Tokyo reports daily record of 493 new coronavirus cases; alert to be raised to highest level

People walk along an underpass in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Tokyo reported a record 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the metropolitan government planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level amid a resurgence, local government sources said.

The figure exceeds the previous high of 472 logged in Tokyo on Aug 1.

By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (123), followed by 92 in their 30s and 89 in their 40s. The number is the result of 1,292 tests conducted on Nov 15.

93The highest alert out of four levels that infections "are spreading," upgraded from the current warning that infections "are starting to spread," is expected to be announced on Thursday based on an analysis of the situation by a panel of experts, the sources said.

The metropolitan government had lowered the alert on Sept 10 from the highest to the current level.

The capital has seen more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus infections so far. In the week to Tuesday, the average daily number of new infections stood at 309.9, nearing the level seen in early August, when Tokyo saw a peak of daily cases at 472.

Among those hospitalized, 39 have developed serious symptoms -- down three from Tuesday, according to the local government.

In total across Japan, record daily coronavirus cases were reported for three consecutive days through Saturday, with the figure hitting 1,737 on that day in what experts say could be a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The nation has recorded a total of 121,963 infection cases. The death toll now stands at 1,933.

Hokkaido, which reported 228 cases on Wednesday, has asked residents of its capital Sapporo to stay home, after days of record infections in the region.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© KYODO/Japan Today