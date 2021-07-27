Tokyo reports record 2,848 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,629

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,848 new coronavirus cases, up 1,419 from Monday. It was the highest number since 2,520 cases were reported on Jan 7.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,762.6.
People in their 20s (951 cases), their 30s (610) and their 40s (466) accounted for the highest numbers, while 372 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, up four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 514, up 48 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 7,629. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (758), Osaka (741), Saitama (593), Chiba (405), Okinawa (354), Hyogo (260), Fukuoka (236), Aichi (174), Hokkaido (138), Tochigi (108), Shizuoka (99), Kyoto (96), Ibaraki (96), Ishikawa (72), Gunma (52), Nara (45), Kumamoto (44), Niigata (41), Fukushima (41), Hiroshima (35) and Okayam (35).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.
GenHXZ
Sunday was 3061 tests so 93% positive rate? Is that believable?
tottenhaminremnants
I think most of us, whatever our views on this situation will be blown away by 2848.
Zoroto
More than doubled since last Tuesday.
ShinkansenCaboose
Pretty low considering the 100,000 undocumented people arriving for the Olympics, wandering outside their hotels maskless without a care in the world. Should have seen the beach yesterday. Terrible.
klausdorth
Don't worry, Suga and Koike said the Olympigs are safe.
As are the Japanese people (and others), since Bach also confirmed this!
They must know what they're talking about, right? Or - maybe NOT?
Vinny
i would like to see how many tests comparatively - seems almost convenient numbers have gone up since the Olympics have started. A few out there that didn't want it to go ahead maybe ....
Jim
Today number at 2848 - This is not going to end well - this number is 1461 more than last week and more than double from last week (last week number was 1387). The highest number till date in Tokyo was 2520 recorded on 7 Jan 2021….
Funny enough initial reports on NHK and Yahoo Japan was showing a number of 3000 which looks like has been brought down magically to 2848 number - lower physiologically than 3000 number? Omi had predicted this 3000 number to be hit first week of Aug month - but its happening one week prior - not good sign!!!
Another highest number in Okinawa at 354 today and more than double from last week number.
Still every news and TV channel only focus and show Olympics news - so Japan residents have stopped worrying/caring about Corono cases and prevention measures
Govt should be more focused on communicating more on Corona front but all the attention and energy is diverted towards Olympics - sad state of affairs!!! We are living in parallel universe here!!!
Zoroto
That's probably true, as in 80% of the population.
Larr Flint
There is no need to panic obviously, now we have Olympics so the numbers slightly increased.
nonu6976
This is a perfect storm of the most contagious corona variant meeting a largely unvaccinated population during a super spreader event known as the Olympics.
audioboy77
To be honest, a little higher than even I had expected. And im an absolute pessimist.
Zoroto
Obviously.
Tokyoite
Yes it must be the fault of the crowd-less Olympics! That's what we should focus on.
Cannot possibly be the packed trains with 3.5 million passing through Shinjuku every day, right?
Larr Flint
Just calm down the numbers are transitory.
Vinny
not a sports lover obviously Zoroto ... its been a treat this first few days. Glad it's on!
Zoroto
It's probably that, but they are in a bind there. Japan simply cannot function without the army of paper-shufflers, hanko-men, and fax-ladies at the office.
Yubaru
So how do you explain the doubling of the number of cases down here in Okinawa? We dont have any Olympic events, and we are still in the "State of Emergency", until at least August 22nd.
Oh right, this is where everyone who could go to watch the games in person, came to have some fun over the long 4 day weekend!
I am surprised the number isnt higher here, but then we had a typhoon sitting around for a week that helped keep numbers down! (Sarcasm...)
nonu6976
death isn't though.
Phil
Daily infections heading the wrong way fast and in a couple of weeks people will be travelling to there home towns. Time to stock up the freezer, not been able to get an appointment for the jab yet.
Zoroto
What gives you that idea? But yes, I am part of the 80% who doesn't think the Olympics are a good idea right now.
CAPTAIN
Wow! What a HUGE surprise.
NOBODY saw this coming.
marcelito
Japan,s model is superior in beating the coronavirus ....PM Abe.
Many people from overseas ask about Japan,s coronavirus success and superior Japanese mindo...FM Aso.
I,ll bring the infections under control in one month without fail....PM Suga
There is zero risk to Japanese public...IOC ,s Bach
Olympics are going very smoothly... Suga & Koike
Fuzzy
I think you’re right. They are likely to be far higher than this very soon.
Kitchener Leslie
“Yes it must be the fault of the crowd-less Olympics! That's what we should focus on.”
