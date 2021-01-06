Tokyo reports record high 1,591 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,001

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 1,591 new cases of the coronavirus. It was the highest daily figure so far after 1,337 cases were reported on Dec 31.
The number is the result of 4,477 tests conducted on Jan 3.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 66,343.
By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (439), followed by 326 in their 30s, 278 in their 40s, 196 in their 50s and 111 in their 60s. Also, 108 cases were younger than 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 113, up two from Tuesday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 6,001. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (591), Osaka (560), Saiatam (394), Aichi (364), Fukuoka (316), Chiba (311), Hyogo (248), Tochigi (132), Kyoto (119), Hokkaido (115), Gifu (102), Miyazaki (80), Okinawa (72), Ibaraki (71), Hiroshima (61), Okayama (59), Gunma (59) and Miyagi (52).
Sixty-five coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Aly Rustom
This is crazy
didou
1591,
Nothing to add...... Will be soon George Orwell, 1984
P. Smith
Nothing really surprising here. What is surprising (not really) is that the next SOE won’t include schools. Seems like at least universities would be included given most cases are amongst people in their 20s.
Martini
With tests going down from 7-day average going down from 8600 to 6200 (excluding today and yesterday's data), and positive rates are at about 14% now (also excluding today and yesterday's data). This explosive growth and the 70-80% unknown infection routes means it has spread everywhere, it cannot be explained by only young people spreading it in clubs. Average asymptomatic people are spreading it because the government is not providing enough free testing and awareness, and promoted domestic traveling. It is as clear as anything.
See graph number (4):
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
rcch
Nobody saw that coming.
Fighto!
What makes this figure incredibly disturbing is this number - just 4477 tests.
Unbelievable, and unsustainable if things are to improve.
Vinke
@Fighto!
Exactly! I can't believe the WHO and international media has not noted this.
JapanBliss
30% of those tested returned positive results this time. The number is increasing very quickly.
Yubaru
Just goes to show, folks aint listening! They did what they wanted over the break, and now are paying for it!
Simian Lane
lol this is obviously orchestrated to make way for the state of emergency tomorrow. Sometimes the whole thing feels like a surreal global drama with bit parts, actors and actresses all playing their roles.
yakyak
I think triple that figure is more accurate. We are in for a very cold and challenging winter. The damage has already been done, lack of leadership has let the population of Tokyo down. Be proactive, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay out of the bars and clubs for awhile. Even if a SOE is declared it will have no effect on the numbers going down for weeks.
tottenhaminremnants
At least imported cases should be getting fewer at least
I am about to ride the special Skyliner and taxi the get home after confirmation of second negative test in 3 days at Narita
Tokyo-m
"In a characteristically Japanese way, we have all but brought this epidemic under control in the last month and a half. Surely, it shows the power of the Japan model."
Prime Mister Abe, May 25th, 2020.
JK
So 35% of tested positive. Tokyo is likely detecting only small part of positive cases.
In my homecountry the officials are worried because during holidays people did not seek tests and proportion of positive test went up 2%-3%
It's illogical to close the borders if one does not even try to detect and contain the cases already in.
Yotomaya
Agreed. The problem is that international media often have to cover sharply rising cases in their respective countries. Also, if taken at face value (which noone should), the numbers aren't as alarming as in many other places.
I only wish Japan hadn't been presented as a 'success story' in media abroad for months while the government was obviously downplaying the situation. Now, there's little reason to believe that the SOE will indeed end at the end of January, and we might end up being among the last countries to recover.
rgcivilian1
rcchToday 03:11 pm JST
Nobody saw that coming.
Really guess you didn't see the crowd at the temple or the crowd in Shibuya over the New Year's Day, images and live video was posted online. Not surprising unless one hasn't been paying attention to all the crowds not practicing social distance.
theResident
@tottenhaminremnants:
How was the 3 day quarantine? I know of a couple of people who went on Monday and Yesterday and one more about too as we speak.
theResident
..and no idea why you have been downvoted.
Henry Montag
You gotta pump those numbers up. Those are rookie numbers
bob
Boy, I hope everyone with that virus survives the 99.9+% recovery rate.
