Tokyo reports record 293 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo reported a single-day record of 293 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, Gov Yuriko Koike said, amid growing concern about a second wave of infections.
The figure surpassed the previous record of 286 set Thursday. Since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May, Tokyo and some other urban areas in Japan have seen sharp increases in confirmed cases of the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.
The average daily figure of newly confirmed infections in the capital over the past seven days stood at over 200.
Koike has said the rise in confirmed cases reflects an increase in virus tests being conducted in the capital, now at over 4,000 a day.
Across Japan, 622 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday, the most since April 11, as the spread of the virus expands beyond Tokyo, which raised its alert level to the highest a day before.
The number of new infections in the capital's surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, as well as other areas including Osaka and adjacent Hyogo prefectures, was the highest since the lifting of the state of emergency on May 25.© KYODO
HAMBURGER
Stay home for 6 weeks.
TigersTokyoDome
It has been this number for a couple of months. They are just testing more people.
Zeram1
They will soon need more colors to light up the Tokyo warning landmarks. If the numbers get to 400 by next week, then it’s got to be shut down time again.
Mickelicious
Covid? COVID! Quickly boys!
An ecstasy of fumbling.
(with apologies to Wilfred Owen)
Zach Kuhn
It's to the point where most of my Japanese friends are pretty much tired of hearing about the news. They'll mask up and practice social distancing at the stores and stuff but it's evident to me that anything the government says or does will fall on deaf ears at this point. Therefore we really should be focusing our attention on scientific conclusions and medical advancements instead of further trying to restrict citizens. Yes, close the bars and poorly ventilated spaces, however, as that's a pretty solid scientific consensus at this point.
Jimizo
What Tigers said.
Would it be too much trouble to give the numbers for surrounding prefectures? Maybe just a number in brackets after each one?
Arrrgh-Type
These numbers are going to keep going up and up unless people change their behavior back to State of Emergency levels. But people are fatigued [and government coffers closed], so they're less likely to respond to lockdown "requests" and "urgings". Oh, and there's a nation-wide holiday week coming up where people traditionally travel from the city back to their hometowns in the countryside.
Sorry, it's just hard to stay positive about this right now.
drlucifer
When the number shoots above 200 the public is reminded that Testing has been increased thus the high number of infections and when it is a hundred there is no mention of number of test.
Strangely the number is like breaking the 300 threshold but for some mysterious reason it doesn't. Is it because the cut of time has recently been hastened to noon.?
Mable
How could this be? I was under the impression that Japan had higher "cultural standards" than other countries, right Mr. Taro Aso?
If lives werent at stake here, I would laugh about this guys arrogance.
Mocheake
Well, the state of emergency is at its highest level and the virus is at its highest level but I guess all it means is that the people at the top of the government just sit on their hands even harder than usual and worry about the Olympics being held next year. Just stating the obvious here but they have no cognitive plan. We are on our own here.
TigersTokyoDome
Koike admitted herself that it's because they are testing more. It means the numbers have been false.
Sana Hamaya
Person who cannot get PCR test despite symptoms has increased again like February〜May in Tokyo.
Somehow, Japan cannot increase PCR test yet despite its economic power.
"Anti-PCR test" scholars at Govt's expert panel seem to hinder to increase scale or number of virus test. therefore it is more difficult to find and isolate latent patients in Japan, Infected and mortal will increase more and more unless self-lock down.