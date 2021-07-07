Tokyo reports 920 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,191

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 920 new coronavirus cases, up 327 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 631.7.

People in their 20s (265 cases), their 30s (191) and their 40s (181) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 480, down one from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,191. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (250), Saitama (157), Osaka (151), Chiba (139), Aichi (85), Hokkaido (67), Okinawa (58), Fukuoka (43), Hyogo (36) and Shizuoka (33).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today