Tokyo reports 970 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,535

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 970 new cases of the coronavirus, down 249 from Monday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 77,133.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (249), followed by 184 in their 30s, 128 in their 40s, 138 in their 50s, 76 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 77 cases were younger than 20 (23 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 144, up 13 from Monday, health officials said. The number nationwide is 881.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,535. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (906), Chiba (415), Osaka (374), Saitama (261), Fukuoka (199), Hyogo (161), Hokkaido (145), Aichi (13), Kyoto (108), Tochigi (83), Ibaraki (70), Kumamoto (63), Nagano (51), Gunma (40) and Shizuoka (39).
Sixty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
37 Comments
NipponGlory
With a smile on my face, and a spring in my step, i welcome these new low figures. The japan model is beating this virus!
Reckless
After reading about utter chaos in LA from this virus, I am very relieved to live in Tokyo. Keep wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. Thank you Suga-san!
blahblah222
All the "Japan model" needs to get better numbers is to reduce testing.
Seems like the plan is working, the much of the posters here seems to be convinced already. I see mass mask-less parties in Tokyo tonight to celebrate.
tottenhaminremnants
Before commenting, we surely have to remember;This decrease - though welcome - is from weekend testing JT will surely post the number of tests later, so we can gauge better either progress, or lack thereof
Slayer
You're just being prepared for Thursday ~ Friday figures.
Gwylly
@NipponGlory
I’m also happy to see any drop!
This is a one-day drop, however, not a trend. According to other news sites, this is the 9th consecutive day of an increase in critically hospitalized covid patients (i.e. people who may tragically not be here much longer):
Pls. have a look-see here:
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6381995
George Townes
Time to lift the state of emergency!!
tooheysnew
The doomsayers aren’t posting, but judging by the downvotes, they’re around
Dave
These numbers mean nothing....Just like going to pachinko...some days your up and somedays your down. Your still there. Just got to get the right machine
fogetti
Out of how many tests? That is missing from the report.
GrungeHamster
Is 970 a lot?
Depends on the context.
marcelito
With a smile on my face, and a spring in my step, i welcome these new low figures.
Okaerinasai.....with a smile on my face I read this and wonder why this comment was mysteriously missing in action the last couple of weeks. As we all know this number reflects testing from the 3 day long weekend with most clinics and labs closed.
The japan model is beating this virus!.
Lol...ok...good one. Didn't Abe say the same thing last May? Yes, he did.
theResident
On a serious note - we WILL see high numbers later in the week that will shatter all previous positives. 2 weeks post New Year..same effect that Thanksgiving in the US and Christmas had in Europe. Let's just get that out the way now.
gakinotsukai
tests are also down 275 from monday as per the source link ... not much change in the positivity rate
kyronstavic
Hard to know if this is a good or bad result without the number of cases.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Toyo Keizai's graphs help to better understand trends, and you can see the results for each prefecture, not just Tokyo.
This is inevitable, and the rise in hospitalisations follows cases. If the government (here and elsewhere) had allowed early intervention treatments instead of banning them to keep the drug companies happy ahead of the vaccines, there'd be fewer people hospitalised and dying.
Jijitsu
Good..the SoE seems to be working... numbers are decreasing already. May be we can lift the SoE sooner than Feb 7th. And start the prep for Olympics in full swing then onwards...
In other news, Gates wants the Olympics too.
SandyBeachHeaven
When test numbers are low, that means there less people with possible Covid symptons. Easy to understand..Right?
They don't randomly go out on the street and test people for no reason.
Heard one ambulance today during my long 9.6 kilometer walk. Stopped near me. An old woman fell off her bike.
AG
First of all, how many tests were done?
Second, I would like to believe we’re on a downtrend, however based on what? Some magical wind that just took the virus away ONLY from Japan?
All countries in the world are having an uptrend due to Christmas and NYE.
Japan is no different - sorry to disappoint you with a hit of reality.
Or actually it might be in a way... while other countries are under strict measures to ensure social distancing at the moment, while Japan is living its normal life.
Lets hope the numbers will decrease someday, knowing that measures will be needed for it to happen sustainably...
But for now lets be realistic and face the fact that by now this virus is everywhere around you, and if you are not careful, you might be the next one getting it, and suffering from it, or passing it to someone more vulnerable around you.
Be responsible and be considerate!
Numbers are not transparent here and will never be, until testing is allowed to anyone, anytime, and all positives including private institutions reported.
