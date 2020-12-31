Tokyo reports over 1,300 daily coronavirus cases

The daily number of coronavirus infections topped 1,300 in Tokyo on Thursday, surpassing the 1,000 figure for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year, Gov Yuriko Koike said.
The tally eclipsed the previous record of 949 cases logged last Saturday, as the Japanese capital continues to see a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.
It comes after several people in Japan were confirmed to have been infected by new variants of the COVID-19 virus, first detected in Britain and South Africa.
The discovery of the new strains, said to be more transmissible than the original virus, spurred the government to stop issuing new visas and curb most entries into Japan.
In mid-December, Tokyo raised its alert regarding the strain on its medical system to the highest of four levels, the first time the capital has done so since the virus outbreak.
With the measure, the metropolitan government requested that restaurants and bars in the capital shorten their operating hours by closing at 10 p.m.
Before Thursday, Tokyo logged over 58,000 cases, the highest across Japan's 47 prefectures.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures.
nonu6976
out of control.
3RENSHO
Will it surpass 2000?
Reckless
Smelling some honesty finally.
Larr Flint
The government needs to take action. OBLIGATORY or FORCIBLE vaccinations on the streets of every town in Japan for each citizen.
If someone doesn't complay then home isolation or penalties.
We need to finish this circus and we need to finish it now!
Comment, he wrote
The fact that the second story in the feed says “shrine prepares to welcome visitors...” says it all, really.
Fighto!
Extremely troubling number. Disturbing but not unexpected when people are gathering en masse in markets, train stations etc.
Izakaya, markets and restaurants MUST be shut down, or at least capped to a handful of people. Letting this virus "run wild" will decimate Tokyos hospitals and economy a million times more than shutting d oiwn for 2-3 weeks.
SandyBeachHeaven
No problem in my view. Think about the total population in the Tokyo Yokohama area. Drop in a bucket.[
Plus no rise in severe cases. Walked 12.6 kilometers today. Only heard one ambulance.
Simian Lane
well if you’re gonna break a record in style you do it like that on the eve of 2021. Happy new year y’all
Sven Asai
That obviously still doesn’t mean that the virus is no longer underestimated. By the way, can that viruses now fly or swim longer distances? No, I don’t think so. There must be someone responsible for letting the newer strains from UK and South Africa also intrude in numbers. Unbelievable.
dbsaiya
Of course the government won't admit that their Go to campaign was one of the catalysts of this number. This is what happens when the economy has priority over lives. Looking at it now, what were the economic benefits of this campaign compared to what is going on now? An emergency economic relief package with a stay put stipulation would have been much better served. Now all we have are the worst of everything, stay put with no economic relief and a medical system ready to burst at the seams.
Reckless
We may need China to save us in Japan with their new vaccine.
yoshisan88
Are those carriers return travelers in quarantine or not? If they were not in quarantine then things are a bit worrying.
AG
Was about to buy some last minute things at a grocery shop, located inside a local mall.
Had to leave and give up on it.
There were queues of people in many of the stores that sell NYE related products/food/drinks.
And naturally, as we witness on a daily basis NO SOCIAL DISTANCE whatsoever in those queues.
Numbers will keep increasing, even knowing testing numbers will most likely remain steady, and low.
AG
JCR
How man tests?
narutal
Trying to pin it on the new strain, when cases have been steadily growing for the past few weeks... That's grand!
I mean, it has to be the gaijin's fault, no way on earth the wait-and-see attitude of the Japanese government could be the reason why... #sarcasticgrin
Zoroto
Sounds like a joke, but I think Japanese government should just swallow their pride and do exactly that. Especially if they want the Olympics.
Gwylly
Very unfortunately, this was totally expected by the so-called “doom-and-gloom” crowd as far back as the spring. They were criticized by many, but a lot of the posters here knew this was coming. I’d obviously be happy to have my predictions be wrong and see the situation trending downward.
I’m just left to wonder where the warm-smiling NipponGlory and other sunnysiders are these days. I hope they are starting to grasp the severity of the situation. More importantly, I hope all of you here in Japan and abroad reading this are keeping well and doing your best to stay well on the last day of this tragic 2020.
GrungeHamster
Wait...what about Japanese mindo?
samuraivunyl
Was out today at a home diy center and a supermarket. Double masked as usual. I estimate that 10 percent of men had the mask under their nose, making it meaningless and shop staff said nothing. Add that to insufficient social distancing, people still going to restaurants and bars and it's no wonder it's 1300. Allow for al 90 percent error in the tokyo datum and it's probably closer to 13,000 cases. Don't forget to listen to the 'urges' before you go out with a group of pals , some probably not even wearing a mask, for your suga steak'.
stickman1760
There is still no mention of when the vaccine will start. Israel, Bahrain, Canada, UK, Singapore, US have already started. What is the hold up here?
stickman1760
There is no way they can host the Olympics if they continue to dilly-dally
jforce
This is sad. It is not a drop in the bucket as you kooks may believe ... it is an infestation that is now being spread around the country at alarming rates. It's not funny, and it is not a joke. I do believe most of the urban-centred people are following the protocols and being responsible, but the yesterday there were hoards of cars with numerous out of province plates up here in the mountains.
We all know, that is where the virus is coming from and I'm sure we will see ridiculous numbers in the next 14 days. Thanks selfish city people! You shine in times like these!
Stay home and stay away... please.
Dee
Yes, it will surpass 2021 people in January, because not enough people are not willing to give up their holiday season habits.
The "Go To Travel" did fine this summer. So they got cocky and added "Go To Eat" and "Go To Event". That's when things went astray.
Clubs and bars will be packed tonight and these party people will then rest up at home with their families.
But don't worry, we will still have the Olympics this summer.
SandyBeachHeaven
Start to think positive. 1300 is a baby number compared to the millions in the Tokyo/Yokohama area
Zoroto
Good for you.
Oxycodin
Tokyo reports over 1,300 new Covid cases
It’s about time the numbers are higher:)! Japan thought they were invincible and immune like a Samura but the truth is likely as we all know sweep everything underneath the carpets so we can fake and downplay the infected in the name of Tokyo Olympic lulz. You see what happens when you F around like all a joke. Thanks Suga and Koike and Abe. It’s all your fault.
Gumbo
Wait, what about the west???? Lets see.....
Germany
A total of 1,129 deaths were reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control centre, breaking the previous record of 962 logged last Wednesday.
There were 22,459 new daily infections, the RKI said.
USA/California
We are getting crushed.’ What’s behind the alarming rise in California’s Covid-19 cases
The state health department says 33,170 new cases and 64 new deaths were added December 28.
Don't bury head in the sand. Admit that the west is really bad shape.
JCR
The amount of tests is usually also a baby number compared to the millions of people. Don't you get it?
Gumbo
There is still no mention of when the vaccine will start
It starts in February.
bob
This is the end result of a solid year of listening to nothing but fear-mongering media.
Sad, but the lightening-quick call for an end to all human rights is also very textbook. Its literally watching someone go through the steps in real time.