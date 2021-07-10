Tokyo reports 950 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,458

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 950 new coronavirus cases, up 128 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 720.1.
People in their 20s (301 cases), their 30s (186) and their 40s (172) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 428, down 13 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of cases reported as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,458. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (310), Chiba (204), Osaka (200), Saitama (147), Hokkaido (64), Okinawa (64), Aichi (64), Fukuoka (54), Hyogo (45), Shizuoka (37), Ibaraki (37) and Miyagi (26).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 11.
cracaphat
The playbook is to keep under a thou it seems
klausdorth
Now, that's quite something!
950 new cases just for Tokyo, that's adding up to more than 6.000 within the past 8 days!
Where and when will the safe Olympics be held?
Reckless
I anticipate a break out above 1,000 soon. Keep safe.
Derek Grebe
Well this certainly looks safe and secure to me.
Just another day and Bach is free from quarantine. That special quarantine only available to people we Tokyo taxpayers are paying $10,000 a night for.
Good luck with this, folks. It's going to be carnage.
Jim
This is looking pretty bad now -today number is 234 more than previous week (link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
For one whole week last week number was 3942 versus this week it ends at 5041 - this is a whopping 28% increase in one week.
Three weeks continuous higher than previous week number - next week for sure it will cross 1000 landmark.
Add to this close to 80,000 foreigners entering (no quarantine required) Tokyo it will only go in one direction - upwards. Govt is aware and worried hence the other article where they ask tax free stores to report foreigners shopping prior to their quarantine time is up - shows how much confidence they themselves have in their bubble!!!!
Brace yourself - its going to be a bumpy ride next few weeks. All this while the King Bach and Lord Coates etc enjoy their high end VIP life at the expense of us residents here….
Fighto!
Extremely troubling number.
Lucky a whole slew of officials and "VIPs" arent entering Tokyo now to move around for an event or anything.
Tokyoite
I'd worry less about the 80,000 "scary foreigners" who have all been vaccinated and are tested daily, and worry more about 3,500,000 unvaccinated and untested people that pass through Shinjuku station if I were you.
Vinke
klausdorth
The danger is not at the Olympics. These 950 cases are not from the Olympics.
The danger is at the packed trains and train stations, the offices, the schools, the shopping malls, the movie theatres, the cafes, the restaurants. That's where the cases are from, that's where the virus is spreading.
GotShekelsAlwaysTravel
@Tokyoite: You got us on that one. The comedy value will be something to remember. Thanks for reminding us. Might even look that up on the tube, but since non-Japanese probably only Japanese Olympiads will be shown.
BackpackingNepal
These numbers keep rolling than the lottery numbers.
Zoroto
There is no requirement they are vaccinated.
Only the 15,000 athletes are test daily. The 70k hanger-ons are tested only once at the airport, and then asked to please stay at their 5-star hotels for 3 days, ordering caviar via room service.
klausdorth
"ffs"
maybe you want to revisit this site:
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=JPN~DEU
The vaccination rate (not only but also) in Japan has decreased!
Japan has now 57 million achieved (first and second shot, as of 8 July).
Some dude
From: Bach, T
To: Suga, Y
cc: Koike, Y
Subject: today’s numbers.
While I am in Japan, case numbers do not exceed 1000 per day. Is that understood?
Bach.
From: Suga, Y
To: Bach, T
cc: Koike, Y
Subject: today’s numbers
Of course, sir.