One thing that must be done for sure, though;
"Men" must do their duty by crying, panicking and lashing out in anger on JT.
yildiray
Isn't Thursday the "big number day" every week? Tomorrow could dwarf this...
AG
Should Japan be testing as much as Europe, the numbers would be higher than there by now.
1591 positives for 4477 tests. What a joke!
stickman1760
Wait, people are going out to Narita just for a pcr test? Please explain the logic
Wobot
I wonder how many people here endorse the theory that the Japanese government is hiding the bodies, which is why the death rate is so low?
Or.... it's not a deadly virus and is on par with the flu, which is what the data reflects?
The number of cases went up several hundred, but the number of serious cases went up by a whole two - quick, shut the country down!
tottenhaminremnants
@the Resident
there’s a process, and some errors made as I reported second post on Monday. But some posters will downvote anybody who has left the country and come back. Empathy for those who have suffered but who post is not to be expected on the forum, sometimes..
ADK99
I think the super-high positive rate is a little misleading. My (possibly incorrect) understanding is that non-hospital tests are not counted as "tests" so are not added to the denominator. However, non-hospital positive tests are added to the numerator.
It is, however, clear that it is far, far more prevalent than the official headline figure. My money is on 5,000+ on Friday when we have the post-holiday rush.
Martini
@Wobot: no one is suggesting the government is hiding bodies and no, it is not on par with the flu, no data is reflecting this, don't spread misinformation.
virusrex
Except that obviously there is no 99.9% recovery rate, much less once the number of cases overpass the health care capacity, and every hospitalization is much more likely to become a death.
No, this is not what the data reflects, compare what are the numbers for the flu of this year, under heavy anti respiratory infection conditions and you will easily see the difference.
Anyone rational would understand that the importance of having daily increasing numbers of cases means the infection is not under control, and that the real consequences begins sharply once the capacity to deal with cases that require hospitalization is surpassed. Irrational people think you should only worry once there is nothing to do.
spinningplates
The bonus for Japan and its lackluster approach (and something I've not heard any concerns about) is that Allergy season is just around the corner where uncontrollable sneezing, coughing and respiratory troubles are the norm.
stickman1760
Oh I see, you are leaving the country. Got it. Carry on
Jimizo
Had a talk with some members of my department on this today, and we are working on the assumption we will get a SOE and it will drag on past January. It’s probably a sensible assumption. A large part could rest on the number of hospital admissions this month.
Some are going to get hit hard by another SOE. Help out your local businesses if you can. I’ll get some takeaway yakitori later today.
Stay away from the hysterical types and the ‘just another flu’ posturing boneheads even more so. So sodding unhelpful.
Bungle
"This cabinet lacks leadership. We need to think about the possibility of setting up a policy group to look at the option of a sub-committee to prepare a discussion paper on the problem."Yoshihide Suga.
Tokyo-Engr
@Virusrex
This is precisely why I think the numbers are an import indicator of what is going on and a SoE is warranted. The SoE does not eliminate the virus but slows down the accelaration of cases and allows (hopefully) the medical system to have a pause and not become overloaded. The consequence of overload was well articulated in your post.
The SoE as was done last year proved to be effective at significantly slowing the increase in cases (actually significantly reduced them) and there is empirical evidence to back that up.
The nimbers are not "end of the world numbers" but are a key indicator of what decisive and immediate action should/must be taken.
Do the hustle
So where are all the zealots spouting rubbish like, Japanese are immune to the virus and Japanese culture saves the spread of the virus? Japan is in trouble and no amount of teeth sucking is going to stop the spread of this virus. It’s way passed time they stopped worrying about how much it will cost them and started taking real action against the virus to stop it as quickly as possible. Months longer they procrastinate the more it will end up costing the country.
JaneM2
This was expected during the cold season.
@p.smith
Not surprising at all. In the municipality I live in, there is a newsletter informing the residents of any new COVID infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the rate of infections which were caused by students is close to zero. I am sure you know it, but unlike university students, the kids don’t go out to drink and socialize at night.
Yotomaya
Sadly, this is the second time we're dealing with this combination. Only last year, the cases weren't even in the hundreds yet.
onedragon
Get out while you can! It’s just the beginning. Japan is always late to the party.
