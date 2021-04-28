Tokyo reports 925 new coronavirus cases; record-high 1,260 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases, up 97 from Tuesday. It is the highest figure for Tokyo since Jan 28.
Osaka again topped the nation's tally with a record daily high 1,260 cases, surpassing the previous high of 1,242 on April 21.
In Tokyo, people in their 20s (255 cases) and their 30s (176) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 953, up 37 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
gakinotsukai
Nice photo to illustrate some problems !
Aly Rustom
If its like this now, I shudder to think about the numbers after GW. My guess: expect 4 digit numbers from here on in.
klausdorth
Yup, must be nice in the sun, mask-less, enjoying some outdoor food!
Virus has been and still is increasing everywhere. Ehime recorded 38 (official count) new cases today, 6 of which are in "my area". One more day until Golden Week starts. Let's see what it looks like (the virus count) in 2 weeks from now.
Gwylly
This, unfortunately, was expected.
As everyone knows, a one-day drop does not a trend make. We’re only about halfway to the fourth wave peak. Still, another month or so of pre-planning meetings, planning meetings and real meetings by the decision makers, so we all have to take care of ourselves.
I feel fortunate, though, that I’m still able to go about my daily life here in Japan in relative safety with no stress. Please give a thought to the people who aren’t.
O/T (as of this moment, so be patient and wait a few hours) but the Osaka numbers probably won’t be gloriously promising, either.
George Townes
Closing in on 1000 again. Koike must be so proud. Wait. She is not paying attention because she is getting ready for those "#($! Olympics
GenHXZ
These are the numbers from Sunday - 2074 tests, 46% positive. Data from link in the article.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I thought the people were standing under an airplane wing at first.
That girl without a mask looks like she is holding a flask, so that is acceptable.
The numbers are creeping up and that is to be expected.
Ran down to Sagamiono and Machida today, and actually the places were pretty empty. So, it appears that people are listening to the suggestions on matters of the conditions to talk about and analyze the situation to decide when to decide on where they might issue shots.
By the way, Yamato City in kanagawa-ken put out a notice today. The elderly will recieve post cards sometime in May. During late June they can begin registering online. They broke down the ages of who gets a post card fiirst. The very elderly top the list. Going to city hall is not an option to register. Has to be done online or with a phone call. They also posted in Japanese but with kana over all kanji for gaijin the phone number to call. One phone number for about 50,000 people. Congratulations Yamato City.
Derek Grebe
If these figures take three days to percolate through to the public realm, that would mean these are the result of tests carried out last weekend. So what are we talking - 5,000 tests carried out in Tokyo?
That's pretty close to 20% positivity.
But never mind - just don't have any fun for GW, then pack on your commuter trains immediately afterwards and everything will be fine, citizens.
Let's Heartful Olympic!
Derek Grebe
6 customers lined up in the photo - 2 not wearing masks correctly.
Gee, I wonder why we're still getting new cases?
Thunderbird2
I was hoping to go to Japan in October/November - just asked if I can rebook for next year... no way will Japan be ready for foreign tourists by the autumn
Sven Asai
And where’s your problem with that? The four with masks breath out only a few viruses, that amount is halved and breathed in by the two without masks, so it’s very low and no infection. And the two without masks breath fully out, but that amount is breathed in by four people with masks, therefore filtered and halved and also not infectious. And the whole model plays outside, not in a closed room, so the concentrations are even much lower. Everything’s fine, just enjoy your lunchtime and don’t worry 24/7....lol The problems arise afterwards when they are all back in their office or commuter trains.
Thomas Goodtime
Government and stubborn, inflexible companies/workers have brought this upon themselves to be sadly honest.
dan
@Derek Grebe.
The photo and the people are just fine.
If you wanna lay blame start with the packed trains at rush hour and offices with NO social distancing!!
didou
Picture is in front of the Tokyo International Forum @ Yurakucho-Tokyo station
Tell_me_bout_it
2074 tests is just pathetic. They are not even trying.
marcelito
2074 tests, 46% positive. Data from link in the article.
2000 odd tests....Japan sure is unbelievable.
Zoroto
There has not been a one-day drop. The # of cases increased compared to the week before for 28 days in a row.
Fear not, the reported cases (not actual ones of course) will be down next week since the testing will be in the 1000-2000 range during GW, just like on Sundays.
Aly Rustom
Oh they're trying very hard to keep the numbers down by not testing.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Zoroto:
Facts? Stats?
falseflagsteve
Lovely photo, good to see people waiting in expectation for some luncheon. Death remains low and life goes on for most of us. Just take sensible precautions and the risks are minute. I feel sorry for those with no income because of this SOE lark.
kennyG
What is this photo? looks totally clean around them.
Ascissor
"waiting in expectation for some luncheon"
Waxing lyrical
ifd66
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
>
Reckless
I think if you live in Tokyo in particular you just have to accept that the virus is now pervasive here. You probably had it or will get it (I think I did based on symptoms last year), but you may or may not be able to get tested as they may bar you from a clinic if you have any symptoms whatsoever. You may or may not get hospitalized if you have severe symptoms based on bed availability and luck, and you may or may not end up dying in a quarantine hotel room in Tokyo if you are unlucky. And finally, you may or may not get lucky and get the vaccine quick enough to ward off infection but things aren't looking good in that respect. In sum, you are on your own.
8T
I was just there 1 day ago, Shake-shack, Bic camera, station, pubs, cafes at full capacity with no clue that a pandemic even existed.
daito_hak
Give them a break and please stop to play your little dictator. The COVID-19 transmission has been showed to be essentially occurring by aerosolization making it almost physically impossible to be infected outside. Wearing a mask outside in most situations (like the one above) is not necessary.
No, no and no, again nonsense. You are confusing death rate (=mortality rate) with the case fatality rate. The death rate is certainly not 2%. The death rate is a measure of the number of deaths in a particular population, scaled to the size of that population, per unit of time. I leave you as an exercise to calculate it.
Spitfire
@BT,
Exactly.
I was at a place in Tokyo just 4 days ago that let housewives play badminton against each other while not wearing masks and screaming every time they won a point.Albert Camus would be proud.
klausdorth
Just reported: Osaka +1.260!
The highest "number" on record, if I'm not all wrong!
falseflagsteve
@8T
sounds great, love Shake Shack, cafes and pubs too of course. Glad to know businesses there are doing fine despite the current restrictions.
anon99999
Numbers man sitting by the fax machine is doing his best not to let the number go over 1000. The nation is depending on him for the sake of the olympics, No problem, next week is GW and tests will be radically reduced and the SOE can finish on time. The Olympic dream can live on.