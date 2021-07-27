Tokyo reports record 2,848 new coronavirus cases

People walk on the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,848 new coronavirus cases, up 1,419 from Monday. It was the highest number since 2,520 cases were reported on Jan 7.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,762.6.

People in their 20s (951 cases), their 30s (610) and their 40s (466) accounted for the highest numbers, while 372 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, up four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 514, up 48 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

