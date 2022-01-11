Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 962 new coronavirus cases; 775 in Okinawa

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 962 new coronavirus cases, up 91 from Monday and 306 down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, up 10 from M0nday.

The Okinawan prefectural government reported 775 new coronavirus cases, down four from Sunday. A further 386 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Editor: story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