Jimizo
Where should we go?
Jsapc
For over 3 months now, every day the most number of cases are people in their 20s. Am I the only one wishing people in their 20s would get their act together and stop drinking and partying like it's 2019?
SandyBeachHeaven
Well, if you are free it is a fantastic time to travel in Japan. We have been seeing fabulous places. Best photo ops ever. Uji was quaint. And restaurants empty. We supported two.
But the higher numbers among younger people tells me there is a problem.
Why is there no posting of numbers for under 20?
Moderator: The under 20 numbers are listed in the story. But you can find all the info you need by clicking on either of the two links.
kyronstavic
Cases, cases, cases. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.
The real numbers that count are hospitalisations, critically ill people, and deaths.
The Toyo Keizai figures are more comprehensive than those linked in this article, and show graphs for the whole country. Without a shadow of a doubt, the vast majority of serious cases and deaths are of people in their 70s and 80s and above. So what's needed is focused protection, not a blanket SoE that unnecessarily inflicts hardship on people who are at very low risk of developing the illness.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Also, what we need to do is compare them with death rates and hospital admissions for respiratory illnesses in previous years. I haven't got the figures for Japan in easy reach, but for other countries such as the US, the UK and Ireland these are barely statistically indistinguishable from other years. This virus is mainly claiming elderly people and people with conditions that weaken their immune system - obesity is one, which has probably contributed significantly to the higher rates in the US and UK. The low rate in Japan could be what's helping to keep the number of serious cases low. And given that the flu has basically disappeared this year, there's a good chance SARS-CoV-2 is claiming people who would otherwise succumb to the flu.
Moreover, vitamin D levels in elderly people is another point to consider, and Japanese people - especially those who eat a lot of oily fish - have much higher vitamin D levels than their contemporaries in the UK and US. There are plenty of peer-reviewed research papers examining the effects of this vitamin on the immune system, and while the mechanism isn't well understood so far, researchers do agree that at least a vitamin D deficiency can hamper immune response, without referring to COVID-19 specifically. Here are just a few.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3166406/
https://www.thelancet.com/article/S2352-3964(18)30141-5/pdf
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/vitamin-d/
Other posters on JT have pointed out that hospitals are regularly stretched to the limit at this time of year in Japan and overseas, so this year is not particularly out of the ordinary, and there are no lockdowns, border closures or people begging for mass vaccination in those years. Odd, because the flu tends to claim people across the age spectrum far more than COVID-19 does.
Jsapc
https://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/lngindex.html
According to government figures for the workforce by age, as of november 2020, 51% of 15 to 24 years olds are regular employees (meaning corporate jobs), and this figures jumps to 76% for people 25 to 34 years old. It is actually reversed for people over 65 years old, with 76% being non-regular employees (this means part time jobs in "service businesses").
So yeah, you're wrong. And spending one evening walking outside in Shibuya will show you that the vast majority of people drinking shoulder to shoulder in izakayas (or even walking around without masks) are in their 20s.
kyronstavic
According to the Worldometer graphs, it's hovering around 98.2% in Japan, and worldwide about 97%.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/japan/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/worldwide-graphs/
Bob Fosse
Only one person here crying and whining about the virus daily. Most people are using sense and precautions.
Luddite
Utter nonsense.
didou
Very good graphs indeed.
Zeram1
per kyodonews:
Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor at Kyoto University specializing in mathematical modeling for infectious diseases, on Wednesday told a meeting of health experts advising the government it will take two months or so for the daily number of new infections in Tokyo to fall below 100.
Shigeru Omi, head of a government subcommittee on the pandemic, said Tuesday it would be an "extremely difficult feat" to improve the situation to a state where the state of emergency could be lifted in less than one month.
So we can probably expect one or two months of a shutdown.
kyronstavic
So, downvoting friends, did you actually look at the graphs and understand what they mean?
Yubaru
Why do you care how many people vote you up or down?
marcelito
So where are all the zealots spouting rubbish like, Japanese are immune to the virus and Japanese culture saves the spread of the virus?