Did you see how many idiots were gathered outside the stadium (for literally no reason) on Friday?
They wouldn’t be gathered like that if the Olympics were canceled would they?
Pim
It is impossible, and somewhat irrelevant already, to track down how many of these cases are directly or indirectly related to the Games. Obviously, delta variant is gaining ground everywhere, Olympics or not. There’s one thing undisputable though: it was the most stupid idea to have them in the middle of the pandemic. Except for those with financial skin in the game.
Hope this shocking number, not so much in absolute terms but rather the doubling in number of cases, will help Koike and Suga to sober up a bit after their disguting self congratulation moment yesterday.
PerformingMonkey
Very little to do with the Olympics. Just like some other countries, a premature, post-corona mood is setting in.
Zoroto
Obviously, that was essentially encouraged by the authorities. They could have easily prevented that from happening if they wanted to. Try to approach the Okura Hotel as a counter-example, where they will immediately stop you if come within 100m.
joffy
The only bright side... 84% of all cases are under 50 years old... a large age group where seldom death or serious illness occurs. Looks like Japan will be herding this out for months to come. Hopefully those who want their vaccines will be able to get them quickly.
Antiquesaving
No. You are getting the numbers mixed up.
3061 was the tests done for yesterday's 1,429 cases that was 46% rate.
Today's testing ( yesterday's tests) is 14,890 resulting in 2,848 cases.
Still an incredible 19% positive/infection rate.
Superhero
and what we are doing now Ms Koike????
NipponGlory
Koike-Troublemaker must be removed from office.
audioboy77
Exactly! It also cannot possibly be the ram packed starbucks, department stores malls and supermarkets. Nor offices full of office workers who came on the ram packed trains. Because as we all know, it only transmits in small private izakayas in the evenings, and as they have all been politely requested to close, I think its fair to say the J-gov has done everything it could. It's also Pfizers fault that there is no vaccine. So now its just time for a big collective しょうがないね.
Antiquesaving
Let's see she may require testing to be cut back down to 6,000 or so or the same thing she has been doing for months, stick her head in the sand and claim every is under control.
Zoroto
For once, I agree with you. Along with the rest of the "leaders" of this country.
blahblah222
The "reported" numbers will soon peak. Since the # of tests is capped at around 8000 average weekly. I highly doubt the reported numbers will ever go above 4000. So we are looking at a peak in 1 or 2 weeks time. The government can lower the covid numbers at any time by lowering the daily testing quota, and the majority of people will come to support that decision too.
gakinotsukai
what if, in proportion, nationwide numbers are bad as well ?
Suga should be removed ?
Superhero
it is only fault of stupid japanese government who prior Olympics!
Rocket Lees
Or check herself into a hospital so she can recuperate from "exhaustion."
mz16
Yikesssss.
AG
Guess its ok to let the official numbers increase a bit, now that there is no risk of cancelling the Olympics.
Its all about timing... it always was!
audioboy77
It was sarcasm
Antiquesaving
What is more frightening is that in order to be tested one has to meet a considerable set of conditions.
Tokyo is highly restrictive on testing.
So for Tokyo to reach 14,890 tests yesterday that means there are that many who presented with enough symphony and verifiable possible close contact with covid.
That does not look good for the future.
vanityofvanities
I want to know how many of 2847 positives are vaccinated and not vaccinated. Pfizer vaccines are said not very much effective to Delta variant.
Fuzzy
I think we’ll see a change in policy very soon and a lot more testing. Nothing will stop the Olympics now.
Rocket Lees
blahblah222
No it is not, that is just pure propaganda. Pfizer delivered all the vaccines Japanese gov. have ordered. It is the Japanese national government that is holding tens of millions of the vaccine in storage instead of distributing them. It seems that the distribution of vaccines is purposely sabotaged so that more people can use the domestic vaccines next year.
StillMove
10% increase in severe cases nationwide from yesterday. Let’s pray that trend doesn’t continue.
Pukey2
Explosive. Reduce the testing even more! Now!
Chico3
Ay chihuahua! A new record.
Reckless
Wow! I almost choked on my miso flavored rice cracker! I guess the true numbers are finally trickling out now that the Olympics can't be stopped. Getting my second jab of Moderna next Monday, will it be in time?!!!
Flute
Same doubling of number in Osaka too it seems :
https://omatomesan.com/osaka-covid19/
Seems among the prefecture listed in omatomesan and updated only Hokkaido seems as of now not going for around double :
https://omatomesan.com/japan-covid19/
And I do not understand what is going on in Fukuoka :
https://omatomesan.com/fukuoka-covid19/
Whose number for Monday where 4 times higher than the previous one.