Tokyo-m
"There's always a way to make life better"......... and you can start by covering your nose!
justasking
It is. You just need to pay.
Bruce Chatwin
970 is up over the January 4th report of 884 new cases. January 4th was the first day back after the New Year holiday.
Still, the number of 970 would have more meaning if the context of the number of cases was available.
virusrex
There is not a single effective early treatment that is banned in Japan, only those that have been demonstrated as useless because only unethical people would want patients to run unnecessary risks from treatments that bring no advantages to them. Also the conspiracy theory of big pharma hiding treatments is still illogical, since perfectly useful, effective and dirt cheap medication is well recognized and used around the world to treat COVID-19 patients, something that should be impossible if the conspiracy were true.
No, not necessarily because irrationally the japanese system makes it much more difficult to be tested on holidays, it is expected that people with not so severe symptoms and those that are asymptomatic contacts wait (or are even told to wait) to be tested on a working day, when they can go to a very accesible place instead of traveling to a very inconvenient place that is open on the weekend or holiday.
didou
SOE is already working, no doubt.
kyronstavic
And what, pray tell, are these dirt-cheap medications you speak of?
tottenhaminremnants
@theResident
Aye, that peak (dependent on number of tests conducted, after all) would not likely be reflected until JT's figures published Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday. If we get higher figures before then (in light of the three-day lag), we are in the poop and I will be in with the doom-mongers rather than my usual balanced self!
AG
@justasking
PCR noseswabs are at 30,000/40,000¥ at private clinics.
The healthcare line keeps refusing people even with very obvious covid symptoms.
Most other developed countries’ governments provided free testing from the very beginning, or most health insurances there cover it.
While I am happy you live in an expat bubble and can easily spend that amount of money on a PCR noseswab test, I can assure you that the common salarymen cannot.
With this, plenty of assymptomatics or light symptomatic people will keep roam around, making this a never ending problem.
blahblah222
The only other way to get tested is to be a "close contact" of someone with a confirmed covid case; however, "close contact" is very strictly defined. You must prove that you are within 2m, without a mask, for at least 15 min to qualify.
ShinCebu
i predict. tomorrow will be 2891人。
marcelito
When test numbers are low, that means there less people with possible Covid symptons. Easy to understand..Right?
With a 3 day lag these numbers are from the long weekend with limited clinics and labs operating ...easy to understand too.
Heard one ambulance today during my long 9.6 kilometer walk.
Think we read a similar anecdote about few ambulances during a daily walk about a week ago, before the record number s hit too.
On a side note, daily 10 km walks are great...doing well.
factchecker
Please it hurts to laugh. Rarely is soap provided at public restrooms. No one here social distances unless there's big stickers telling them where to stand or sit. Masks? Most do the right thing I grant you, its the morons who don't wear them properly that ruins it for everyone else.
Vinke
factchecker
Yup, like the man in the picture. COVER YOUR NOSE!!
tottenhaminremnants
Nationwide figures comment.
A few times Osaka(fu-) had higher cases than Tokyo(to-) (and that caught out the Japantoday reporting template a few times, sorry guys!) but never can I recollect Kanagawa-ken getting figures near those of Tokyo-to...anybody?
justasking
4500 on a low day. We're going 10,000-11,000 in the next three days, then.
RGsilence
Ok ... reading the "positive" comments today, especially from some readers, who only show up if their narration is supported. I have bad news for you, you who deny reality! AG is absolutely correct ... her is the link:
I also assume that tomorrow's test-numbers, on the coming of age day, will also be down. And to those who are saying "SOE is already working" ... get out of here, you have no idea what you are talking about .... sorry!
virusrex
Most steroids, the first to be found to be extremely effective is dexamethasone, and it is also one of the cheapest and easiest to get anywhere in the world. Since the dosage was optimized it has been in use in every hospital that tends to COVID patients giving a huge improvement in the treatment. Any person that follows even remotely how the disease is treated would know at least about it.
HBJ
Is marketing these air cleaners as 'for viruses' 'anti viruses' etc. vague enough as to not officially be misleading? I mean, they don't state specifically that the products are anti-COVID, but that's what they are hoping everyone infers.
"Buy a new anti-virus front door. Just stay in your new house and keep your front door closed and you won't catch the virus"
Sceptical
The best laugh I had today! For the few moments at least I forgot the pandemic.