Fuzzy
I anticipate Wednesday next week
Sven Asai
They are not all completely vaccinated, the athletes and the accompanying entourage. It’s probably meant, that they have received two vaccination shots, but that is quite a difference. The vaccines have an efficacy of 64% after two jabs at maximum, as it was empirically detected and published, for example in Israel. So let’s assume 80000 people coming in and then going into their oh so safe olympic bubble as it is called , then you have in calculated values only 32.768 fully vaccinated, but of course also not completely immune, 36.864 partly vaccinated with immunity of under 50% and 10.368 like not vaccinated at all, although they received two vaccination jabs. That’s only the theory, of course. For reality refer to hospitals and cemeteries in the weeks to come.
falseflagsteve
Klaus & Zoroto
The ever decreasing severe cases prove my point, unless you know of any other reasons.The vaccinations are rolling out well, however fast or slow, the more vaccinated especially the elderly, the less severe cases in proportion to cases will be. This is based on fact as we have seen from UK and USA for example.
klausdorth
"ffs",
to give you once again the facts (in some points I might agree with you):
United Kingdom:
9 June, 7 day average deaths - 8
19 June - 11
27 June - 18
4 July - 17
and to make the list shorter
9 July - 25.
Do you really see a decrease? I don't. But maybe these are alternate facts again.
Tokyoite
As always plenty of speculation on here from the Google experts.
No one knows really, but stretching it to blame an event that's not even happened yet is an interesting idea.
In the meantime, let's remind ourselves where we were a month ago:
JUNE
4th June = 86 deaths
5th June = 64 deaths
6th June = 50 deaths
7th June = 75 deaths
8th June = 99 deaths
9th June = 96 deaths
JULY
4th July = 6 deaths
5th July = 19 deaths
6th July = 22 deaths
7th July = 14 deaths
8th July = 17 deaths
9th July = 20 deaths
I'm no expert, but deaths are just over 20% what they were this time last month.
Matej
and no deaths reported....thats GOOD!!!!
falseflagsteve
Tokyoite
Good post and the figures speak for themselves.
Klaus, also you know that the case figureshave gone up about tenfold in UK and the deaths haven’t.
drlucifer
I will like to know what the reasoning is behind mentioning only these age groups ? and what is the insignificance of not mentioning the age groups of the remaining 291 infected cases. ?
Moderator: If you click on the live link, you can see the complete breakdown of cases.
drlucifer
Good job, the dreaded 1,000 barrier cannot be allowed to be broken
while great leader Don Bach is in town.
Some dude
drluciferToday 06:36 pm JST
I will like to know what the reasoning is behind mentioning only these age groups ? and what is the insignificance of not mentioning the age groups of the remaining 291 infected cases. ?
At a guess:
20s is a combination of “being young, reckless and stupid” (you should see the yankis and their girlfriends around certain areas of Tokyo, strutting around maskless and pretending that they are being rebellious) and people going to work.
30s and 40s is mainly people going to work.
Then there is the issue of going out drinking without paying enough attention to preventative measures, which likely affects all the above age groups.
drlucifer
Do you even know the criteria Tokyo uses to classify serious cases ? Why should we
believe the numbers when the criteria can easily be changed to achieve what ever results
they want.
Some dude
Tokyoite
Good post and the figures speak for themselves.
Klaus, also you know that the case figureshave gone up about tenfold in UK and the deaths haven’t.
Steve, aren’t you looking at this rather one-dimensionally?
More cases means more strain on the medical profession. Sure, many, and even most, people will not be majorly affected by Covid, but some will. And the more cases there are, the higher that some rises, leading to various knock-on effects.
The other point is that a hugely inept government is allowing a lot of people into the country - into Tokyo, specifically - and trusting them to behave, all while Tokyo’s cases are rising. It will surely be a miracle if cases do not increase sharply at some point.
Even if we take your point about serious cases, that doesn’t mean that more cases are a good thing.
drlucifer
It doesn't mean that the vaccinated don't get infected. Go check out the British or even the Isreali numbers.
Except testing ban of those who are already vaccinated will be instituted. When You call the Hokenjo,
Hokenjo : Have you been Vaccinated Ans: Yes Hokenjo : You don't qualify for a test, go home and relax.
Zoroto
One British team member tested positive:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/20210710/1000067114.html
But of course nobody else was deemed a close contact. Lol, what a joke.
Zoroto
I know it's bad form to reply to myself, but since I can't edit a post...
Let's say she was really not close to anybody else. That begs the question what she is doing here that she cannot do via Zoom.