Elvis is here
It seems things are not going smoothly.
GenHXZ
No one seems to acknowledge the numbers are not from Sunday's testing alone but retrocatively added from previous days or weeks. Will this continue is the next question.
Sven Asai
What a sledgehammer, but so what… Censorship of what I say instead of listening to proposals and arguments is of course an option too. Freedom also means it’s free to get sick and to die, of course.
didou
Tokyo is under SOE. But the Tokyoites do not listen to Koike san anymore.
Elvis is here
Anyone can get tested. Whenever they want.
That is misinformation.
falseflagsteve
High cases but not a dramatic rise in severe cases or deaths, the vaccines are doing their job. Delta is more contagious but no more deadly than other variants, possibly even a little less.
aboslutely nothing of concern if you are a non senior, good health and not obese. Take precautions, eat well, exercise and stay positive.
Flute
@ Elvis is here
Just have to choose in between test or eating.
The basic antigen test in places which offer it (so quite possibly only big cities) cost from more than 2 times to more than 3 times the hourly minimum salary depending of the prefecture. So obviously not anyone can get tested.
Some dude
Delta is more contagious but no more deadly than other variants, possibly even a little less.
Is there any point whatsoever in asking you to provide a single reliable citation to back that up?
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
The latest data shows at least 88% protection against the delta variant for Pfizer.
Bob Fosse
We all know that won’t happen. No need to be hopeful.
klausdorth
ffs,
always the same arguments!
Can you proof that the delta variant (or is it lambda already?) is less lethal?
And again: obese, senior, good health, got a proof for that, too?
" However, more infections from a faster-spreading variant will lead to more deaths,"
this from the John Hopkins website! And the delta variant is spreading faster, fact!
Wobot
About 0.2% of the population tested positive
as_the_crow_flies
It's kind of a pity that we didn't have at least one day at a symbolic 2021 on the way up, but maybe we can hit it on the way back down at some point.
Wobot
Oops sorry about 0.02% of the population tested positive
Paul14
Why are people surprised when there is no vaccine available?
Antiquesaving
@GenHXZ
No idea what you are going on about the PDF is included in the Article.
Look for yourself
3061 was the tests done for yesterday's 1,429 cases
Today's testing ( yesterday's tests) is 14,890 resulting in 2,848 cases.
We are Tuesday
GdTokyo
Delta is seeded in the general population now. We are heading into the exponential part of the curve. Anyone who isn't seriously concerned is either delusional or is just not paying attention.
falseflagsteve
klausforth
Yes, it’s common knowledge and scientific fact that the obese, seniors and those with serious underlying health issues are the ones that COVID is likely to create problems for.
Delta variant is more contagious but there is no evidence it’s more deadly, possibly even less so than previous variants, the jury is still out on this one.
Antiquesaving
Oops 0.1% of the population was tested.
AdamP75
It’s unfortunate but i still see many bars open after hours, and yes i do stay out drinking late into the night with my friends.
StillMove
@Falseflagsteve
For my reference, what would constitute a dramatic increase in severe cases in your book? Also, I’m not saying today’s death toll will be high enough to warrant your concern but it hasn’t even been released yet.
Tokugawa Ieyasu
No need to panic, people. Yes, cases are rising, but that just means more testing. Vaccines are rolling out like clockwork. We're almost out of the woods. Let's just head down to the Winchester, have a pint, and wait for this whole thing to blow over.
Do the hustle
Wow! Nearly 3,000 cases in one city in one day. And, what are they doing about it? Nothing! The Olympics must go on!
audioboy77
I wish I had the benefit of being deluded too.
Antiquesaving
@audioboy77
And
@blahblah222
You are both right and wrong.
The Japanese government is not withholding millions of doses.
It is delivering them as needed to the prefectures as they require but remember two thing, they need to be kept frozen at -80C° and they need to be delivered equally.
Pfizer is not behind in its delivery.
The Japanese government planned in using a lot of AstraZeneca 90 million doses but has shelved that idea for now, so it asked Pfizer to deliver it's fall order early which Pfizer said it cannot do but did agree to deliver 1/3 of the Fall order during late July August and early September.
All of this was in previous articles l.
So don't go off making thing up either way.
Tokyoite
If anything, the Olympics made them speed up in a hope to be ready. Didn't work as they are inept.
Or do you really think it's the same people are planning the Skateboarding Street competition and the vaccine rollout?
gogogo
They need to be testing Japanese people the same way they are treating and testing the athletes!
iraira
FFS,
Don't know how many times we have asked you to provide proof that Delta may be less deadly than the other versions of the virus.....gotta be close to ten times. And each time, you provide no evidence to back your claim.
