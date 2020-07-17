Tokyo reports record 293 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo reported a single-day record of 293 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, Gov Yuriko Koike said, amid growing concern about a second wave of infections.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 286 set Thursday. Since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May, Tokyo and some other urban areas in Japan have seen sharp increases in confirmed cases of the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The average daily figure of newly confirmed infections in the capital over the past seven days stood at over 200.

Koike has said the rise in confirmed cases reflects an increase in virus tests being conducted in the capital, now at over 4,000 a day.

Across Japan, 622 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday, the most since April 11, as the spread of the virus expands beyond Tokyo, which raised its alert level to the highest a day before.

The number of new infections in the capital's surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, as well as other areas including Osaka and adjacent Hyogo prefectures, was the highest since the lifting of the state of emergency on May 25.

© KYODO