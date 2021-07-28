Tokyo reports record 3,177 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 3,177 new coronavirus cases, up 329 from Tuesday.
People in their 20s (1,078 cases), their 30s (680) and their 40s (485) accounted for the highest numbers, while 388 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 80, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 522, up eight from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Zoroto
Never mind the strained hospital system -- Look here! Look at the shiny gold!
nonu6976
The delta variant will continue to spread at rapid rate in Japan, because of no lockdowns and the low vaccination rate. This is a fact.
Japan should be concentrating all their efforts on upping vaccination rates as fast as possible, preparing more hospital beds, procuring more ventilators and praying that the medical system does not collapse.
tottenhaminremnants
I expressed shock yesterday, I am less shocked today - have the floodgates opened? Let us hope testing gets easier - I got a load of test kits mailed from family overseas, people get them free from pharmacies/chemists/drugstores...
At least the number of Covid deaths has been lower (though there is always a time lag...)
Some dude
Look here! Look at the shiny gold!
It’s so shiny and pretty!
What were we talking about again?