Tokyo reports record high 1,591 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 1,591 new cases of the coronavirus. It was the highest daily figure so far after 1,337 cases were reported on Dec 31.
The number is the result of 4,477 tests conducted on Jan 3.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 66,343.
By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (439), followed by 326 in their 30s, 278 in their 40s, 196 in their 50s and 111 in their 60s. Also, 108 cases were younger than 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 113, up two from Tuesday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
15 Comments
Aly Rustom
This is crazy
didou
1591,
Nothing to add...... Will be soon George Orwell, 1984
P. Smith
Nothing really surprising here. What is surprising (not really) is that the next SOE won’t include schools. Seems like at least universities would be included given most cases are amongst people in their 20s.
Martini
With tests going down from 7-day average going down from 8600 to 6200 (excluding today and yesterday's data), and positive rates are at about 14% now (also excluding today and yesterday's data). This explosive growth and the 70-80% unknown infection routes means it has spread everywhere, it cannot be explained by only young people spreading it in clubs. Average asymptomatic people are spreading it because the government is not providing enough free testing and awareness, and promoted domestic traveling. It is as clear as anything.
See graph number (4):
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
rcch
Nobody saw that coming.
Fighto!
What makes this figure incredibly disturbing is this number - just 4477 tests.
Unbelievable, and unsustainable if things are to improve.
Vinke
@Fighto!
Exactly! I can't believe the WHO and international media has not noted this.
It's like observing a slow motion genocide..
JapanBliss
30% of those tested returned positive results this time. The number is increasing very quickly.
Yubaru
Just goes to show, folks aint listening! They did what they wanted over the break, and now are paying for it!
Simian Lane
lol this is obviously orchestrated to make way for the state of emergency tomorrow. Sometimes the whole thing feels like a surreal global drama with bit parts, actors and actresses all playing their roles.
yakyak
I think triple that figure is more accurate. We are in for a very cold and challenging winter. The damage has already been done, lack of leadership has let the population of Tokyo down. Be proactive, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay out of the bars and clubs for awhile. Even if a SOE is declared it will have no effect on the numbers going down for weeks.
tottenhaminremnants
At least imported cases should be getting fewer at least
I am about to ride the special Skyliner and taxi the get home after confirmation of second negative test in 3 days at Narita
Tokyo-m
"In a characteristically Japanese way, we have all but brought this epidemic under control in the last month and a half. Surely, it shows the power of the Japan model."
Prime Mister Abe, May 25th, 2020.
JK
So 35% of tested positive. Tokyo is likely detecting only small part of positive cases.
In my homecountry the officials are worried because during holidays people did not seek tests and proportion of positive test went up 2%-3%
It's illogical to close the borders if one does not even try to detect and contain the cases already in.
Yotomaya
Agreed. The problem is that international media often have to cover sharply rising cases in their respective countries. Also, if taken at face value (which noone should), the numbers aren't as alarming as in many other places.
I only wish Japan hadn't been presented as a 'success story' in media abroad for months while the government was obviously downplaying the situation. Now, there's little reason to believe that the SOE will indeed end at the end of January, and we might end up being among the last countries to recover.
rgcivilian1
rcchToday 03:11 pm JST
Nobody saw that coming.
Really guess you didn't see the crowd at the temple or the crowd in Shibuya over the New Year's Day, images and live video was posted online. Not surprising unless one hasn't been paying attention to all the crowds not practicing social distance.
theResident
@tottenhaminremnants:
How was the 3 day quarantine? I know of a couple of people who went on Monday and Yesterday and one more about too as we speak.
theResident
..and no idea why you have been downvoted.
Henry Montag
You gotta pump those numbers up. Those are rookie numbers
thepersoniamnow
You can safely assume that if they had done 100,000 tests there would be 50,000 infections.