national

Tokyo reports 950 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 950 new coronavirus cases, up 128 from Friday.

People in their 20s (301 cases), their 30s (186) and their 40s (172) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 428, down 13 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

