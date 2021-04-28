Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait in line to buy lunch in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 925 new coronavirus cases; highest since Jan 28

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases, up 97 from Tuesday. It is the highest figure for Tokyo since Jan 28.

People in their 20s (255 cases) and their 30s (176) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 953, up 37 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


Nice photo to illustrate some problems !

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If its like this now, I shudder to think about the numbers after GW. My guess: expect 4 digit numbers from here on in.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Yup, must be nice in the sun, mask-less, enjoying some outdoor food!

Concerning the article (don't want to be off-topic):

Virus has been and still is increasing everywhere. Ehime recorded 38 (official count) new cases today, 6 of which are in "my area". One more day until Golden Week starts. Let's see what it looks like (the virus count) in 2 weeks from now.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This, unfortunately, was expected.

As everyone knows, a one-day drop does not a trend make. We’re only about halfway to the fourth wave peak. Still, another month or so of pre-planning meetings, planning meetings and real meetings by the decision makers, so we all have to take care of ourselves.

I feel fortunate, though, that I’m still able to go about my daily life here in Japan in relative safety with no stress. Please give a thought to the people who aren’t.

O/T (as of this moment, so be patient and wait a few hours) but the Osaka numbers probably won’t be gloriously promising, either.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Closing in on 1000 again. Koike must be so proud. Wait. She is not paying attention because she is getting ready for those "#($! Olympics

2 ( +3 / -1 )

