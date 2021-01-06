Tokyo reports record high 1,591 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,993

People enjoy drinks and dinner at an izakaya (pub) in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 1,591 new cases of the coronavirus. It was the highest daily figure so far after 1,337 cases were reported on Dec 31.

The number is the result of 4,477 tests conducted on Jan 3.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 66,343.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (439), followed by 326 in their 30s, 278 in their 40s, 196 in their 50s and 111 in their 60s. Also, 108 cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 113, up two from Tuesday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,943. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (591), Osaka (560), Saiatam (394), Aichi (364), Fukuoka (316), Chiba (311), Hyogo (248), Tochigi (132), Kyoto (119), Hokkaido (115), Gifu (102), Miyazaki (80), Okinawa (72), Ibaraki (71), Hiroshima (61), Okayama (59), Gunma (59) and Miyagi (52).

Forty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

