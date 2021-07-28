Tokyo reports record 3,177 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 3,177 new coronavirus cases, up 329 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (1,078 cases), their 30s (680) and their 40s (485) accounted for the highest numbers, while 388 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 80, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 522, up eight from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





