Tokyo reports 925 new coronavirus cases; highest since Jan 28

People wait in line to buy lunch in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases, up 97 from Tuesday. It is the highest figure for Tokyo since Jan 28.

People in their 20s (255 cases) and their 30s (176) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 953, up 37 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





