Tokyo reports record 2,848 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,848 new coronavirus cases, up 1,419 from Monday. It was the highest number since 2,520 cases were reported on Jan 7.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,762.6.
People in their 20s (951 cases), their 30s (610) and their 40s (466) accounted for the highest numbers, while 372 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, up four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 514, up 48 from Monday.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
GenHXZ
Sunday was 3061 tests so 93% positive rate? Is that believable?
tottenhaminremnants
I think most of us, whatever our views on this situation will be blown away by 2848.
Zoroto
More than doubled since last Tuesday.
ShinkansenCaboose
Pretty low considering the 100,000 undocumented people arriving for the Olympics, wandering outside their hotels maskless without a care in the world. Should have seen the beach yesterday. Terrible.
klausdorth
Don't worry, Suga and Koike said the Olympigs are safe.
As are the Japanese people (and others), since Bach also confirmed this!
They must know what they're talking about, right? Or - maybe NOT?
Vinny
i would like to see how many tests comparatively - seems almost convenient numbers have gone up since the Olympics have started. A few out there that didn't want it to go ahead maybe ....
Jim
Today number at 2848 - This is not going to end well - this number is 1461 more than last week and more than double from last week (last week number was 1387). The highest number till date in Tokyo was 2520 recorded on 7 Jan 2021….
Funny enough initial reports on NHK and Yahoo Japan was showing a number of 3000 which looks like has been brought down magically to 2848 number - lower physiologically than 3000 number? Omi had predicted this 3000 number to be hit first week of Aug month - but its happening one week prior - not good sign!!!
Another highest number in Okinawa at 354 today and more than double from last week number.
Still every news and TV channel only focus and show Olympics news - so Japan residents have stopped worrying/caring about Corono cases and prevention measures
Govt should be more focused on communicating more on Corona front but all the attention and energy is diverted towards Olympics - sad state of affairs!!! We are living in parallel universe here!!!
Zoroto
That's probably true, as in 80% of the population.
Larr Flint
There is no need to panic obviously, now we have Olympics so the numbers slightly increased.
nonu6976
This is a perfect storm of the most contagious corona variant meeting a largely unvaccinated population during a super spreader event known as the Olympics.
audioboy77
To be honest, a little higher than even I had expected. And im an absolute pessimist.
Zoroto
Obviously.
Tokyoite
Yes it must be the fault of the crowd-less Olympics! That's what we should focus on.
Cannot possibly be the packed trains with 3.5 million passing through Shinjuku every day, right?
Larr Flint
Just calm down the numbers are transitory.
Vinny
not a sports lover obviously Zoroto ... its been a treat this first few days. Glad it's on!
Zoroto
It's probably that, but they are in a bind there. Japan simply cannot function without the army of paper-shufflers, hanko-men, and fax-ladies at the office.
Yubaru
So how do you explain the doubling of the number of cases down here in Okinawa? We dont have any Olympic events, and we are still in the "State of Emergency", until at least August 22nd.
Oh right, this is where everyone who could go to watch the games in person, came to have some fun over the long 4 day weekend!
I am surprised the number isnt higher here, but then we had a typhoon sitting around for a week that helped keep numbers down! (Sarcasm...)
nonu6976
death isn't though.
Phil
Daily infections heading the wrong way fast and in a couple of weeks people will be travelling to there home towns. Time to stock up the freezer, not been able to get an appointment for the jab yet.
Zoroto
What gives you that idea? But yes, I am part of the 80% who doesn't think the Olympics are a good idea right now.
CAPTAIN
Wow! What a HUGE surprise.
NOBODY saw this coming.
marcelito
Japan,s model is superior in beating the coronavirus ....PM Abe.
Many people from overseas ask about Japan,s coronavirus success and superior Japanese mindo...FM Aso.
I,ll bring the infections under control in one month without fail....PM Suga
There is zero risk to Japanese public...IOC ,s Bach
Olympics are going very smoothly... Suga & Koike
gakinotsukai
Tokyo beach ?
Or you're commenting without waiting for nationwide numbers ?
Fuzzy
I think you’re right. They are likely to be far higher than this very soon.
Kitchener Leslie
“Yes it must be the fault of the crowd-less Olympics! That's what we should focus on.”
Did you see how many idiots were gathered outside the stadium (for literally no reason) on Friday?
They wouldn’t be gathered like that if the Olympics were canceled would they?
Pim
It is impossible, and somewhat irrelevant already, to track down how many of these cases are directly or indirectly related to the Games. Obviously, delta variant is gaining ground everywhere, Olympics or not. There’s one thing undisputable though: it was the most stupid idea to have them in the middle of the pandemic. Except for those with financial skin in the game.
Hope this shocking number, not so much in absolute terms but rather the doubling in number of cases, will help Koike and Suga to sober up a bit after their disguting self congratulation moment yesterday.
O'Brien
I wonder how the finger-pointing is going concerning these numbers.
LDP points finger at IOC.
IOC points finger back.
LDP points finger around randomly at whoever's there.
IOC retreats to Switzerland to count money.
LDP shrugs and blames foreigners.
PerformingMonkey
Very little to do with the Olympics. Just like some other countries, a premature, post-corona mood is setting in.
Zoroto
Obviously, that was essentially encouraged by the authorities. They could have easily prevented that from happening if they wanted to. Try to approach the Okura Hotel as a counter-example, where they will immediately stop you if come within 100m.
joffy
The only bright side... 84% of all cases are under 50 years old... a large age group where seldom death or serious illness occurs. Looks like Japan will be herding this out for months to come. Hopefully those who want their vaccines will be able to get them quickly.
Antiquesaving
No. You are getting the numbers mixed up.
3061 was the tests done for yesterday's 1,429 cases that was 46% rate.
Today's testing ( yesterday's tests) is 14,890 resulting in 2,848 cases.
Still an incredible 19% positive/infection rate.
Superhero
and what we are doing now Ms Koike????
NipponGlory
Koike-Troublemaker must be removed from office.
audioboy77
Exactly! It also cannot possibly be the ram packed starbucks, department stores malls and supermarkets. Nor offices full of office workers who came on the ram packed trains. Because as we all know, it only transmits in small private izakayas in the evenings, and as they have all been politely requested to close, I think its fair to say the J-gov has done everything it could. It's also Pfizers fault that there is no vaccine. So now its just time for a big collective しょうがないね.
TokyoJoe
Off topic I know but where did the Osaka losing story disappear to, can't see it anymore, mods?.
Antiquesaving
Let's see she may require testing to be cut back down to 6,000 or so or the same thing she has been doing for months, stick her head in the sand and claim every is under control.
Zoroto
For once, I agree with you. Along with the rest of the "leaders" of this country.
blahblah222
The "reported" numbers will soon peak. Since the # of tests is capped at around 8000 average weekly. I highly doubt the reported numbers will ever go above 4000. So we are looking at a peak in 1 or 2 weeks time. The government can lower the covid numbers at any time by lowering the daily testing quota, and the majority of people will come to support that decision too.