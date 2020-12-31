Tokyo reports over 1,300 daily coronavirus cases

The daily number of coronavirus infections topped 1,300 in Tokyo on Thursday, surpassing the 1,000 figure for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year, Gov Yuriko Koike said.

The tally eclipsed the previous record of 949 cases logged last Saturday, as the Japanese capital continues to see a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.

It comes after several people in Japan were confirmed to have been infected by new variants of the COVID-19 virus, first detected in Britain and South Africa.

The discovery of the new strains, said to be more transmissible than the original virus, spurred the government to stop issuing new visas and curb most entries into Japan.

In mid-December, Tokyo raised its alert regarding the strain on its medical system to the highest of four levels, the first time the capital has done so since the virus outbreak.

With the measure, the metropolitan government requested that restaurants and bars in the capital shorten their operating hours by closing at 10 p.m.

Before Thursday, Tokyo logged over 58,000 cases, the highest across Japan's 47 prefectures.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

