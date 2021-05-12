Tokyo reports 969 new coronavirus cases; record high 529 in Hokkaido

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 969 new coronavirus cases, up 44 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 874.

People in their 20s (273 cases), their 30s (199) and their 40s (117) accounted for the highest numbers, while 137 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 86, up five from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record-high 1,189, up 12 from Tuesday.

Hokkaido reported a record 529 cases.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