Indeed , where is good ole Aso " sensei" with his " Japanese mindo is superior in flighting the virus" sound bubbles...also our nameless poster to tell us that Japan has reached the peak and is beating the virus under the govt leadership....crickets....
kyronstavic
I don't care how many, just curious as to why.
kohakuebisu
It looks like it is doubling in about two weeks. This is in spite of limited testing over New Year, so it is likely to be worse. Remember that this new variant was described as being "70% more contagious".
From the current state of 4000 (2 to the power 12) cases nationwide to the entire population (2 to the power 27) is fifteen doublings. If a doubling takes two weeks, everyone in Japan will catch Covid-19 in time for the Olympics (200 days away)(ironic joke).
tamanegi
I wonder if there will be much disruption to the Adults Day ceremonies next Monday. Also the Go To Travel campaign resumes on Tuesday for those who had to reorganize trips.
n1k1
Same here . We believe the hospitals accepting c19 will need at least a month and a half to solve the scaling problem. So SoE just January is highly unlikely.
Speed
♬ A little too little, a little too late ♪
smithinjapan
That's more than 33% positivity.
I guess Suga is REALLY going to have to think about forming panels to ask specialists to think about doing something in the future.
n1k1
I just wish the hospitals here in Japan were as rational as you and prepared an adequate response on time for the winter.
therougou
omg. the number is still slowly tricking up. we are all doomed!
divinda
As of 6:15pm there are 5,300+ reported new cases nationwide for today. Another new record.
RGsilence
1,591/4,477 ... Am i seeing right? Why only 4477 tests? It looks like they're trying to keep the numbers down and even that fails!
Ascissor
smithinjapan
You mean those panels containing graphs and bullet points with a variety of artistic fonts and colours? :p
EuroJP
Exactly. This is this not sometimes :) I watched vaccine advert on one of the European TV. They encourage people to take it as very safe and show happy faces going out of hospital and then meeting friends without masks.
The same show when it was played those who were leaving hospital after they survived this unknown orchestrated illness.
This is good news but far future as vaccine must make return on investments first
https://scitechdaily.com/groundbreaking-treatment-for-severe-covid-19-using-stem-cells-its-like-smart-bomb-technology-in-the-lung/
kitts
There is no reason the numbers should be any lower than in other countries.
didou
Nearly 6000 cases for the country.
To have such a high figure, the number of tests must have been increased.
kyronstavic
Really? How so?
When the government is clearly fudging the numbers of actual infections, hospitalisations, the numbers of critically il people and deaths - as well as their ages, underlying conditions etc, give a better idea about how dangerous the virus is and to who.
EuroJP
You wish
https://www.newsonjapan.com/html/newsdesk/article/129540.php
Yubaru
One because you asked. Consider it this way, either up or down, it means that people read your post.
Best advice, be happy with that, because there always going to be those that will disagree with no matter what you post. Just the way life is!
didou
Downvoting can sometimes be done just by pleasure, under stress, when we see a name, or something like that....
common on this forum
Bob Fosse
Not necessarily.
kyronstavic
I'm down with that. Or is that up? Either way, I'm just curious to find out what people think what they do and why. ;-)
tottenhaminremnants
LIVE Complacency Update
Even after 3 negative COVID tests in one week and after 3 days quarantine (one test in UK and 2 in Narita), I am not allowed to take public transport or taxis for 11 days more
I am RIGHT NOW on the designated restricted Car 8 of the Sky Liner “(Keisei Smart Access Premium Ticket”) which is Isolated apparently.
then I take a dedicated car to home (all in 20000yen)
Just walked through the entire train unhindered! I thought car 8 was locked off....
Money seems more important than public safety - it’s all lip service
Raw Beer
Yes!
Probably didn't.
Downvotes are sometimes a good sign!
Anyway, I wonder if there are any plans to do widespread antibody testing to get a better idea what fraction of the population got infected.
dan
People in Japan do NOT respect social distancing even in the supermarket!! Hopeless
Thomas Goodtime
Why do they have to go out during this time? What's the point?