William77
The propaganda is working well,the naive and docile local population is now bombarded with the holy Olympics 24/7 in order to distract them from the crude reality.
Also I find amazing how magically the number or tests are increasing compared to the past,is it maybe because now the world is watching and tell lies to the outsiders won’t suffice?
Doesn’t look good.
Blacklabel
“Tokyo has reported its highest-ever increase of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 2,848 new cases on Tuesday.”
since the pandemic BEGAN. Not just since January.
theResident
@Zoroto: No problem getting in the Okura. Had lunch there today. Security Scan INSIDE the Hotel only.
Plenty of Security surrounding but wasn't challenged at all.
Northernlife
This wont end well...
Frank
Kinda saw this coming a mile away. Told my wife yesterday it would be this high and she nearly divorced me. She kinda sums up a lot of folk right now. Gold fever and denial.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Delta variant is more contagious but there is no evidence it’s more deadly, possibly even less so than previous variants, the jury is still out on this one.
You have been challenged by two or three posters to back up this claim, and you have not done so.
Why not?
Antiquesaving
vanityofvanitiesToday 05:33 pm JST
Please don't spread false rumours.
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/heres-how-well-covid-19-vaccines-work-against-the-delta-variant
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108891
And before you get confused
BNT162b2 (Pfizer) and ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca)
After fully vaccinated
67 percent for the J&J vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Effectiveness after one dose of vaccine (BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) was notably lower among persons with the delta variant (30.7%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 25.2 to 35.7) than among those with the alpha variant (48.7%; 95% CI, 45.5 to 51.7); the results were similar for both vaccines. With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant. With the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 74.5% (95% CI, 68.4 to 79.4) among persons with the alpha variant and 67.0% (95% CI, 61.3 to 71.8) among those with the delta variant.
So stop it please.
lolwut
48 additional severe cases added in a single say is a jump of more than 10%.
dan
Good time NOT to be living in Tokyo tbh!!
Antiquesaving
ok let's get this out of the way, Delta is not more deadly but also not less deadly ( though some newer data is starting to show a possible slightly higher death rate.
https://asm.org/Articles/2021/July/How-Dangerous-is-the-Delta-Variant-B-1-617-2
But this is important to note
So if only dying is what you worry about well great for you but permanent lung damage isn't fun trust me I have that from pneumonia as a young strong 20s.
But gangrene doesn't sound any better.
girl_in_tokyo
Not very long ago I was downvoted by about 20 points when I said that it might not be a good idea to go out drinking.
You wanted corona? You got it.
O'Brien
I'm just going to throw this one out there. No prediction, but I think it is quite possible that, in a couple of weeks, those who were promising "safe" Olympics and are taking all the undeserved credit now are going to blame (very subtly, of course) the high numbers on the influx of "foreigners" during the very games they insisted on holding. Politicians rely on their constituents having very short memories.
I suggested that a while ago and my post got removed.
Michael O’ Dereiter
ok let's get this out of the way, Delta is not more deadly but also not less deadly ( though some newer data is starting to show a possible slightly higher death rate.
https://asm.org/Articles/2021/July/How-Dangerous-is-the-Delta-Variant-B-1-617-2
But this is important to note
Mr Antiquesaving,
Thank you for providing those. I figured that the guy making the claim would not.
I always figured that if you claim something and are called out on it, you back it up or retract it.
Guess that concept is alien to trolls.
cracaphat
Getting more cases,but the deaths lower.Can't fuss too much.Nine.That's a trade-off most countries worse than Japan would take in a heartbeat.Except the JT whingers.
Antiquesaving
@girl_in_tokyo
Usually I don't agree with you but when was this 20 down votes.
Been here a long time and a certain person that keeps going on about going out drinking get the down voted.
Must have been something more.
Or just a bad luck day.
Anyway where were you on the beach volleyball thing could have used your help.
Jtsnose
Social distancing, mask wearing especially, should be a requirement of all foreign visitors including Olympians . . . young people should continue to receive vaccinations . . . .
louisferdinandc
@Tokyoite “Or do you really think it's the same people are planning the Skateboarding Street competition and the vaccine rollout?”.
You made my day.
Crazy numbers, oh I just wish people would take the right elevator…
Antiquesaving
To those going on about deaths being low.
I recommend reading these, I know you won't but it is worth a try.
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/covid-long-haulers-long-term-effects-of-covid19?amp=true
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects.html
Here are some highlights.
