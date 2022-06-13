Tokyo reports 960 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 960 new coronavirus cases, down 586 from Sunday and down 53 from last Monday. It is the first time since Jan 11 that the figure for the capital has been below 1,000.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 61, down five from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (493), Aichi (332), Hyogo (240) and Fukui (147).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

