People walk along an underpass in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports daily record of 493 new coronavirus cases; alert to be raised to highest level

TOKYO

Tokyo reported a record 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the metropolitan government planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level amid a resurgence, local government sources said.

The figure exceeds the previous high of 472 logged in Tokyo on Aug 1.

By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (123), followed by 92 in their 30s and 89 in their 40s. The number is the result of 1,292 tests conducted on Nov 15.

93The highest alert out of four levels that infections "are spreading," upgraded from the current warning that infections "are starting to spread," is expected to be announced on Thursday based on an analysis of the situation by a panel of experts, the sources said.

The metropolitan government had lowered the alert on Sept 10 from the highest to the current level.

The capital has seen more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus infections so far. In the week to Tuesday, the average daily number of new infections stood at 309.9, nearing the level seen in early August, when Tokyo saw a peak of daily cases at 472.

Among those hospitalized, 39 have developed serious symptoms -- down three from Tuesday, according to the local government.

In total across Japan, record daily coronavirus cases were reported for three consecutive days through Saturday, with the figure hitting 1,737 on that day in what experts say could be a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The nation has recorded a total of 121,963 infection cases. The death toll now stands at 1,933.

Hokkaido, which reported 228 cases on Wednesday, has asked residents of its capital Sapporo to stay home, after days of record infections in the region.

Uh-oh! Buckle up, or then again don't bother, do what you like.

-7 ( +4 / -11 )

Now that the IOC's Bach is on his way home they can start releasing more realistic figures.

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Don't worry the government has measures to handle the pandemic. Mostly young people got infected as probably they don't want to go to school or work. Don't count on second lockdown as it won't come, we need to protect Nikkei225.

Wash you hands and wear masks that will help!

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

as long as my gym remains open.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

This increase happens because of the cold season...you can see the same thing in Europe now.

And this increase happens because the people are getting less careful with their personal preventions. I am talking here especially to the “Mask-deniers”.

And this increase happens because of the good news about the upcoming vaccine.

People are getting tired of Covid and all the restrictions, and they are getting more and more careless.

But I understand that.

Me too, I am getting tired of this BS Virus, but a little bit more patience is required.

I am really looking forward to the upcoming Vaccine and that the world is going back to normal.

But until then, I will continue with my best personal preventions:

Wearing mask everywhere I am and go, wash my hands regular, use always hand sanitizers and keep social distance where it is possible...

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

Tokyo reports daily record of 493 new coronavirus cases; alert to be raised to highest level

Alert, then what? Go To Travel still ongoing right. people still do their daily live just like nothing happen.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

what happened to the 60,000 tests per day capacity increase that was announced about 3 weeks ago?

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Stock up on masks!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

39 have developed serious symptoms -- down three from Tuesday

Yes, 4 died. I have no idea why that isn't reported. NHK does.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

I strongly assume some posters switched to sarcasm mode when writing their comments. 493 out of less than 2.000 tests conducted. Doesn't sound good at all.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

@Monty: In many EU countries (where they test 50-100x more than Japan by the way) corona figures have been significantly going down for a week now, because the governments are not actively telling people to go travel or go to restaurants on a discount.

You keep downplaying the virus and blame it all on the weather, there seems to be no critical thought about the Japanese government in your mind, just to the weather and some people "getting tired of this BS virus, like yourself". Fairly strange, I must say, but hey, blissful "the government is here to protect me"-ideas you have at least probably make you sleep a little better at night than me.

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Wonder it the Go To Campaign will remain active.

If so its like the government is throwing gasoline into the fire instead of stopping it.

Hope the common citizen starts taking this virus seriously, unlike the government is doing.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

i am fully confident these numbers will reverse back into a down trend soon due to peoples smart attitude and sensible actions regarding social distance here.

-10 ( +1 / -11 )

@Martini

You keep downplaying the virus and blame it all on the weather

Do you read my post???

I mentioned more points than only the weather!

And...if I am downplaying the Virus, I would not do all my personal preventions like I mentioned in my post.

So please read a comment completely and careful before you answer....Thanks!

-10 ( +1 / -11 )

@NipponGlory were you similarly "fully confident" a month ago? What changed?

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Go to Travel!

Stay Home!

Go to Eat!

Stay Home!

Go to Travel!

Stay Home!

Got to love the clear messages we get from the government.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@NipponGlory

peoples' smart attitude and sensible actions regarding social distance here.

What social distancing? Don't you ever go out into town? Or perhaps you're being sarcastic?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

USA has over 100x more deaths than Japan

In the US, there is a political and monetary incentive to classify a death as COVID-19 death. So unless the person commits suicide or gets eaten up by a combine, it's classified as a COVID-19 death if they test positive (and they do test all the dead).

In Japan it is the exact opposite. And even so, the per capita death rate from COVID-19 is still the 3rd highest in Japan in all of East Asia.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Whats does 'highest alert out of four levels' actually mean? Are we going to see Rainbow bridge lit up in a nice romantic red color for a night? Is testing going to be ramped up and GoTo Spreadu campaigns be halted? Where are the main clusters from this increase coming from? Travel, restaurants, workplaces, schools, Uguisudani? Reading 'news' in these recent years turns people like me completey cynical. Headline, click, headline repeated a few times, ad revenue. Bye. Cynicalus Maximus !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