Now doesn't that all sound like fun?
Death isn't the only issue.
falseflagsteve
7.01pm
Do you think it’s right to try and promote your fear onto others and scare them? Cherry picking things you want to highlight are ridiculous. Deaths are low, yet you have to change the subject to something else to justify yourself, it’s tiresome.
I am out and about daily, places are full, people are enjoying life. We know the Covid risks, we take precautions and accept the miniscule risk. As far as Japan goes your opinions are of a small minority. People are getting in with their lives, get vaccinated if they want and have better things to do than wallow about with gloomy thoughts.
Reckless
You are absolutely right. Step 1, blame the foreigners who came for Olympics; Step 2, throw Suga-san under the bus for holding Olympics; Step 3: Abe-san is coronated, return of the king.
Unfortunately, Suga-san was born to be the fall guy. It is his destiny.
Auxchanel
I’m sure this “non-reported on Japanese media” party didn’t contribute at all!
This is from a Spanish news outlet. You can google-translate it, but let me get the headline for you:
”Scandal on the Olympic Village: a spanish Fem Basketball player shows on Instagram a party together with Doncic, with alcohol and no masks”
https://www.20minutos.es/deportes/noticia/4776689/0/fiesta-villa-olimpica-cristina-ouvina-doncic-alcohol-mascarillas/
O'Brien
Do you think it’s right to try and promote your fear onto others and scare them?
If you're allowed to a) post the same thing every single day, and b) make baseless claims about the delta variant, he's allowed to post his data.
O'Brien
Abe-san is coronated, return of the king.
To the tune, as Suga slinks out, of "Strawberry Fields Forever".
Beto Ramirez
The lack of responsibility and ineptness is at an all time high. Wow. Saying that things will get worse is an understatement since they can’t control this pandemic.
Bob Fosse
You just described at least one third of the population of Japan. Hardly an insignificant risk.
tamanegi
At what number is overshooto?
Flute
@ girl_in_tokyo
Can you prove that statement ? Did every people which downvoted you, wrote it was because you said it was not a good idea to go out drinking ? Or was it because you went around putting word in other people month and making them look like d... . You transformed someone just talking in the street with coworker when interviewed and criticizing the government (illogical decision, no communication, inconsistency) as stupid and egoist. Then continued with creating some imaginary respondent being fine with killing their grandmother. Further posts were no better with insults. You even attacked ice cream.
I have quite a lot of doubt your downvote come from saying "that it might not be a good idea to go out drinking" which you actually did not say.
Antiquesaving
Are you for real!!!!!?????
Didn't even try reading did you.
John Hopkins, CDC Cherry picking!!!
Let me see..... Who do I think is more reliable John Hopkins and the CDC or someone in a bar?
Hummm thats a tough one.
Chabbawanga
Hahahahahahahaha
Roll out them vaccines
ClippetyClop
With high summer upon us, the people of Tokyo and other cities are going to be flocking to the mountains, beaches, rivers and possibly your town to cool off, and there is nothing that the govt. seems to be able to do to stop it.
I'm surprised they haven't thought of closing the expressways to all private cars for a few weeks. People might not be so eager to get out of town if they had to spend all day in traffic on route 20.
CommodoreFlag
vanityofvanities
Antiquesaving is correct about the Pfizer vaccine. All vaccines still work - they are still doing what they were designed to do against all variants of COVID-19.
iraira
FalseFlagSteve has been peddling the "no evidence is my evidence" claim about Delta since at least July 2nd.
https://japantoday.com/category/national/Tokyo-reports-660-new-coronavirus-cases-nationwide-tally-1-763#comment-2517400iraira July 2 05:02 pm JST ffsteve Can you provide a citation indicating that the mortality rate maybe lower for the Delta variant please? falseflagsteve July 2 05:03 pm JST Iraira No I can’t but it has been shown to be no more deadly and possibly less so. Data is not in yet, so it is not a game changer.
Hideomi Kuze
Directly or indirectly or both, Olympics has caused infection spreading clearly.
Authorities and PM Suga deny relatedness between Olympics and infection to avoid their responsibility.
But Hospitals at capital area reach to limit, and un-hospitalizable patients are increasing day by day.
Jan
How many people are tested? The number of test have always been low, therefore the number of infections have been limited. If suddenly the number of tests are increased then obviously the rate goes up.
On the other hand it clearly shows that the State of Emergency and no alcohol policy is successful -- NOT.
It is all so predictable but foremost, the roll out of the vaccines is an embarrassment for Japan, should have been well prepared with Japans logistic system.