Cameron
January 3rd was a Sunday and most medical institutions are not working at full capacity on Sundays. Had it been a regular work day we might have seen double the tests resulting in a different spread of positives (possibly higher). Let’s see what tomorrow and Friday’s numbers, based on Monday and Tuesday’s full day of hospital testing bring. Then we should see a more accurate representation of what happened during Oshogatsu.
drlucifer
Nope, some of us here saw it coming, There are people who still think the virus is not prevalent here looking and comparing with numbers in Europe and the U.S. The number of tests never factors in the comparison,
PhantomAgent
“There is no darkness but ignorance.” William Shakespeare
sf2k
embarrassing, imagine if they actually tested they would find out the real scale of the problem. Most jurisdictions test 40-100,000 tests a day. Where is Japan’s testing capacity?
Oxycodin
Stay Calm everything will be alright
virusrex
Sure, now you only have to demonstrate there is any kind of efficient focused protection that would work even with widespread infection, it has been already proved that testing people cannot stop them from spreading the disease and causing clusters. The only effective way to do focused protection found until now is to reduce the number of infections on the general population.
So you compare previous years (with normal life) with this year (with extremely heavy measures in place to avoid infections) and it does not strike you as strange that they are not different?
If you see the same damage from hitting someone on the top of the head with a fist, and in the top of a safety helmet with an iron bar do you also conclude both things are equally dangerous?
That makes no sense. check the numbers of other respiratory diseases on this year, (for example influenza) that will let you see much more clearly how much of the damage should have been prevented if COVID-19 were similar.
Then you can begin to imagine what will happen when the health services are not enough for the number of infections, what do you think will happen with the hospitalizations that will not be possible? In other years this would be the peak of the danger, where infections are already rampant and indiscriminate between all age groups and some degree of herd immunity is beginning to slow down new infections, for COVID-19 we are at the same level of danger even when the number of cases is expected to keep rising much more importantly and involve the more vulnerable population.
Being centimeters off a brick wall is not nearly as dangerous if you are standing there as if you are still accelerating towards it.
So, between 1800 to 3000 percent higher, that is exactly my point.
Bjorn Tomention
Young people are the problem lol, notice its the old folks who are not seeming to be getting it, yet 6 months ago it was the old folks.
Shut down the schools the universities and the offices open the pension office and the old folks homes............
of course its all upside down and back wards, the world is these days.
divinda
As of 9pm, the total new cases for today is now 6,001.
divinda
And 65 deaths.
kyronstavic
Clearly comprehension isn't your strong point. I was actually supporting what you said, just providing some numbers as proof.
You're welcome.
virusrex
That is what I wrote, that this is exactly my point. There is nothing wrong with emphasizing the huge difference with the false 99.9%
RGsilence
Ok guys ... I have a map for you all! Does that look like Tokyo is the only problem?:
Next up, the bed occupancy rate graph for Japan:
does that look like a ToE is unnecessary? Not in my book!
Last but not least, the external link from the article above:
Please let me add, that i understand the frustration about a lockdown but Japan has to make a decision here or face total chaos, like NY did. Downplaying the outbreak, not testing enough was the reason people fell into a false sense of security. I agree that fear mongering is not the way to go but right now you should be afraid of a health system collapse because if this happens it will not only kill Covid patients.
Monozuki
As to the above picture, I have second thought about going out for a drink as the coronavirus pandemic still continues. :‑( Yes, I'm an old man and now drinking canned chuhai at home. ;‑)
ShinCebu
I believe all the people will get the virus anyway. The weak die and the strong one remain....
kurisupisu
I just wear my mask and keep apart from other people as much as possible- what else is there to do?
kyronstavic
On that we can agree.
Gaijinsan
Complete lockdown shut everything for a month, corona doesn’t sleep in a day time and wakes up after 8 pm and look for people,
Gaijinsan
It’s going to be ok in a month or two because of olympics suddenly Japanese government will beat corona and people will be allowed to enter japan for olympics so japan can earn from them,,, in two months they will stop testing people because of games
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Shut down is very necessary.
Derek Grebe
Bye bye, Olympics.
Now we get the bill for the white elephant, but not the actual show.
It's almost like it wasn't a cure for the moribund economy after all.
