Tokyo reports 973 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,965

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 973 new cases of the coronavirus, down 53 from Tuesday.
The number (520 men and 453 women) is the result of 1,894 tests conducted on Jan 24.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (193), followed by 160 in their 30s, 146 in their 50s, 144 in their 40s, 87 in their 60s, 78 in their 70s and 77 in their 80s. Also, 65 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, up 11 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,043.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,965. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (386), Osaka (357), Chiba (258), Chiba (247), Aichi (227), Hyogo (211), Fukuoka (185), Hokkaido (147), Okinawa (131), Kyoto (128), Ibaraki (84), Shizuoka (60), Gunma (52), Gifu (49), Mie (43) and Tochigi (38).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 72.
24 Comments
klausdorth
Roughly 50% positivity.
Way too much!
And all this on a Sunday.
Zoroto
Get used to this pattern. The announced reduction of tracing, which leads to less testing, means fewer reported positive cases, but many of these will be seriously ill.
Way to stick your head in the sand, J-Gov.
Zoroto
For comparison, New York State pop. 19 million, roughly similar to the Tokyo metro, did 163,000 tests yesterday, with 11,000 positive.
Can you imagine what the numbers would be in Tokyo if they came even remotely close to that to the 60k Koike promised a while back?
Fighto!
1,894 tests? Unforgivable.
Whoever is suppressing the testing numbers - at a time when it should be the highest testing rate so far - deserves to be jailed. Criminal behaviour.
marcelito
1894 tests...wow... that's some impressive number, LDP strategists must be pleased.
Matej
how many new deaths?
robert maes
First, all this bogus numbers make you shake your head and say.. well that’s Japan, than they make you angry, than you just smile wearily about them, but now after a year, this is all really embarrassing. It is shameful this pathetic excuse of a PM and government. 1894 tests !!!! 973 positives or over 50%? People dying at home as not admitted to hospitals ?
And stil dare to mention Olympics ??
beyond shame
i@n
Number of deaths usually updated in later.
Can we have updates too regarding those who are waiting for hospital slots and other accomodations?
gakinotsukai
Death of what ? No test then it was a pneumonia.
So even deaths count doesn't make sense here
Ricky Sanchez
People! Stop worrying about the virus! We just need to have the Olympics to beat this thing! 50% positive is ok..we are nearing herd immunity..AFTER the olympics! We must have more people come to Japan and sorrad the virus to beat it!
Please be patient and use the "Go to travel", "Go to eat", and the "go to hospital" campaign. Oh wait..please do not forget to use the "go to grave" campaign as well. The J-gov't will support you going to travel, going to eat, but NOT the going to hospital or going to the crave campaigns.
SandyBeachHeaven
Once again, I find this excellent. It means that there were very few people with bad enough symptoms to warrant testing. If there were a lot more people in bad shape needing testing, logically the numbers would have been much higher. BUT they were NOT... And there would have been a huge number of residual contaminants within families, trains and other venues.
Perhaps diet, being in good shape in general and following suggested rules (Minus a few LDP politicians), Japan is doing fine.
Be positive and believe.
Orangemarmalade
At this point all of the travel campaigns, manipulation of numbers that making people feel safer to go out, starting to feel like a scheme for the government to achieve herd immunity quicker. Listen to your intuition people. Tokyo is now a viral soup, best watch out for yourself
Akula
Numbers falling, which is positive. The number of active cases has fallen significantly in the last week or so with recoveries outpacing new infections.
The doom and gloom merchants on JT out in force again it seems.
Sven Asai
High-aged or helpless people , living alone or in villages or in residences that don’t want to have trouble and publicity, mostly won’t even have the possibility or time enough while suffering to lift the phone receiver and demand any testing or an ambulance to the hospital. They are not counted at all. You would probably cry or hang yourselves when seeing what’s really going on in the gray zones of many countries.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Akula: Very true about recoveries outpacing new infections for sure. No doom and Gloom coming from myself, family and friends.
Bobo
SOE will finish soon. Amazing how closing a few places after 8 killed the virus! voila!
kokontozai
The mass media should investigate and report the cause of significant declining of tests.
Do the hustle
That’s 50% of those tested returning positive results. Hello!
Reckless
Even I, as an individual, was able to get tested 2x (saliva and nasopharyngeal swab) in Tokyo today for my upcoming trip! Guess the government can't be bothered.
therougou
Because it was a Sunday.
There are no clinics open on Sundays. So people go to private test centers, who don't report the results. The infected ones then go to a doctor on Monday, who reports the result, obviously positive. That is my only reasonable explanation, anyway. Assuming they report the date of the original test.
tottenhaminremnants
Hey everybody, where is Saitama in those stats?...we all know the denizens of that beaoutiful prefecture live virtuous god-fearin' hair-shirted lives - but bless'em they sure were not catching no 'rona virus n'all yestarday...
Possum
Yes, it's all been said before. The low testing numbers is a national disgrace. Queensland is testing more than 10,000 daily with next to zero positives while Tokyo (3 x the population) tests only 2,000 for 1,000 positives and some say that's OK. What a joke.
Oxycodin
BS I went out today I don’t see anyone trying to prevent spreads they all cramming and thinking the virus does not hurt. I be afraid to have to not WFH if this virus was such a deadly killer
HBJ
1,894 tests. Wow. Absoeffinwow.
There's nothing I can write that wouldn't be immediately removed by the moderators for breaking language rules. Insert your own curses, and bad language directed at the government here.
How can they possibly justify this?
HBJ
There's no way that Saitama had less that 38 daily cases. So presumably Saitama didn't report then? Why not?