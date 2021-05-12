Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 969 new coronavirus cases; record high 529 in Hokkaido

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 969 new coronavirus cases, up 44 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 874.

People in their 20s (273 cases), their 30s (199) and their 40s (117) accounted for the highest numbers, while 137 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 86, up five from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record-high 1,189, up 12 from Tuesday.

Hokkaido reported a record 529 cases.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


4 Comments
Seriously thinking of just heading home for couple of months (can work remotely) so I can get the vaccine. If you are not in one of the priority groups here, you'll be waiting until possibly next year, which is unacceptable.

Again a higher number compared with last week Wednesday for Tokyo (621 then, 925 two weeks ago)!

Record high for Hokkaido, Kagawa doesn't look good either, many other prefectures the same.

Get going with the inoculation, but not at the present snail pace!

We are looking at 7500+ cases today, I believe.

The new strategy is probably to keep the daily number just below 1,000 so it will look "manageable" to the rest of the world ahead of the Olympics circus for which the LDP is so lustful.