ClippetyClop
Then you underestimate the human will to defeat disease. But sure, take your chances against polio, measles, smallpox, tetanus, cholera, diptheria ad infinitum.
Anti-vaxxers may help your cause, but not in the way that you imagine.
mmwkdw
I'm guessing that Japan only tests people with "recognized" symptoms of Covid, hence the testing population is low when compared to elsewhere, yet high relatively 35% of all those tested had Confirmed cases of the infection. In other Countries, many people without symptoms are getting tested, so the figures are skewed significantly towards the alarmist side here.
A known fact, that in Japan things are generally better than elsewhere. Here, Culturally, they generally adhere to rules/advice laid down, and to common sense - though like elsewhere within the World the "Common" youth do tend to avoid that thinking they're above all that (or whatever) ... which is a normal thing within I guess most Cultures... so nothing new there ( Japan purists should take note - you're nothing special, just Human! like the rest of us!)
Japan would appear to be efficient in their testing strategy - though the only way to determine that, would be to check the number of deaths related to Covid that had been checked vs those that had not been checked.... this would be perhaps a more interesting figure to watch.
mmwkdw
@ClippetyClop - don't be so flippant upon your assessment of fast-tracked medication..
This makes an interesting reading:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalidomide#:~:text=Thalidomide%2C%20sold%20under%20the%20brand,conditions%20including%20complications%20of%20leprosy.
I am not an anti-vaxer, as the current trend in terminology dictates, though I would like to understand, why when I have never (in many decades...) had a Flu or other virus, that I suddenly need to take something that may mess up my current Karma... everyone is different, and I should be able to make my own choice, based upon my own Medical advice, rather than collective pressure - which these days is either a mishmash of fake "influencer"/"fake news" based, or some genuine factual news - In these situations, I go to do the Scientific journals and read those, and make my decisions based on those - but I guess, I am amongst a few who can read between the lines of such studies , and be willing to take such "life" related decisions outside of the hype.
Even outside of Pandemics the local GPs here in Japan don't really know what they're doing - they're tied to the same Pharma companies and prescribe the same prescriptions for everything... a local Pharma Sales Woman I knew even told me, that Japanese Bodies are different from Western and thats why the Meds are prescribed differently here... So I basically tell the Doctors what to prescribe me based upon my past history of effectiveness. So if you are a planning on being a Long Term Resident... I would strongly suggest you keep records as to what works and what does not, regardless of ailment.
Best of luck!
ClippetyClop
@mmwkdw
Thanks for your reply. It's late, so I'll keep this short.
This is a game of odds. And in taking a vaccine increases your odds. You are far more likely to succumb to the effects of the virus than you are to the vaccine. In the same way that you are far more likely to benefit from wearing a seatbelt than you are from not wearing one.
You won't have to take the vaccine. Nobody is going to pin you down and make you, but be aware that in this game of odds you put yourself significantly more at risk by not doing so.
mmwkdw
Read, Educate yourself, Decide..
Clearly, Face-masks help prevent the disease when in Public places... elsewhere, is your choice (like for example at home).
In the workplace., I would far rather my management say lets buy a six pack and have a relaxing conversation in a meeting room, rather than going out to a Bar... but that would clearly be detrimental to the local Bars unless they started signing contracts of provisions to local businesses... Times need to change, on Year end in Japan, staff drink on site - no issues from anyone, but why not other times ? Responsibility needs to be the thing, right ? Staff who know when to leave should be considered just as Corporately responsible as those who can service the Client, and put them into a Cab safely to their destination. Roll in the Robots ?
mmwkdw
VR Pub visits with your Colleagues could be the next big thing!
mmwkdw
Buying a round could be geographically arranged via Uber Eats/Drinks, etc.
marcustuuu
This is so funny to follow these japanese and their "let's close our eyes, cover our ears and the problem does not exist" methodology.
Tokyo has between 15 - 25mil inhabitants (density about 6000/km2), all crammed into small metal boxes during rush hours every morning and every evening. And somehow, as by a miracle, the numbers of infections are in hundreds for months.
Yet, whole countries like Italy, (60mil), German (80mil), Czech Republic (10mil) and others with density of